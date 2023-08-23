The Hottest Toys of 2023, According to Walmart: Shop Barbie, Mario and More
Birthdays, holidays, special occasions and "just because" — there are many reasons to dote on your little one with that perfect gift. And as we draw closer to the gift-giving season, the excitement surrounding the latest, greatest toys increases. There are plenty of innovative, interactive and imaginative playthings for children of all ages. The hardest part is figuring out which toy is right for the kiddos on your gift list.
Walmart to the rescue! The retailer just released its Top Toys List for 2023 list, which showcases toy favorites and the hottest holiday picks of the season. From affordable options under $25 to toys that will create memories with friends, Walmart has the gifts your kids will definitely want to unwrap this year.
While the holidays are still some time away, it's never too early to consider the best toys for the children in your life. And when it comes to the top toys of the year, narrowing down which toys to purchase before they sell out is pretty important. There are tech-savvy toys for the junior STEM whiz, retro-inspired revivals for the new generation, educational toys for and playful learning, toys inspired by blockbuster hits (think The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Barbie), and so many more options.
Below, we've rounded up the top picks from Walmart's Toy List 2023 to help you decide on just the right toy for the kids you love.
Walmart's Top Toys of 2023
Prepare yourself for sneak attacks when you gift this popular Nerf Blaster.
Your little Star Wars fan will love to display these interactive BB8 figurines.
With this kit, your child can mix a magic potion to uncover a colorful and pretty Pixling Doll.
Inspired by the iconic film, this LEGO set will provide entertainment before and after it's clicked together.
As a fierce fashionista who's part wolf, this Monster High doll slays the boredom.
Your kid will love wheeling around on this Spider-Man-themed bike.
Coming to stores in October, we won't be surprised if this Margot Robbie Barbie sells out fast.
This versatile toy can be worn as a Transformers mask or converted to a moving figurine.
Zip around like you're in a game of Mario Kart with this action figure in his very own racer.
This Troll doll comes complete with surprise hair accessories.
Let your child's imagination run wild with this cruise ship dollhouse.
While not a real pet, this digital pet from Bitzee responds to touch, pets, sounds and more.
Let your child's inner scientist shine with this dino-building kit from Beast Lab.
You don't have to wait until they're 16 to get them a new ride with this parent remote-controlled car.
If they love Hot Wheels, unwrapping this Garage Playset will be a dream-come-true.
Now your child can have a Furby of their very own.
One of the coolest ways to get around as a kid (or an adult, if we're being honest) has to be the scooter. Now it's also electric!
This Barbie Dreamhouse is three stories tall for big-time fun.
Foster their love of music early with the Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Mix and Learn DJ Table.
