Best Buy’s Labor Day Sale Has Huge Discounts on Samsung, LG and Sony TVs

By Wesley Horvath
Samsung TV
Samsung

Best Buy never disappoints when it comes to major electronic deals. Ahead of Labor Day, the retailer launched a massive sale with huge discounts on big-ticket items like home appliances, Apple products, laptops and more.

In particular, the Best Buy Labor Day Sale is bursting with TV deals so you can watch all of your favorite TV shows in clear, high definition resolution. For a limited time, you can save on TVs of all sizes from top brands like LG, Samsung and Sony.

Shop Best Buy's TV Deals

Whether you've been eyeing the latest and greatest Samsung TVs, or are simply looking to upgrade your 4K gaming TV, we've combed through Best Buy's sale to find the best TV deals you don’t want to miss out on. There are a ton of deals available, so if you've been looking for a great bargain on your next TV, be sure to check out these deals before they're gone.

Ahead, shop the best TV deals from Best Buy's Labor Day Sale available now.

Best LG TV Deals at Best Buy

LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV
LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Best Buy
LG 65" Class C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Save $500 on LG's newest OLED TV. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display art, photos and other content to blend the LG C3 into your space.

$2,500$2,000
LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV
LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV
Best Buy
LG 48" Class A2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV

Experience a lifelike picture with more depth and rich colors thanks to LG's advanced α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you a fabulous experience no matter what you’re watching.

$1,300$650
LG 75” Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV
LG - 75” Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV
Best Buy
LG 75” Class UQ75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

This LG Class UQ75 offers 75" of theater-like immersion and is perfect for your family room or home theater, while maintaining picture-perfect clarity in 4K resolution.

$750$700

Best Samsung TV Deals at Best Buy

Samsung 65” Class CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65” Class CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65” Class CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV

The Samsung 65" Class Crystal UHD 4K showcases over a billion shades of color that pop into view when you turn on this TV. When paired with its ultra-slim design and Q-symphony 3.0 speakers, it's tough to find a better TV viewing experience

$500$480
Samsung 85” Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Samsung 85” Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Best Buy
Samsung 85” Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

For a movie theatre experience in your home, this 85-inch Samsung TV is now $1,000 off. From daytime sports to movie night, your picture amazes in any light with AI processing that expertly upscales content to 4K and refines your Smart Hub and sound.

 

$3,300$2,500
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65" Class S90C OLED TV

Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.

$2,600$2,000

Best Sony TV Deals at Best Buy

Sony BRAVIA XR 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series
Sony BRAVIA XR 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series
Best Buy
Sony BRAVIA XR 65" 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series

Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro makes movies and gaming pop off the screen.

$1,600$1,200
32" Sony W830K Series LED HDR TV (2022)
32" Sony W830K Series LED HDR TV with Google TV and Google Assistant
Best Buy
32" Sony W830K Series LED HDR TV (2022)

Experience blur-free picture quality full of rich, real-world detail and texture with reduced noise, powered by X-Reality PRO. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your favorite content all in one place. 

$350$300

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023

