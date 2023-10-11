Check things off of your holiday shopping early with these affordable gift ideas.
There are only a few hours left to shop Amazon’s fall Prime Day. While it might seem too early to start holiday shopping, now's the time to score a great deal on thoughtful gifts for your friends and family. The retailer is still offering thousands of Prime member-exclusive discounts on beauty, tech, fitness gear, home and kitchen gadgets and more from beloved brands.
If you want to beat the typical Black Friday shopping rush, there are tons of outstanding gift ideas for just about everyone on your gift list this year. From Laneige and Adidas to Martha Stewart and Samsung, we rounded up the best deals on gifts under $50. Don't hesitate to grab your gifts fast — these deals will disappear tomorrow.
Shopping for the homebody who's looking forward to hibernating this season? A Boy Smells candle is the perfect cozy gift. For style savants, a 100% cotton fisherman sweater or funky handbag is right on trend. And if they're impossible to shop for, you can never go wrong with a versatile Amazon Echo Dot.
Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day early holiday gift deals under $50 for men and women.
Best Prime Day Gift Deals for Her Under $50
Eilish Eau de Parfum
After selling out almost immediately on the singer's website, the "Eilish" perfume is on sale for Prime Big Deal Days. Billie Eilish's best-selling scent features notes of sugared petals, creamy vanilla and warm musks.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing, fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones
On sale for less than $40, the WH-CH520 headphones are lightweight and feature soft earpads so you can enjoy your favorite music and podcasts all day long.
Boy Smells Les Candle
"This line of candles is not only non-toxic using a coconut and bees wax blend with a braided cotton wick but they smell AMAZING!" one happy reviewer praised this black currant, jasmine rice and cedar-scented candle from Boy Smells.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer Enhanced 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Style, dry and volumize your hair in one step. This all-in-one tool has been enhanced for faster blowouts and shinier hair. Need we say more?
VECAVE Carry On Backpack for Women
Any jetsetter will appreciate this cute and convenient backpack equipped with a laptop sleeve, shoe compartment, charging port and more handy features.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer
This tool is one of TikTok's obsessions — and for good reason. The Revlon hair dryer and hot air brush features a non-detachable oval brush design that helps to smooth the hair and create more volume.
Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are gentler on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor.
STAUB Ceramic 0.75-qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin
Fall-obsessed home cooks will appreciate this adorable pumpkin-shaped baking dish from STAUB.
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag
Add a '90s vibe to any look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder.
Ghia Non-Alcoholic Starter Pack
A great gift for a sober friend or anyone looking to cut back, this Ghia starter pack offers a taste of the brand's top flavors: the OG Spritz, Ginger, Lime & Salt, Sumac & Chili and Apéritif.
L'Occitane Cleansing & Softening Almond Shower Oil
Make any shower feel like a spa day with this delicious-scented moisturizing shower oil that leaves skin feeling hydrated and silky-soft.
Frameo 10.1 Inch WiFi Digital Picture Frame
This thoughtful Wi-Fi-powered gift keeps your precious memories on display via the Frameo App.
Rainbow Titanium Cutlery Knife Set
Score this Amazon deal and save on Selena's rainbow knife set to give your kitchen tools a colorful refresh, while supplies last.
Best Prime Day Gift Deals for Him Under $50
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
You can never have too many pullovers. Select sizes are less than $50.
Niupipo Lightweight Pickleball Rackets
This USA Pickleball Association-approved paddle set from Niupipo includes two pickleball paddles, four pickleballs and a bag to store everything inside.
Adidas Men's Essentials Warm-up Open Hem 3-Stripes Tracksuit Bottoms
Available in regular and tall sizes up to a 5XL, these track pants are perfect for lounging, working out and everything in between.
JBL Go 3: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth
Stream your favorite songs, podcasts and more with this small but mighty portable speaker from JBL.
Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide Mouth Bottle
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 1.5-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 24 hours.
Outdoor Fellow Winter Fir Natural Luxury Scented Candle
Bring the inviting scent of crisp winter woods indoors with this fir balsam, juniper and fresh snow-scented candle.
Amazon Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve 100% Cotton Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater
This cozy cable knit sweater offers impressive quality at a great price with its 100% cotton fabric.
Mixology Bartender Kit: 10-Piece Bar Tool Set with Bamboo Stand
The cocktail connoisseur in your life will have so much fun experimenting with this 10-piece bar tool kit, complete with a bamboo display stand.
Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20
Level up his skincare routine with this SPF moisturizer from Jack Black that features a refreshing peppermint scent.
Echo Dot (5th Gen)
The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices. It has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines.
Steve Madden Men's Fenta Fashion Sneaker
These Steven Madden shoes are a little more fashionable than your typical sneakers and will pair well with nice outfits.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
RELATED CONTENT: