The Best Wireless Gaming Headsets for Gamers to Shop Now

By Brittany Vincent
Published: 9:03 AM PDT, September 7, 2023

Chat with your team or enjoy your favorite games in peace with the best wireless gaming headsets you can buy right now.

Fall is right around the corner, which means new games to conquer. Make sure you’re at the top of your game when it comes to clear, crisp audio with one of the best wireless gaming headsets in 2023. 

Whether you’re strategizing with other players or setting off on a new solo adventure, a wireless gaming headset is an instrumental part of a gaming toolkit. The right headphones can ensure you hear every whisper, explosion and in-game banter with crystal clarity. For many, that means being a better player overall. 

With so many different options out there, it can be hard to choose the one that best fits you. Manufacturers like Astro, Razer, SteelSeries, and HyperX have their own takes on the hardware with different bells and whistles, including differing frames, earcups and other features. That’s where we come in. 

We’ve sifted through the sea of headsets on the market to find the best of the best so you don’t have to. These models boast tech like spatial audio, active noise cancellation, excellent microphones and sturdy frames. The best thing is that there's a wireless headset for every gamer's budget and preference so, even if you don’t want to splurge, you can get a quality piece of tech for a great price. 

Read on for some of our curated picks of the best wireless gaming headsets you can buy right now. 

The Best Wireless Gaming Headsets in 2023

Razer BlackShark V2

Razer BlackShark V2
Amazon

Razer BlackShark V2

This headset features THX 7.1 surround sound and TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers. It offers long-lasting comfort with cooling gel cushions and a clear detachable cardioid mic.

$100 $81

Shop Now

Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed

Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed
Amazon

Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed

Based on the Pro X Gaming headset, the new Pro X2 delivers crystal-clear audio with 50mm Graphene drivers and a 50-hour wireless range. It also boasts rotating memory foam earpads, DTS 7.1 surround sound and a sharp cardioid mic.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless
Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Wireless

The Arctis Nova 7 comes packing high-fidelity drivers and customizable EQ settings as well as 360° audio. It supports dual audio streams across multiple platforms, has a 38-hour battery life, and comes complete with a noise-cancelling mic to reduce background audio.

$180 $152

Shop Now

Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless

Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless
Amazon

Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless

The G535 headset has a lengthy 33 hours of playback. It's lightweight with easy on-ear controls, 40 mm drivers for clear sound and memory foam ear cups as well as a mic that's Discord-certified.

$130 $106

Shop Now

Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless

Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless
Amazon

Razer Barracuda Pro Wireless

Razer’s Barracuda Pro blocks distractions without compromising sound and enhances your favorite games with a THX Achromatic Audio Amplifier. Upgraded Razer TriForce 50mm drivers deliver deep bass, while dual noise-cancelling mics adapt to your environment.

$250 $218

Shop Now

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Wireless

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Wireless
Amazon

Turtle Beach Stealth Pro Wireless

Get your game on with 50mm Nanoclear drivers paired with adjustable active noise cancellation. This headset also includes dual mics for clear communication and a swappable dual battery system for 12+ hour usage.

$330 $300

Shop Now

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless

This headset delivers 360° spatial audio and active noise cancellation. Its OLED base station offers seamless device swapping, and it includes dual audio streams for chats and games that pairs well with its noise-cancelling mic.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless
Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless

The Arctis 7 boasts lag-free audio, paired with the acclaimed ClearCast mic for crystal clear comms. Its S1 speaker drivers bump distortion-free sound, while DTS offers immersive 7.1 surround sound that lasts all day with a 24-hour battery life. 


Razer Kaira Pro Wireless for Xbox

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless for Xbox
Amazon

Razer Kaira Pro Wireless for Xbox

This headset's TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers offer great-sounding games and comms. It also has breathable memory foam cushions for comfort during long gaming sessions, plus direct Xbox Wireless plus Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

$150 $79

Shop Now

Alienware AW920H

Alienware AW920H
Amazon

Alienware AW920H

This Alienware headset delivers immersive three-dimensional audio with 40mm drivers, plus an AI-driven mic to keep your chats clear as day. It also has multiple ways to connect: USB-C Wireless, Bluetooth 5.2 or 3.5mm.

$200 $160

Shop Now

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless
Amazon

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless

Get up to a whopping 300 hours of gameplay with the HyperX Cloud Alpha. Its reliable 2.4GHz connection means lag-free communication and dual chamber drivers make for bright, clear audio no matter how long the game goes on.

$200 $155

Shop Now

Audeze Maxwell Wireless

Audeze Maxwell Wireless
Amazon

Audeze Maxwell Wireless

Get 80+ hours of low-latency audio and quick charging, powered by Audeze’s massive 90mm planar drivers. With A.I. noise filtering, background disturbances vanish. Plus, it's customizable via the Audeze HQ app.

Wyze Wireless Gaming Headset

Wyze Wireless Gaming Headset
Amazon

Wyze Wireless Gaming Headset

This affordable headset features 50mm drivers with ultra-fast 20 ms latency for zero lag. Switch between Bluetooth and dongle connections and choose from two mic options.

Xbox Wireless Headset

Xbox Wireless Headset
Amazon

Xbox Wireless Headset

This official Xbox headset offers immersive sound with Dolby Atmos, clear chats with auto-mute and voice isolation, and a sleek design. Its adjustable, lightweight frame keeps things comfortable, while earcup dials offer easy adjustments.

$100 $94

Shop Now

Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset
Amazon

Sony Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

Experience 3D Audio tailored for PS5 with this headset that features comfy earpads and a sturdy headband. Chat seamlessly with hidden noise-cancelling mics and easily manage settings with on-headset controls.

