The 21 Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now: Charlotte Tilbury, Benefit and More

Lookfantastic Beauty Advent Calendar
LookFantastic
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 7:49 AM PDT, October 4, 2023

Get ahead of the hectic holiday shopping with these can't-miss beauty advent calendars available now.

Fall is officially here, which means it's not too early to get a head start on your holiday shopping lists. A few of our favorite brands just released their beauty advent calendars for 2023, and they definitely have us getting in the holiday spirit.

The highly-anticipated early holiday gifts come in the form of a collection of makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care goodies that you get to open every morning in December. While they're still in stock, we recommend getting your hands on these exclusive advent calendars before they start to sell out.

Beauty advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones — though in some ways, they might be an even sweeter way to spread some Christmas cheer. You still get to open a little luxurious gift behind cute doors — but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with exclusive, limited edition travel-size and often full-sized products from coveted beauty brands. Plus, with the wide selection of products packed into these calendars, the value sets are often worth more than the price you pay. 

Our favorite makeup and skincare brands such as Charlotte TilburyBenefit Cosmetics and Space NK have already created beauty advent calendars for 2023 that are not only a great gift idea, but also a great deal. Take it from us, the most popular calendars will sell out quickly and others fly off the shelves before December. From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift the beauty-lover in your life — or yourself, of course — one of this year's best beauty advent calendars, below.

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

REVOLVE Beauty 2023 Advent Calendar

Revolve

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel, Augustinus Bader Rich Cream, Supergoop! sunscreen and Tower 28 mascara are just a few of the luxury beauty gifts featured in Revolve's 2023 advent calendar.

Bobbi Brown 12-Pc. 12 Days Of Glow Advent Calendar Set

Macy's

Fans of Bobbi Brown's beauty line will adore this advent calendar that includes so many of the brand's best-sellers: Smokey Eye Mascara, Long-Wear Cream Shadow Sticks, Shimmer Brick and more.

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar

Space NK

The 25 boxes of Space NK's Advent Calendar are packed with 33 lust-worthy beauty products from Charlotte Tilbury, Rare Beauty, Tatcha, Augustinus Bader and more. Be sure to secure your calendar now to avoid FOMO come December.

Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets

Charlotte Tilbury

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's makeup line is one of the hottest beauty brands on the market, and its 2023 advent calendar includes cult-favorite products such as the Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand, Charlotte's Magic Cream, Lip Cheat Lip Liner and more.

Ulta Beauty 24 Days of Self Care Advent Calendar

Ulta

This holiday season, treat yourself or a loved one to some much-needed R&R with Ulta's self care calendar complete with goodies from Sunday Riley, Peter Thomas Roth, Olaplex, COSRX and more.

Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar

Benefit Cosmetics

Gift 24 of Benefit’s bestselling and fan-favorite beauty minis, including brow top-sellers, mascaras, pore primers and face powders.

Cult Beauty Advent Calendar 2023

Cult Beauty

Cult Beauty launched their biggest and best beauty advent calendar yet! The 39 treats feature favorites from Dr. Barbara Sturm, OUAI, Augustinus Bader, Huda Beauty, Sunday Riley and more.

fresh Advent Calendar Skincare Set

fresh

Spoil the skincare lover in your life with 24 travel and full-size fresh products including the brand's best-selling rose face mask, sugar tinted lip balms, black tea moisturizer and more.

Saks Fifth Avenue 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar

Saks Fifth Avenue

Stuffed with $560 worth of top-rated products, you'll discover self-care luxuries inside each drawer. Reveal coveted skincare, iconic makeup favorites, hair health essentials, designer fragrances, indulgent body care and more. 

Beekman 1802 Decadent Advent Calendar

Beekman 1802

Pamper your loved ones (or yourself) with a 24-piece advent calendar brimming with indulgent cruelty-free skincare goodies from Beekman 1802.

Amazon Premium Beauty Advent Calendar

Amazon

Amazon's Premium Beauty Advent calendar features items from Sunday Riley, Grande Cosmetics, Oribe, Elemis, Laneige and more. Experience a new brand and beauty product each day from makeup to hair care and skin care.

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar

Sephora

Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances. 

Sephora Collection Advent Calendar

Sephora

Count down to Christmas Day with 24 with the Sephora beauty advent calendar, featuring the brand's best makeup, skincare and accessory gifts.

L'Occitane Cultivators of Love Advent Calendar

L'Occitane

Unbox 24 days of travel-sized versions of L'Occitane classics, including nourishing shea-enriched formulas, signature Verbena and Cherry Blossom hand creams, indulgent body lotions, and a full-sized Almond Delicious Hands for a touch of warmth and softness all season long.

Rituals 3D Advent Calendar

Rituals

Not only does Rituals' advent calendar feature exquisite 3D Christmas tree packaging, but it also comes with 24 indulgent gifts including travel-sized hair, skin and body care, candles, reed diffusers, perfume and more.

Penhaligons The Toy Chest Advent Calendar

Selfridges

Fragrance fanatics will adore this advent calendar from British luxury perfumer Penhaligons, featuring scented soaps, candles, hand creams and, of course, plenty of perfumes.

The Body Shop The Advent of Change

The Body Shop

Anyone will appreciate an advent calendar filled with body care essentials, from shea body butter and shampoo to tea tree face wash and coconut shower cream.

Sisley-Paris Advent Calendar

Neiman Marcus

Luxury French beauty company Sisley Paris' first-ever advent calendar features designs inspired by brand's story and is brimming with hair care, skincare and fragrance gifts — many of which are full-sized.

Le Mini Macaron "12 Days of Nails" Advent Calendar

Ulta

Nail your holiday shopping list with an array of gel polishes, an LED lamp, nail files and more.

Revolution Beauty 25 Days of Glam Advent Calendar

Revolution Beauty

The ultimate beauty lover's advent calendar is brimming with 25 products for the eyes, lips and face.

Lookfantastic Advent Calendar

Lookfantastic

Be the first to shop Lookfantastic's 2023 advent calendar on the release date. Last year, the box included must-have products like PMD Clean Mini, Rituals Ayurveda Mini Diffuser, Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, First Aid Beauty Bump Eraser Body Scrub and more.

