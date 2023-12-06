If they can't get enough of Studio Ghibli, they'll adore these thoughtful gift ideas.
First releasing films in the 1980s, Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli soon gained a loyal following. Not only are the anime movies the studio produces — like Kiki's Delivery Service and My Neighbor Totoro — beloved by fans across the globe, but many of Studio Ghibli's works are also critically acclaimed, winning numerous awards over the years.
All that to say: We wouldn't be surprised if you have a Studio Ghibli enthusiast on your holiday gift shopping list this year. Nailing the perfect gift for these Japanese anime fans is easy; all you have to do is find them a Studio Ghibli-inspired present! From adorable trinket dishes featuring their favorite Studio Ghibli characters to a Howl's Moving Castle handmade candle and a cookbook collecting recipes from the films, there's something for every fan out there.
Save yourself the work and shop our round-up of the best Studio Ghibli gifts below. To simplify fandom holiday shopping, we also have gift guides for the Marvel, Star Wars and Harry Potter die-hards on your list.
The Best Studio Ghibli Holiday Gifts
Studio Ghibli Cookbook: Unofficial Recipes Inspired by Spirited Away, Ponyo, and More!
Those recipes they've dreamed about trying after seeing them during their favorite flick can now become a reality with the Studio Ghibli Cookbook: Unofficial Recipes Inspired by Spirited Away, Ponyo, and More!
Batvox Totoro Umbrella LED Night Light
Both Totoro's belly and umbrella can glow with this LED night light.
BoxLunch Exclusive Studio Ghibli Ponyo Holiday Sweater
While it's technically a holiday sweater, this Ponyo-themed apparel could be worn year-round (weather permitting).
Ensky Kiki's Delivery Service Jiji in Cage Paper Theater
The creatives on your gift list will love putting together this scene from Kiki's Delivery Service that they can proudly display.
Nogo Candles Howl's Moving Castle Handmade Soy Candle
Inspired by Howl's garden that supplies Sophie's flower shop, this candle has notes of fresh rain, jasmine and gardenias.
Bokksu Boutique The Japanese Savory Snack Box
Upgrade their Studio Ghibli movie night with a Bokksu box, like this one featuring delicious snacks from Japan.
BoxLunch Studio Ghibli Princess Mononoke You Forget Sweatshirt
Scripted in English by Neil Gaiman, Princess Mononoke isn't as well known as some other Studio Ghibli films, but the true fans will appreciate this comfy sweatshirt celebrating the movie.
HoldandDecor Calcifer Night Light
Calcifer's flame can illuminate their room with this adorable lamp from Etsy.
Studio Ghibli My Neighbor Totoro Cherry Blossom Traditional Japanese Porcelain Dish
Studio Ghibli has many porcelain dishes available at their Amazon store, like teapots and soup spoons, as well as this small dish featuring Totoro that would be great for holding small trinkets.
TotoroSkyline Totoro Tote Canvas Bag
Let them shop in style with this My Neighbor Totoro tote bag.
Babigo Studio Ghibli Jiji Hanging on Broom Necklace
We love this golden-hued necklace with Jiji hanging from Kiki's broom.
Ensky Howl's Moving Castle Art Crystal Jigsaw Puzzle
At around 200 pieces, this Howl's Moving Castle puzzle has a beautiful stained glass image.
Studio Ghibli x Chronicle Books Spirited Away Sketchbook
Featuring characters from Spirited Away on the cover, this sketchbook works with a variety of mediums, including ink, pastels, markers and more.
Lunaly Art Ghibli Style Portraits
For a truly unique gift, this Etsy seller will create a Ghibli-styled picture in your loved one's image.
