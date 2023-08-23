Best Lists

The Hottest Toys of 2023, According to Walmart: Shop Barbie, Mario and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Walmart 2023 Top Toys List: Shop the Most Popular Gifts for Children
Getty

Birthdays, holidays, special occasions and "just because" — there are many reasons to dote on your little one with that perfect gift. And as we draw closer to the gift-giving season, the excitement surrounding the latest, greatest toys increases. There are plenty of innovative, interactive and imaginative playthings for children of all ages. The hardest part is figuring out which toy is right for the kiddos on your gift list. 

Walmart to the rescue! The retailer just released its Top Toys List for 2023 list, which showcases toy favorites and the hottest holiday picks of the season. From affordable options under $25 to toys that will create memories with friends, Walmart has the gifts your kids will definitely want to unwrap this year. 

Shop Walmart's Top Toys 2023

While the holidays are still some time away, it's never too early to consider the best toys for the children in your life. And when it comes to the top toys of the year, narrowing down which toys to purchase before they sell out is pretty important. There are tech-savvy toys for the junior STEM whiz, retro-inspired revivals for the new generation, educational toys for and playful learning, toys inspired by blockbuster hits (think The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Barbie), and so many more options.

Below, we've rounded up the top picks from Walmart's Toy List 2023 to help you decide on just the right toy for the kids you love.

Walmart's Top Toys of 2023

Nerf Elite Junior Flyer
Nerf Elite Junior Flyer
Walmart
Nerf Elite Junior Flyer

Prepare yourself for sneak attacks when you gift this popular Nerf Blaster. 

$10
Star Wars Droidables BB-8 Interactive Toys
Star Wars Droidables BB-8 Interactive Toys
Walmart
Star Wars Droidables BB-8 Interactive Toys

Your little Star Wars fan will love to display these interactive BB8 figurines. 

$15
Magic Mixies Pixlings Flitta the Butterfly Pixling Doll
Magic Mixies Pixlings Flitta the Butterfly Pixling Doll
Walmart
Magic Mixies Pixlings Flitta the Butterfly Pixling Doll

With this kit, your child can mix a magic potion to uncover a colorful and pretty Pixling Doll.

$18
LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R
LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R
Walmart
LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R

Inspired by the iconic film, this LEGO set will provide entertainment before and after it's clicked together. 

$25
Monster High Clawdeen Wolf Fashion Doll
Monster High Clawdeen Wolf Fashion Doll
Walmart
Monster High Clawdeen Wolf Fashion Doll

As a fierce fashionista who's part wolf, this Monster High doll slays the boredom. 

$25$16
Marvel Spider-Man Bike for Boys
Marvel Spider-Man Bike for Boys
Walmart
Marvel Spider-Man Bike for Boys

Your kid will love wheeling around on this Spider-Man-themed bike. 

$98
Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll
Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll
Walmart
Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll

Coming to stores in October, we won't be surprised if this Margot Robbie Barbie sells out fast. 

$25
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Movie Bumblebee 2-in-1 Converting Mask
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Movie Bumblebee 2-in-1 Converting Mask
Walmart
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Movie Bumblebee 2-in-1 Converting Mask

This versatile toy can be worn as a Transformers mask or converted to a moving figurine. 

$35$30
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Mario Action Figure
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Mario Action Figure
Walmart
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Mario Action Figure

Zip around like you're in a game of Mario Kart with this action figure in his very own racer. 

$15
DreamWorks Trolls Band Together Hair Pops
DreamWorks Trolls Band Together Hair Pops
Walmart
DreamWorks Trolls Band Together Hair Pops

This Troll doll comes complete with surprise hair accessories. 

$10
Gabby’s Dollhouse Cruise Ship Playset
Gabby’s Dollhouse Cruise Ship Playset
Walmart
Gabby’s Dollhouse Cruise Ship Playset

Let your child's imagination run wild with this cruise ship dollhouse. 

$55
Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet
Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet
Walmart
Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet

While not a real pet, this digital pet from Bitzee responds to touch, pets, sounds and more. 

$30
Beast Lab Dino Beast Creator
Beast Lab Dino Beast Creator
Walmart
Beast Lab Dino Beast Creator

Let your child's inner scientist shine with this dino-building kit from Beast Lab. 

$69
Best Choice Products 6V Kids Ride-On Truck
Best Choice Products 6V Kids Ride-On Truck
Walmart
Best Choice Products 6V Kids Ride-On Truck

You don't have to wait until they're 16 to get them a new ride with this parent remote-controlled car. 

$200$140
Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset
Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset
Walmart
Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset

If they love Hot Wheels, unwrapping this Garage Playset will be a dream-come-true. 

$129
Furby Coral Plush Toy
Furby Coral Plush Toy
Walmart
Furby Coral Plush Toy

Now your child can have a Furby of their very own. 

$69
Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter
Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter
Walmart
Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter

One of the coolest ways to get around as a kid (or an adult, if we're being honest) has to be the scooter. Now it's also electric!

$140$118
Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House
Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House
Walmart
Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House

This Barbie Dreamhouse is three stories tall for big-time fun.

$179
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Mix & Learn DJ Table
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Mix & Learn DJ Table
Walmart
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Mix & Learn DJ Table

Foster their love of music early with the Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Mix and Learn DJ Table.

$45

RELATED CONTENT:

Where to Buy Ryan Gosling's Viral 'I Am Kenough' Hoodie from 'Barbie'

All the Discontinued Dolls Featured in the 'Barbie' Movie

20 Best Pickleball Paddles and Gifts for Beginners and Pro Players

15 Back-to-School Teacher Gift Ideas, from Personal to Practical

The 50 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls, According to TikTok

25 Thoughtful Gifts for Your Girlfriend