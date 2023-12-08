Wondering what they really want this year? Let us Google that for you.

As much as we love an original and creative gift, the most loved (and most used) presents also tend to be the most popular. If you're stumped on trying to figure out the perfect gift for everyone on your list, Google's shopping analytics is a great place to start.

The search engine has rounded up the most Googled gifts of 2023 to help with your holiday shopping, and there are so many great options to choose from. No matter their interest (or your budget), Google's roundup of the most popular gifts has something for everyone.

If you're shopping for someone who is embracing their inner homebody this winter, make their space a little cozier with a human dog bed or chic candle warmer. Doc Marten boots and lululemon's Everywhere Belt Bags are wardrobe staples this season. If you're really stuck on picking out a gift, tech items such as a mixed reality headset for the gamers and a mini projector for the ultimate movie night are sure to put a smile on their face.

Below, shop our favorite gift ideas from Google's trendiest product roundup.

Most Popular Home Gifts of 2023

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Amazon Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine Serious espresso drinkers will love this espresso machine from Breville that has different settings to let them dictate how coarse or fine the coffee beans are, how hot the water is during brewing and more. $699 $560 Shop Now

Bedsure Human Dog Bed Amazon Bedsure Human Dog Bed Have you ever been jealous of your dog because they look so cozy in their donut bed? You're not alone, considering this "human dog bed" is one of Google's most searched gifts— we get it. $180 $165 With Coupon Shop Now

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler Amazon YETI Tundra 45 Cooler Big enough to fit up to 26 cans, the YETI Tundra 45 combines versatility with durability. The Tundra is virtually indestructible, so wherever you decide to go, its sturdy construction will stand up to the rigors of the journey. $325 Shop Now

The Bigger Carry-On Away The Bigger Carry-On This hard-side suitcase has more space than your average carry-on, which is ideal for those last-minute items. Get this upgraded option, available in six different colors. $295 Shop Now

Caraway Cookware Set Caraway Caraway Cookware Set Give their kitchen a refresh with a new non-stick ceramic pot set. Along with the high-quality, non-toxic and non-stick pots and pans in this set, they'll get an organization device to store them neatly. $545 $356 Shop Now

Solo Stove Mesa Solo Stove Solo Stove Mesa With Solo Stove's new Mesa fire pit, anyone can easily enjoy a smokeless fire right on their table. Available in 10 colors, the fire pit is just under 7″ tall and just over 5″ wide. $90 $70 Shop Now

Most Popular Fashion Gifts of 2023

Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack Dagne Dover Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack "This backpack had been at the top of my wishlist for the longest time, and I finally pulled the trigger and fell in love," wrote one happy reviewer. "I use it as combo work/gym bag and it fits everything inside. The separate laptop section is a game changer and the padded back is ultra comfy." $195 Shop Now

Mejuri Croissant Dôme Ring Mejuri Mejuri Croissant Dôme Ring True fashion connoisseurs are well acquainted with Mejuri rings, and the croissant-inspired ring crafted in gold vermeil stands out as the epitome of a perfect, elegant gift. $78 Shop Now

Most Popular Tech Gifts of 2023

Anker NEBULA Capsule Amazon Anker NEBULA Capsule Getting the movie experience at home has never been easier. You'll get 360 degrees of sound with this portable projector that's the size of a soda can. $290 $250 With Coupon Shop Now

Ancheer 500W Electric Bike Amazon Ancheer 500W Electric Bike Reaching speeds of up to 20 mph and travel up to 40 miles on a single charge, this Ancheer bike is one of the most affordable electric bike options. With the combination of 21 speed gearing, 500W 5 levels pedal assistance and throttle to ride uphill will be no issue at all. $330 $310 Shop Now

Renpho Eye Massager Amazon Renpho Eye Massager Eye massagers are all the craze this year. After a long day, a heated eye massager can help with eye strain, reduce dark circles, and improve sleep. $70 $63 Shop Now

Most Popular Beauty Gifts of 2023

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Sephora Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush This liquid blush went viral on TikTok for its incredible pigmentation, so keep in mind that a little goes a long way. The powerhouse product comes in 13 different matte and dewy shades to enhance your natural beauty. $23 Shop Now

Dyson Airstrait Straightener Amazon Dyson Airstrait Straightener Dyson's Airstrait uses air pressure technology to dry and straighten all hair types using minimal heat — no hot plates required. The hair tool features both wet and dry modes with a range of preset temperatures designed to smooth hair without high heat. $499 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: