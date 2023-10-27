We know fall basically just started, but trust us: It's never too early to start getting your holiday shopping in order. If you're in need of some gifting inspiration for the beauty lover in your life, so many of our favorite makeup, skincare, hair and fragrance brands are releasing advent calendars for 2023 — including Bobbi Brown.

The tried-and-true female-founded beauty brand just launched its 2023 advent calendar, and it's brimming with best-selling makeup and skin care products. Dubbed the 12 Days of Glow, Bobbi Brown's advent calendar features 12 full and travel-sized beauty must-haves valued at $290 — but you can shop it now for just $153 at Macy's.

This advent calendar is complete with everything you need to step up your holiday glam — from glistening shadows to bold lip colors. You're probably dying to know what goodies are included in Bobbi Brown's advent calendar, but if you're hoping to be surprised beware: spoilers ahead.

Bobbi Brown's 12 Days of Glow Advent Calendar Set features the following full-size products: Extra Lip Tint in Bare Raspberry, Smokey Eye Mascara in Black and Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Moonstone. Deluxe size products include Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks in Golden Bronze and Bark, Crushed Lip Color in Ruby, Soothing Cleansing Oil and Instant Long-Wear Makeup Remover.

And we can't forget about the travel sizes: Vitamin Enriched Face Base, Highlighting Powder in Pink Glow, Shimmer Brick in Bronze and Full Coverage Face Brush are also included in the set.

These advent calendars tend to sell out fast, so don't wait to add Bobbi Brown's 2023 advent calendar to your cart.

