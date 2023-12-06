Gifts

The Ultimate Studio Ghibli Gift Guide: Shop Holiday Presents for the Anime Fans in Your Life

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 12:41 PM PST, December 6, 2023

If they can't get enough of Studio Ghibli, they'll adore these thoughtful gift ideas.

First releasing films in the 1980s, Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli soon gained a loyal following. Not only are the anime movies the studio produces — like Kiki's Delivery Service and My Neighbor Totoro — beloved by fans across the globe, but many of Studio Ghibli's works are also critically acclaimed, winning numerous awards over the years. 

All that to say: We wouldn't be surprised if you have a Studio Ghibli enthusiast on your holiday gift shopping list this year. Nailing the perfect gift for these Japanese anime fans is easy; all you have to do is find them a Studio Ghibli-inspired present! From adorable trinket dishes featuring their favorite Studio Ghibli characters to a Howl's Moving Castle handmade candle and a cookbook collecting recipes from the films, there's something for every fan out there.

Save yourself the work and shop our round-up of the best Studio Ghibli gifts below. To simplify fandom holiday shopping, we also have gift guides for the Marvel, Star Wars and Harry Potter die-hards on your list.

The Best Studio Ghibli Holiday Gifts

Studio Ghibli Cookbook: Unofficial Recipes Inspired by Spirited Away, Ponyo, and More!

Amazon

Those recipes they've dreamed about trying after seeing them during their favorite flick can now become a reality with the Studio Ghibli Cookbook: Unofficial Recipes Inspired by Spirited Away, Ponyo, and More!

$30 $17

Shop Now

Batvox Totoro Umbrella LED Night Light

Amazon

Both Totoro's belly and umbrella can glow with this LED night light. 

BoxLunch Exclusive Studio Ghibli Ponyo Holiday Sweater

BoxLunch

While it's technically a holiday sweater, this Ponyo-themed apparel could be worn year-round (weather permitting).

$60 $42

Shop Now

Ensky Kiki's Delivery Service Jiji in Cage Paper Theater

Amazon

The creatives on your gift list will love putting together this scene from Kiki's Delivery Service that they can proudly display.

Nogo Candles Howl's Moving Castle Handmade Soy Candle

Etsy

Inspired by Howl's garden that supplies Sophie's flower shop, this candle has notes of fresh rain, jasmine and gardenias.

Bokksu Boutique The Japanese Savory Snack Box

Bokksu Boutique

Upgrade their Studio Ghibli movie night with a Bokksu box, like this one featuring delicious snacks from Japan.

BoxLunch Studio Ghibli Princess Mononoke You Forget Sweatshirt

BoxLunch

Scripted in English by Neil Gaiman, Princess Mononoke isn't as well known as some other Studio Ghibli films, but the true fans will appreciate this comfy sweatshirt celebrating the movie. 

$47 $33

Shop Now

HoldandDecor Calcifer Night Light

Etsy

Calcifer's flame can illuminate their room with this adorable lamp from Etsy.

$25 $19

Shop Now

Studio Ghibli My Neighbor Totoro Cherry Blossom Traditional Japanese Porcelain Dish

Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli has many porcelain dishes available at their Amazon store, like teapots and soup spoons, as well as this small dish featuring Totoro that would be great for holding small trinkets. 

TotoroSkyline Totoro Tote Canvas Bag

Etsy

Let them shop in style with this My Neighbor Totoro tote bag.

Babigo Studio Ghibli Jiji Hanging on Broom Necklace

Amazon

We love this golden-hued necklace with Jiji hanging from Kiki's broom. 

Ensky Howl's Moving Castle Art Crystal Jigsaw Puzzle

Amazon

At around 200 pieces, this Howl's Moving Castle puzzle has a beautiful stained glass image.

$20 $19

Shop Now

Studio Ghibli x Chronicle Books Spirited Away Sketchbook

Amazon

Featuring characters from Spirited Away on the cover, this sketchbook works with a variety of mediums, including ink, pastels, markers and more.

$20 $16

Shop Now

Lunaly Art Ghibli Style Portraits

Etsy

For a truly unique gift, this Etsy seller will create a Ghibli-styled picture in your loved one's image. 

Starting at $11

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

