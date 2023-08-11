Sales & Deals

The 45 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Weekend: Apple, Adidas, Dyson, Samsung and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether it's a rare discount on a cult-favorite product or an all-time low price on daily essentials, Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on practically everything we could need. Every day, Amazon rolls out limited-time sales on some of the e-tailer's most popular items to help shoppers save big on their go-to brands. If you're looking to stock up on affordable kitchen gadgets, school supplies, or wardrobe staples, Amazon is a smart place to start. 

The best deals on Amazon span tech, fashion, skin care, and so many more categories. With what feels like millions of deals, finding the ones actually worth shopping on Amazon can be quite the undertaking. That's why the shopping experts here at ET went ahead and did the legwork, scouring the mega-retailer's site for the absolute best Amazon deals worth shopping today. 

From AirPods to air conditioners, you'll find discounts on top brands like Samsung, Dyson, Bowflex, Adidas and more — all for a fraction of their original cost. We recommend not waiting too long to shop, as Amazon's price drops are often gone in the blink of an eye. Whether or not you are a die-hard Prime user, consider this guide as your one-stop shop for finding the best Amazon deals available right now.

10 Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Weekend

iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot Roomba j7
Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7

The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. 

$600$356
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Energize your daily run with these men's Adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like Adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort. 

$190$97
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are the perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound for traveling, working, or relaxing at home. Simply slide the plush cushions over your ears, flip the switch and experience every detail of your audio. 

$329$279
Sony PlayStation 5
Sony PlayStation 5
Amazon
Sony PlayStation 5

Save $50 on the PS5 console with this rare deal at Amazon.

$500$449
Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan
Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan
Amazon
Ninja Foodi NeverStick PossiblePan

Replace up to 12 pieces of cookware with Ninja's do-it-all pan. This 4-quart pan replaces a stainless-steel fry pan, nonstick fry pan, sauté pan, skillet, saucier, saucepan, steamer, strainer, spatula, cast iron skillet, roasting pan, and baking dish.

$130$85
13" Apple MacBook Air
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop
Amazon
13" Apple MacBook Air

With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power.

$1,000$750
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

This best-selling portable air conditioner is as powerful as it is quiet. At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan quickly cools the air to 65°F.  

$420$280
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs

Crocs Classic Clogs have been around for years and never go out of style. The lightweight shoe comes in dozens of colors to choose from. 

$50$28
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 522 Adjustable Dumbbell
Amazon
Bowflex Adjustable Dumbbells

The Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbell set includes a variety of weights that you can adjust to fit your workout goals. 

$549$346
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight Hardside Expandable Carry-On

This highly functional and expandable 21-inch carry-on bag is perfect for packing all of your clothes for several vacation outfits. 

$150$113

The Best Amazon Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's best deals on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 40% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40$24
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

A laser on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head reveals invisible dust on hard floors. In auto mode, the machine optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, reporting it all on the LCD screen.

$650$545
Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Amazon
Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. The smart air purifier and fan combo is engineered with two phases of purification so that what goes inside stays inside. 

$650$500
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
Amazon
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

The TikTok-favorite ChomChom pet hair remover is on sale now to keep your home clean all year round. You'll be amazed at how much pet fur this reusable lint remover can pick up.

$32$25
Carote 12-Piece Pots and Pans Set
Carote Pots and Pans Set
Amazon
Carote 12-Piece Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, a saucepan with lid and steamer, a casserole pot and a sauté pan. 

$200$110
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Flash Furniture Devon Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Amazon
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs

Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor. 

$349$212
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
Amazon
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman

The Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman has comfy padded cushions and a storage pocket on the side. It rocks very smoothly so you and your baby can unwind in total comfort.

$230$160
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Amazon
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$460$370
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399$319
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. 

$150$110
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine
Amazon
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

Nespresso's VertuoPlus makes coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes. It uses barcodes to deliver the best in-cup results, including the perfect amount of cream for large coffee cups.

$200$137

The Best Amazon Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable discounts on tech from headphones and laptops to this year's newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-canceling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions foran exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have her dancing to her favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.

