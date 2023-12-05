Gift givers, assemble!

From The Marvels to Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 to all the Spider-Mans pointing at one another, Marvel is a tops when it comes to beloved superheroes and franchises. With thousands of characters, there are plenty of fantastic gift ideas for anyone who loves the MCU this season. The holidays are right around the corner, so we've assembled a list of great gift ideas for the special Marvel fans on your list who love these comic book icons.

Whether the Marvel fan in your life is your kid, a coworker or a lifelong family friend, we've got the gifts they'll want to rescue from under the tree this holiday season. Fans of The Avengers, like The Hulk and Captain Marvel, will enjoy putting together the Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Lego set. Teams Peter Parker, Miler Morales or Gwen Stacy might love to find a Funko Pop! or a new set of drinking glasses in their web. A collection of comics will allow them to read to their heart's content. Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas will be here soon, so start shopping now before the best Marvel items are sold out.

Defeat the bad gifts this year and be a gift-giving hero with our picks below.

Best Marvel Holiday Gifts for Adults

Disney+ Subscription Disney+ Disney+ Subscription Bring the world of Disney and all things Marvel right into your home with a year-long subscription to Disney+. The Marvel and Star Wars fans on your list will especially enjoy this thoughtful gift. Starting at $8/month Shop Now

LEGO Avengers Tower LEGO LEGO Avengers Tower Featuring 31 mini figures and over 5,000 pieces, this LEGO build is one of their biggest Avengers sets yet. $500 Shop Now

Best Marvel Holiday Gifts for Kids

Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition Amazon Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition This classic board game gets a heroic makeover in the Marvel Avengers edition. Marvel fans will appreciate the shift from buying properties to drafting heroes onto your team, including Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Hero Iron Spider and more. Play as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Marvel's Black Widow or Hawkeye with 12 Marvel character tokens to choose from. $34 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

