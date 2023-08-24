Whether you have trouble concentrating in busy work spaces, have noisy neighbors, travel frequently or like to immerse yourself in music at the gym, a quality pair of noise-cancelling headphones can be well worth the investment. Beats by Dre is without a doubt one of the most popular audio brands, and the new Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones have been flying off the shelves since they launched in July.

Beats' latest headphone drop has never gone on sale — until now. For a limited time only, Best Buy is offering $100 off the top-of-the-line Studio Pros, which is quite an impressive first discount.

Lightweight and comfortable, the new Beats headphones boast up to 40 hours of battery life with one charge. You can just put them on and enjoy a truly immersive listening experience thanks to personalized Spatial Audio, 360-degree dynamic head tracking and a custom acoustic platform. Featuring voice-targeting microphones to provide more adequate background noise filtration, the Beats Studio Pro are also perfect for taking calls.

You can choose to tune out the world with active noise-cancelling technology that adapts to your environment or use Transparency mode for a more natural experience. With up to 40 hours of playtime and support fast charging, the Beats Studio Pro can keep you going all day. Plus, the sleek design and plush leather cushions make these headphones one of the most attractive options on the market.

Normally priced at $350, the Beats Studio Pro headphones are on sale at Best Buy for $250 in classic black as well as navy, deep brown and sandstone. Below, shop more colors of the Beats Studio Pro as well as more headphones and earbuds from Beats — all on sale right now at Best Buy.

For even more Best Buy savings, check out our guides to all the best Labor Day appliance and TV deals available now.

