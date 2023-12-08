Take the guesswork out of gift giving with a little help from Google.
Wondering what they really want this year? Let us Google that for you.
As much as we love an original and creative gift, the most loved (and most used) presents also tend to be the most popular. If you're stumped on trying to figure out the perfect gift for everyone on your list, Google's shopping analytics is a great place to start.
The search engine has rounded up the most Googled gifts of 2023 to help with your holiday shopping, and there are so many great options to choose from. No matter their interest (or your budget), Google's roundup of the most popular gifts has something for everyone.
If you're shopping for someone who is embracing their inner homebody this winter, make their space a little cozier with a human dog bed or chic candle warmer. Doc Marten boots and lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bags are wardrobe staples this season. If you're really stuck on picking out a gift, tech items such as a mixed reality headset for the gamers and a mini projector for the ultimate movie night are sure to put a smile on their face.
Below, shop our favorite gift ideas from Google's trendiest product roundup.
Most Popular Home Gifts of 2023
Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more.
KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.
Bedsure Human Dog Bed
Have you ever been jealous of your dog because they look so cozy in their donut bed? You're not alone, considering this "human dog bed" is one of Google's most searched gifts— we get it.
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler
Big enough to fit up to 26 cans, the YETI Tundra 45 combines versatility with durability. The Tundra is virtually indestructible, so wherever you decide to go, its sturdy construction will stand up to the rigors of the journey.
OXO Good Grips 14-Piece Cookie Press Set
Using the OXO Good Grips 14-Piece Cookie Press Set, the baker in your life can churn out delicious holiday cookies in no time.
The Bigger Carry-On
This hard-side suitcase has more space than your average carry-on, which is ideal for those last-minute items. Get this upgraded option, available in six different colors.
Caraway Cookware Set
Give their kitchen a refresh with a new non-stick ceramic pot set. Along with the high-quality, non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, they'll get an organization device to store them neatly.
Solo Stove Mesa
With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 10 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide.
Most Popular Fashion Gifts of 2023
Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack
"This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy."
Marc Jacobs The Tote Bag
It wasn't your imagination — this Marc Jacobs tote was everywhere this year. Google confirms it's the most-searched-for tote of 2023.
L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Anorak
Google says Anorak jacket searches have spiked every November for over a decade. This stylish option from L.L.Bean comes in men's and women's sizes.
Brilliant Earth Petite Lab Diamond Tennis Necklace (2 1/5 ct. tw.)
Move over tennis bracelet! This year it's all about lab-grown diamond tennis necklaces.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag
The internet is obsessed with this lululemon belt bag that can easily hold their phone, keys, cards and any other essentials.
Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Leather Lace Up Boot
It's no wonder Dr. Martens boots were a top search with their timeless style. We recommend the unisex 1460 boot, which features Dr. Martens' original and most recognizable sole, known for its comfort and stability.
Mejuri Croissant Dôme Ring
True fashion connoisseurs are well acquainted with Mejuri rings, and the croissant-inspired ring crafted in gold vermeil stands out as the epitome of a perfect, elegant gift.
Most Popular Tech Gifts of 2023
Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
With the rise of streaming, it's no surprise Smart TVs are at the top of people's electronics search. Score over 25% off this Smart TV featuring 4 HDMI inputs, vivid 4K Ultra HD, Amazon Alexa and more.
Anker NEBULA Capsule
Getting the movie experience at home has never been easier. You'll get 360 degrees of sound with this portable projector that's the size of a soda can.
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]
Smartwatches, like the new Apple Watch Series 9, were a popular search this year. The Apple Watch Series 9 allows you to keep track of daily activities such as workouts. Plus, you can take calls and reply to texts right from your wrist, making it easy to stay connected.
Meta Quest 3 128GB Asgard's Wrath 2 Bundle
Help the gamers in your life try out virtual reality with the latest and greatest Meta Quest 3. The mixed-reality headset, a top Google search this year, can transform homes into fantastical worlds and living rooms into video game arenas. Plus, this bundle comes with Asgard's Wrath 2 (a $60 value).
Ancheer 500W Electric Bike
Reaching speeds of up to 20 mph and travel up to 40 miles on a single charge, this Ancheer bike is one of the most affordable electric bike options. With the combination of 21 speed gearing, 500W 5 levels pedal assistance and throttle to ride uphill will be no issue at all.
Renpho Eye Massager
Eye massagers are all the craze this year. After a long day, a heated eye massager can help with eye strain, reduce dark circles, and improve sleep.
Most Popular Beauty Gifts of 2023
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 13 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty.
Dyson Airstrait Straightener
Dyson's Airstrait uses air pressure technology to dry and straighten all hair types using minimal heat — no hot plates required. The hair tool features both wet and dry modes with a range of preset temperatures designed to smooth hair without high heat.
Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
Searches for Clinique's Almost Lipstick in Black Honey, a gloss-lipstick hybrid, have continued to rise over the past five years.
Starface Hydro-Stars Big Pack
Not only were these the adorable pimple patches once used by Hailey Bieber, but they also help treat acne and reduce redness with hydrocolloids.
Cadence Travel Containers - Pill Case Set
Offering aesthetically pleasing solutions for travel, the Cadence Pill Case Set was one of the top organizers this year.
K18 Leave-In Repair Hair Mask Treatment
Elevate their hair care routine with the renowned K18 Hair Mask — a leave-in treatment that effortlessly and instantly reverses hair damage.
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine
Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm has had a 900% search increase this year, and the brand has recently unveiled its latest addition: Sweet Mint balm.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
