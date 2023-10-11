There are only a few hours left to shop Amazon’s fall Prime Day. While it might seem too early to start holiday shopping, now's the time to score a great deal on thoughtful gifts for your friends and family. The retailer is still offering thousands of Prime member-exclusive discounts on beauty, tech, fitness gear, home and kitchen gadgets and more from beloved brands.

If you want to beat the typical Black Friday shopping rush, there are tons of outstanding gift ideas for just about everyone on your gift list this year. From Laneige and Adidas to Martha Stewart and Samsung, we rounded up the best deals on gifts under $50. Don't hesitate to grab your gifts fast — these deals will disappear tomorrow.

Shopping for the homebody who's looking forward to hibernating this season? A Boy Smells candle is the perfect cozy gift. For style savants, a 100% cotton fisherman sweater or funky handbag is right on trend. And if they're impossible to shop for, you can never go wrong with a versatile Amazon Echo Dot.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day early holiday gift deals under $50 for men and women.

Best Prime Day Gift Deals for Her Under $50

Eilish Eau de Parfum Amazon Eilish Eau de Parfum After selling out almost immediately on the singer's website, the "Eilish" perfume is on sale for Prime Big Deal Days. Billie Eilish's best-selling scent features notes of sugared petals, creamy vanilla and warm musks. $52 $36 Shop Now

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Amazon Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones On sale for less than $40, the WH-CH520 headphones are lightweight and feature soft earpads so you can enjoy your favorite music and podcasts all day long. $58 $38 Shop Now

Boy Smells Les Candle Amazon Boy Smells Les Candle "This line of candles is not only non-toxic using a coconut and bees wax blend with a braided cotton wick but they smell AMAZING!" one happy reviewer praised this black currant, jasmine rice and cedar-scented candle from Boy Smells. $38 $27 Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Amazon Revlon One-Step Volumizer This tool is one of TikTok's obsessions — and for good reason. The Revlon hair dryer and hot air brush features a non-detachable oval brush design that helps to smooth the hair and create more volume. $40 $28 Shop Now

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are gentler on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. $40 $19 With Coupon Shop Now

Ghia Non-Alcoholic Starter Pack Amazon Ghia Non-Alcoholic Starter Pack A great gift for a sober friend or anyone looking to cut back, this Ghia starter pack offers a taste of the brand's top flavors: the OG Spritz, Ginger, Lime & Salt, Sumac & Chili and Apéritif. $60 $40 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Gift Deals for Him Under $50

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices. It has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines. $50 $23 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT: