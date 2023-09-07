With the summer sun still generating record-breaking heat, it's hard to believe the holiday season is approaching. But get this: Halloween is less than two months away and there are just over 100 days until Christmas. The festive countdown has already begun, and one of the most fun ways to make each remaining day of 2023 special is with advent calendars.

Advent calendars have evolved beyond the simple candy pockets of years gone by. These days, advent calendars are available in a wide range of tastes and preferences, and they've never been cuter or more exciting. From beauty products or toys to wine or even cheese, there's an advent calendar for everyone. The traditional chocolate-filled advent calendars have gone gourmet over the years. Advent calendars for kids contain fun and educational toys and trinkets. December holidays aren't the only ones worth counting down to, as there are even Halloween advent calendars that spark spooky joy ahead of October 31.

Sure, there are so many options to choose from. But perhaps the trickiest thing about shopping for advent calendars is getting them before they're gone. It's essential to shop early, as advent calendars tend to sell out quickly. The most sought-after advent calendars are usually gone in a flash.

Don't worry: We're here to help. Read on to shop the most popular advent calendars of 2023 to give (and receive!).

Best Advent Calendars of 2023

Bonne Maman Advent Calendar Amazon Bonne Maman Advent Calendar This festive fold-out calendar contains 23 mini-spreads and one honey. $45 Shop Now

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2023 LEGO LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2023 The magic of Harry Potter and LEGO combine to create an advent calendar any child (or grownup) will enjoy. Eighteen mini-builds and six figurines are tucked inside. $45 Shop Now

Funko Pop! Disney Advent Calendar Amazon Funko Pop! Disney Advent Calendar This adorable holiday advent calendar contains 24 Disney Funko Pocket Pops. $31 Shop Now

Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar Sephora Voluspa 12-Day Advent Calendar Twelve days of exquisite smells? Yes, please! The popular Voluspa 12-day advent calendar is back with twelve of the beloved candle brand's top fragrances. $75 Shop Now

Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar Benefit Cosmetics Benefit Cosmetics All I Want Beauty Advent Calendar This glam calendar is packed with 24 of Benefit's best-selling and fan-favorite products. Shop now, because this one goes fast. $149 Shop Now

Olive & June Holiday Advent Calendar Olive & June Olive & June Holiday Advent Calendar Choose between Olive & June's 25 Days of Mani Magic advent calendar ($65) or the brand's 8 Nights of Mani Magic advent calendar ($55)... or grab both! But hurry — these advent calendars sell out quickly. $55 Shop Now

Harry & David Chocolate Advent Calendar Duo Harry & David Harry & David Chocolate Advent Calendar Duo Bring tradition home with this chocolate-filled advent calendar duo from Harry & David. Calendars will ship on or after October 10, 2023. $40 Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar The holiday tradition is back at Williams Sonoma. Order now, but note the calendar won't ship until the weather cools down. $30 Shop Now