For most people, a cup of coffee in the morning is a necessity. Whether you love the ritual of brewing coffee each morning or simply need some caffeine before a full day's work, Keurig single-cup coffee machines are practical and efficient additions to any kitchen. With another Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, now is a great time to score savings on best-selling Keurig coffee makers for your daily brews.

Prime Day Keurig deals are still available to shop this weekend even if you're not an Amazon Prime member. Whether you're a notorious coffee connoisseur or just need an updated espresso machine to meet your WFH needs, you can't go wrong with a Keurig coffee maker — especially since they're on sale.

Keurig is celebrated as one of today's premier brands for kitchen essentials — with the K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker and K-Duo Plus Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker proving to be two of Keurig's reliable devices that make it simple to brew any coffee you like. The powerful, yet small Keurig coffee machines deliver consistent results every time.

Get your mornings started right with the best Prime Day deals on Keurig coffee makers that are still available now.

The Best Extended Prime Day Keurig Deals

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker in all kitchens, even those with minimal counter space. With the touch of a button, you can enjoy fresh, hot coffee all day. $80 $60 Shop Now

K-Classic Coffee Maker Amazon K-Classic Coffee Maker The Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker allows you to brew 6 cups of fresh coffee before having to refill the water reservoir. $150 $100 WITH COUPON Shop Now

K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker The Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker can brew sizes ranging from 4 oz to 12 oz. Plus, it has an iced coffee setting, hot water on demand button — perfect for tea, instant oatmeal or ramen — and more. $190 $150 Shop Now

Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker With Keurig's K-Duo Coffee Maker. you can use both K-Cups and ground coffee. So if you're having company over, you can brew your coffee in the carafe for up to 12 cups and the heating plate will keep the coffee warm. $190 $140 WITH COUPON Shop Now

