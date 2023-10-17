It's safe to say Amazon knows shopping. That means when Amazon releases its annual Toys We Love list including the hottest toys of 2023, we know the online retailer isn't toying around.

Sure, Christmas is still a couple months away, but it's never too early to start shopping for all the little ones on your list. Year after year, the most popular toys sell out in minutes and trendy games fly off the shelves. Luckily, Amazon's 2023 Toys We Love List includes over 200 toys, games and activity kits that kids (and kids at heart) will absolutely adore, so you can finish your gift shopping before the big holiday rush.

Shop Amazon's 2023 Toys We Love List

While 200 seems like a ton of options, Amazon curated this list from the nearly 12 million toys sold at its U.S. online shop. After choosing only .001% of its toy inventory, you know these toy selections are going to be the best of the best. Including brands like Crayola, LEGO, Disney, Fisher-Price, Squishmallows, Mattel and National Geographic, there's a little something for every child.

For all those hard-to-shop-for people on your lists, Amazon's 2023 Toys We Love List is a great place to start. With so many giftable toys for kids to sift through, we've done the work for you and gathered our top picks below. Not only are all the best gifts under $50, but we've also sorted the toys by age bracket to make things even easier.

Best Toys for Ages 0 to 5

Best Toys for Ages 6 to 11

Best Toys for Ages 12 and Over

