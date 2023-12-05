Surprise the action superfan your list with these heroically great gifts inspired by Marvel superheroes and movies.
Gift givers, assemble!
From The Marvels to Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 to all the Spider-Mans pointing at one another, Marvel is a tops when it comes to beloved superheroes and franchises. With thousands of characters, there are plenty of fantastic gift ideas for anyone who loves the MCU this season. The holidays are right around the corner, so we've assembled a list of great gift ideas for the special Marvel fans on your list who love these comic book icons.
Whether the Marvel fan in your life is your kid, a coworker or a lifelong family friend, we've got the gifts they'll want to rescue from under the tree this holiday season. Fans of The Avengers, like The Hulk and Captain Marvel, will enjoy putting together the Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Lego set. Teams Peter Parker, Miler Morales or Gwen Stacy might love to find a Funko Pop! or a new set of drinking glasses in their web. A collection of comics will allow them to read to their heart's content. Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas will be here soon, so start shopping now before the best Marvel items are sold out.
Defeat the bad gifts this year and be a gift-giving hero with our picks below.
Best Marvel Holiday Gifts for Adults
BoxLunch Loki Time Variance Authority Crewneck
Keep the timelines safe by sporting your very own Time Variance Authority sweatshirt.
Pandora Captain Marvel Octogram Star Pendant Necklace
Dainty and subtle, this dazzling Captain Marvel pendant is suitable for everyday wear.
Disney+ Subscription
Bring the world of Disney and all things Marvel right into your home with a year-long subscription to Disney+. The Marvel and Star Wars fans on your list will especially enjoy this thoughtful gift.
LEGO Avengers Tower
Featuring 31 mini figures and over 5,000 pieces, this LEGO build is one of their biggest Avengers sets yet.
Citizen Captain American 80th Anniversary Limited Edition Watch
Citizen has an entire collection of finely crafted Marvel watches, including this stunning limited-edition Captain America timepiece.
Corkcicle Spider-Man Stemless Set (3)
Offering three variations of Spider-Men (and women) across the multi-verse, this insulated Corkcicle set keeps drinks hot for three hours and cold for nine hours.
shopDisney Black Panther Color Changing Mug
Pour a hot beverage into this Black Panther mug to reveal a hidden purple design.
Marvel Comics Library: Spider-Man Vol. 1
Watch them dive into this almost 700-page comic book. The collection preserves the first 21 Spider-Man comics written by Stan Lee in the 1960s for future generations.
Thanos Infinity Gauntlet Cufflinks – Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War
Tinted cubic zirconia and gold-hued metal come together to make these powerful and striking Infinity Gauntlet cufflinks.
Robe Factory Marvel Thor Hammer Tool Set
Thor's hammer isn't just for fighting bad guys; this one also hides a 44-piece tool set.
Every Man Jack Marvel Collectors Box Body Wash Gift Set
Upgrade the shower routine with this odor-fighting cleanser that comes in four different superhero-inspired scents.
Best Marvel Holiday Gifts for Kids
Mattel Games Uno Flip Marvel Card Game
It's the classic family fun card game Uno, but with a Marvel twist.
Crocs Unisex-Child Kids' Superhero Clog
They'll love slipping on these comfy crocs that feature superhero favorites.
Pottery Barn Kids Marvel Heroes Sleeping Bag
Whether it's a sleepover at a friend's house or a night camping, having a sleeping bag is always handy. Your kid will love snuggling up in this sleeping bag featuring all their favorite Marvel heroes.
Marvel Avengers Endgame: Nerf Iron Man Assembler Gear
Children love a Nerf gun battle, and now they can use a Nerf gun inspired by Iron Man.
'Marvel: Spider-Man Far from Home' Spider-Man Hero Suit Funko Pop!
Who doesn't love the famous web-slinging superhero? This bobblehead version of Peter Parker in his Spider-Man: Far From Home super-suit will bring cheer to any space.
Monopoly: Marvel Avengers Edition
This classic board game gets a heroic makeover in the Marvel Avengers edition. Marvel fans will appreciate the shift from buying properties to drafting heroes onto your team, including Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Hero Iron Spider and more. Play as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Marvel's Black Widow or Hawkeye with 12 Marvel character tokens to choose from.
Skillmatics Marvel Card Game: Guess in 10
Perfect for a wide range of ages, this Marvel-themed game will be something for the whole family to enjoy. Test your Marvel knowledge and see if you can guess a character with just 10 questions.
Marvel Studios' Black Panther Battle Claws
What kid doesn't want to be the legendary Black Panther? Now they just need to slip on these Wakanda-inspired gloves that light up and have sound effects to battle the most evil of villains.
Funko Pop 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' Hulk
This bobblehead Funko Pop figurine of Hulk from Avengers: Age of Ultron is sure to be a smash hit for any Marvel fan. The Green Goliath is a favorite Marvel character to many, so you might want to add this Funko bobblehead to your cart soon.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
