Fall is right around the corner, which means new games to conquer. Make sure you’re at the top of your game when it comes to clear, crisp audio with one of the best wireless gaming headsets in 2023.

Whether you’re strategizing with other players or setting off on a new solo adventure, a wireless gaming headset is an instrumental part of a gaming toolkit. The right headphones can ensure you hear every whisper, explosion and in-game banter with crystal clarity. For many, that means being a better player overall.

With so many different options out there, it can be hard to choose the one that best fits you. Manufacturers like Astro, Razer, SteelSeries, and HyperX have their own takes on the hardware with different bells and whistles, including differing frames, earcups and other features. That’s where we come in.

We’ve sifted through the sea of headsets on the market to find the best of the best so you don’t have to. These models boast tech like spatial audio, active noise cancellation, excellent microphones and sturdy frames. The best thing is that there's a wireless headset for every gamer's budget and preference so, even if you don’t want to splurge, you can get a quality piece of tech for a great price.

Read on for some of our curated picks of the best wireless gaming headsets you can buy right now.

The Best Wireless Gaming Headsets in 2023

Razer BlackShark V2 Amazon Razer BlackShark V2 This headset features THX 7.1 surround sound and TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers. It offers long-lasting comfort with cooling gel cushions and a clear detachable cardioid mic. $100 $81 Shop Now

Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Amazon Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Based on the Pro X Gaming headset, the new Pro X2 delivers crystal-clear audio with 50mm Graphene drivers and a 50-hour wireless range. It also boasts rotating memory foam earpads, DTS 7.1 surround sound and a sharp cardioid mic. $249 Shop Now

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless Amazon SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless The Arctis Nova 7 comes packing high-fidelity drivers and customizable EQ settings as well as 360° audio. It supports dual audio streams across multiple platforms, has a 38-hour battery life, and comes complete with a noise-cancelling mic to reduce background audio. $180 $152 Shop Now

Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Amazon Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless The G535 headset has a lengthy 33 hours of playback. It's lightweight with easy on-ear controls, 40 mm drivers for clear sound and memory foam ear cups as well as a mic that's Discord-certified. $130 $106 Shop Now

Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless Amazon Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless Razer’s Barracuda Pro blocks distractions without compromising sound and enhances your favorite games with a THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier. Upgraded Razer TriForce 50mm drivers deliver deep bass, while dual noise-cancelling mics adapt to your environment. $250 $218 Shop Now

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Wireless Amazon Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Wireless Get your game on with 50mm Nanoclear drivers paired with adjustable active noise cancellation. This headset also includes dual mics for clear communication and a swappable dual battery system for 12+ hour usage. $330 $300 Shop Now

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless Amazon SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless This headset delivers 360° spatial audio and active noise cancellation. Its OLED base station offers seamless device swapping, and it includes dual audio streams for chats and games that pairs well with its noise-cancelling mic. $337 Shop Now

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Amazon SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless The Arctis 7 boasts lag-free audio, paired with the acclaimed ClearCast mic for crystal clear comms. Its S1 speaker drivers bump distortion-free sound, while DTS offers immersive 7.1 surround sound that lasts all day with a 24-hour battery life.

$230 Shop Now

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless for Xbox Amazon Razer Kaira Pro Wireless for Xbox This headset's TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers offer great-sounding games and comms. It also has breathable memory foam cushions for comfort during long gaming sessions, plus direct Xbox Wireless plus Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. $150 $79 Shop Now

Alienware AW920H Amazon Alienware AW920H This Alienware headset delivers immersive three-dimensional audio with 40mm drivers, plus an AI-driven mic to keep your chats clear as day. It also has multiple ways to connect: USB-C Wireless, Bluetooth 5.2 or 3.5mm. $200 $160 Shop Now

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Amazon HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Get up to a whopping 300 hours of gameplay with the HyperX Cloud Alpha. Its reliable 2.4GHz connection means lag-free communication and dual chamber drivers make for bright, clear audio no matter how long the game goes on. $200 $155 Shop Now

Audeze Maxwell Wireless Amazon Audeze Maxwell Wireless Get 80+ hours of low-latency audio and quick charging, powered by Audeze’s massive 90mm planar drivers. With A.I. noise filtering, background disturbances vanish. Plus, it's customizable via the Audeze HQ app. $299 Shop Now

Wyze Wireless Gaming Headset Amazon Wyze Wireless Gaming Headset This affordable headset features 50mm drivers with ultra-fast 20 ms latency for zero lag. Switch between Bluetooth and dongle connections and choose from two mic options. $66 Shop Now

Xbox Wireless Headset Amazon Xbox Wireless Headset This official Xbox headset offers immersive sound with Dolby Atmos, clear chats with auto-mute and voice isolation, and a sleek design. Its adjustable, lightweight frame keeps things comfortable, while earcup dials offer easy adjustments. $100 $94 Shop Now

Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Amazon Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset Experience 3D Audio tailored for PS5 with this headset that features comfy earpads and a sturdy headband. Chat seamlessly with hidden noise-cancelling mics and easily manage settings with on-headset controls. $99 Shop Now

