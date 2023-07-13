While Amazon Prime Day 2023 has come to a close, you can still upgrade your tech with all the extended tech deals on Apple products. Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but Amazon has the best prices on Apple's most popular devices and accessories from the newest MacBooks to iPads, AirTags and more.

We've sifted through all the extended Prime Day tech deals to pick out Apple's hottest ticket items that are still on sale now, but likely won't be for much longer. Apple deals this good probably won't be back around until Black Friday, we recommend adding these steals to your cart, stat.

Best Prime Day AirPods Deals

Whether you're working out, traveling, working from home or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Powered by the new Apple H1 headphone chip, the second-gen AirPods feature hands-free access to Siri using just your voice and up to 3 hours of talk time on a single charge. Get same-day shipping on these Apple classics as an Amazon Prime Member. $129 $99 Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $450 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Apple AirTag Deal

If you have a pet, often lose your wallet or plan to travel soon, score this deal on a 4-pack of Apple AirTags to make sure you cover all your bases.

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. $99 $90 Shop Now

Best Prime Day MacBook Deals

Right now, Apple's M1 MacBook Air is on sale for its lowest price ever. Amazon is taking 25% off the 2020 edition of Apple's laptop, marking it down to just $750.

Apple MacBook Pro (2023) Amazon Apple MacBook Pro (2023) Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life. $1,999 $1,799 14-INCH Shop Now

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip The 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple laptop is one of the best Apple product deals during Amazon Prime Day. $2,499 $1,999 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Apple iPad Deals

Apple's 10th generation iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

Best Apple Accessories Deals

From chargers to iPad pens, Amazon has great deals on many Apple accessories right now at Amazon Prime Day.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Amazon Apple MagSafe Battery Pack With summer travels ahead, make on-the go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage. $99 $94 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