$549$450
Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Amazon
Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99$89
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS 45mm]
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

Answer a call, send a text, and track your health, all with the Apple Watch Series 8. This model offers new health capabilities including temperature sensing, blood oxygen measurements, ECG testing, and sleep tracking.

$429$359
55" LG C3 OLED TV
LG 55-inch C3 OLED TV
Amazon
55" LG C3 OLED TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the LG OLED evo C3 into your space.

$1,900$1,397
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Save over $100 on the Beats Studio3 Wireless over-ear headphones that deliver premium sound while blocking external noise with Active Noise Cancelling.

$350$226
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL FLIP 5
Amazon
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
 

$130$90
Apple iPad Pro (6th Generation + WiFi)
Apple 2022 iPad Pro
Amazon
Apple iPad Pro (6th Generation + WiFi)

Apple's latest iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience, with the astonishing performance of the M2 chip, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and Apple Magic Keyboard compatibility. 

$1,099$965
75" Sony X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony 55" X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Amazon
75" Sony X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV

Sony's 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting that delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and exclusive features for the PS5 like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch.

$1,900$1,398

The Best Amazon Beauty Deals

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

Infuse your skin with this 10% pure Vitamin C concentrate, recommended by dermatologists to keep your sensitive face vibrant and glowing.

$33$19
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Crest 3D Whitestrips
Amazon
Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use.

$55$45
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96.3% Snail Secretion Filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-approved lightweight essence repairs the skin from dryness and aging. 

$25$21
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. Beloved by Nicole Kidman, Sydney Sweeney and Pedro Pascal, this wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.

$149$119
WITH COUPON
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.

$27$17
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Give yourself a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss by sectioning off damp hair and wrapping it around the brush for fast drying, curling and volume. 

$70$40

The Best Amazon Fashion Deals

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon
Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25$18
Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks
Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Microfiber Stretch 7-Pack Low Rise Trunks

Designed for maximum comfort with updated, modern styling, these micro stretch low rise trunks are made with silky microfiber and a contoured pouch for quick-dry, all day performance.

$95$60
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
BALEAF Women's Bike Shorts
Amazon
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$53$32
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
Amazon
ASTR the Label Gaia Dress

Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have. 

$98$49
Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.

$70$47
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Runners will love the comfort and support provided by Adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.

$190$101

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals

If you have your eye on some new home gym equipment or a restorative massage gun, read on to see the best Amazon fitness and wellness deals.

Bowflex Treadmill 22
Bowflex Treadmill Series
Amazon
Bowflex Treadmill 22

The Treadmill 22 is Bowflex's top-of-the-line cardio experience that provides the coaching, motivation, and variety you crave to keep you immersed in your fitness journey. Hike, gallop, and sprint through 200+ scenic destinations around the planet.

$3,599$2,999
Toloco Massage Gun
TOLOCO Massage Gun
Amazon
Toloco Massage Gun

This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off. 

$90$40
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine
Amazon
Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine

Complete your home gym with $210 off this customer-loved rowing machine from Sunny Health. The built-in transportation wheels allow for easy portability while the non-slip foot pedals will ensure safe footing even during the most demanding and vigorous workouts.

$399$220
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
Amazon
Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

Schwinn's bike comes with a two-month JRNY membership to create daily adaptive workouts that automatically adjust as you improve over time and provide coaching and feedback that guides you through your workouts.

$1,199$999
Keppi Adjustable and Foldable Weight Bench
Keppi Adjustable and Foldable Weight Bench
Amazon
Keppi Adjustable and Foldable Weight Bench

Not only is this weight bench adjustable for all kinds of positions while pumping iron, but it also folds down to fit under a bed or in a closet.

$150$110
WITH COUPON

Aside from exclusive discounts, perhaps the biggest benefit of being an Amazon Prime member is the fast and free shipping. If you're not already a subscriber, you can try it out for free and sign up for a 30-day membership. After your trial, Amazon Prime is just $14.99 a month.

Try Prime for Free

Students can start their 6-month trial and then enjoy Prime at half the price for $69 per year.

Try Prime Student

