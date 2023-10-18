The holidays are officially on their way. It’s time to make your list and check it twice so you can get started on tracking down the perfect gifts this year. If you’ve got a gamer or two in your crew, that also means staying up to date on the newest video games and gear so you know you’ve got both noobs and veteran gamers alike covered.

There’s a massive ocean of choices when it comes to the best gifts for gamers out there and sifting through the top picks can be harder than finishing Elden Ring without taking any damage. Still, the holiday countdown is ticking, which means it’s high time to bag and tag those gaming gifts.

So where do you start? If you’re looking to clinch the title of "Best Gift Giver" this year, we’ve got your back. We've lined up the absolute must-haves for gamers in 2023, from sizzling new releases like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the consoles on everyone's wishlist, and the extras that just elevate the whole setup. Extra neon red Xbox Series X controller?

Whether they're waving the PlayStation flag, rooting for Xbox, or entrenched in PC gaming, these gifts will make any gamer's heart race.

The Best Holiday Gifts for Gamers

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Amazon Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Explore New York as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, with the two heroes taking on the role of Spidey for one extra-large adventure. This PlayStation exclusive is perfect for gamers and comic fans alike. $70 Shop Now

Sonic Superstars Amazon Sonic Superstars Join Sonic and his friends for the newest entry featuring the blue hedgehog. This new spin on the classic platformer allows your gamer giftee to play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles or Amy Rose and barrel through frenetic stages alone or with a friend. $60 Shop Now

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Amazon Super Mario Bros. Wonder The iconic plumber returns in an all-new adventure where things get a little trippy. Mario and crew turn into elephants, encounter new allies and enemies, and explore the Flower Kingdom in this side-scrolling platformer. $60 Shop Now

Princess Peach: Showtime! Amazon Princess Peach: Showtime! Sign them up to join Princess Peach on her first solo adventure in nearly 20 years. Peach must partner with the Sparkle Theater's guardian, Stella, to put a stop to the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch's plans when they steal the show. $60 Shop Now

Starfield Amazon Starfield They can travel to the stars and beyond with Bethesda's most immersive RPG yet. They'll explore over 1000 planets while piloting a ship tailor-made for their character as they embark on a journey for the ages. $70 Shop Now

WarioWare: Move It! Amazon WarioWare: Move It! The gamer on your list can strike a pose with Wario and his zany crew as they compete in various microgames alone or with friends. This motion-based Switch game will get them up out of their seat. $50 Shop Now

PlayStation 5 Amazon PlayStation 5 One of the most powerful consoles on the market, the PlayStation 5 is a gamer's dream come true. With exclusive franchises like Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and PlayStation VR2 support, it's a fantastic option for anyone in the market for a new system. $499 Shop Now

Xbox Series X Amazon Xbox Series X The Xbox Series X is one of the most versatile consoles you can get, and it's also nothing to sneeze at in terms of power. It's home to franchises like Halo, Gears of War, The Elder Scrolls, Starfield, and so much more — as well as jaw-dropping graphics and performance. $489 Shop Now

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle Amazon Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle The console/handheld hybrid Nintendo Switch is where you'll find mega-popular titles like Super Mario, Animal Crossing, Metroid, and much more. You can play this system at home or on the go — and this new bundle makes it even more affordable to get a console as well as a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. $299 Shop Now

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Amazon Nintendo Switch Pro Controller The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers work great, but when you want more comfort and precision, the Switch Pro Controller is the next step up. Give this to Switch enthusiasts who need a bit more from their gear. $69 Shop Now

Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse Amazon Razer Viper Ultimate Lightweight Wireless Gaming Mouse Every PC gamer needs an excellent gaming mouse, and this Razer option is one of the best on the market. It's versatile enough to go from working at home to sniping in Call of Duty in the blink of an eye. Plus, it's sensitive enough to handle even the twitchiest shooters. $130 $70 Shop Now

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Headset Amazon HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Headset This wireless headset is ready for even the longest gaming session, boasting up to 300 hours of playtime per charge. It also has spatial audio for more precise sound and virtual 3D surround sound. $200 $149 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

