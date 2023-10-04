Fall is officially here, which means it's not too early to get a head start on your holiday shopping lists. A few of our favorite brands just released their beauty advent calendars for 2023, and they definitely have us getting in the holiday spirit.

The highly-anticipated early holiday gifts come in the form of a collection of makeup, skincare, fragrance, and hair care goodies that you get to open every morning in December. While they're still in stock, we recommend getting your hands on these exclusive advent calendars before they start to sell out.

Beauty advent calendars are often similar to traditional candy-filled ones — though in some ways, they might be an even sweeter way to spread some Christmas cheer. You still get to open a little luxurious gift behind cute doors — but instead of chocolate, you're greeted with exclusive, limited edition travel-size and often full-sized products from coveted beauty brands. Plus, with the wide selection of products packed into these calendars, the value sets are often worth more than the price you pay.

Our favorite makeup and skincare brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Benefit Cosmetics and Space NK have already created beauty advent calendars for 2023 that are not only a great gift idea, but also a great deal. Take it from us, the most popular calendars will sell out quickly and others fly off the shelves before December. From budget-friendly to extra indulgent, gift the beauty-lover in your life — or yourself, of course — one of this year's best beauty advent calendars, below.

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023

Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar Space NK Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar The 25 boxes of Space NK's Advent Calendar are packed with 33 lust-worthy beauty products from Charlotte Tilbury, Rare Beauty, Tatcha, Augustinus Bader and more. Be sure to secure your calendar now to avoid FOMO come December. $306 Shop Now

Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Lucky Chest of Beauty Secrets Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury's makeup line is one of the hottest beauty brands on the market, and its 2023 advent calendar includes cult-favorite products such as the Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand, Charlotte's Magic Cream, Lip Cheat Lip Liner and more. $210 Shop Now

Rituals 3D Advent Calendar Rituals Rituals 3D Advent Calendar Not only does Rituals' advent calendar feature exquisite 3D Christmas tree packaging, but it also comes with 24 indulgent gifts including travel-sized hair, skin and body care, candles, reed diffusers, perfume and more. $125 Shop Now

Sisley-Paris Advent Calendar Neiman Marcus Sisley-Paris Advent Calendar Luxury French beauty company Sisley Paris' first-ever advent calendar features designs inspired by brand's story and is brimming with hair care, skincare and fragrance gifts — many of which are full-sized. $780 Shop Now

Lookfantastic Advent Calendar Lookfantastic Lookfantastic Advent Calendar Be the first to shop Lookfantastic's 2023 advent calendar on the release date. Last year, the box included must-have products like PMD Clean Mini, Rituals Ayurveda Mini Diffuser, Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream, First Aid Beauty Bump Eraser Body Scrub and more. $120 Sign Up Now

