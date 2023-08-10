Ready for a new laptop? Whether you're heading back to school or looking for the best way to upgrade your home office, the right laptop can make a world of difference. Dell laptops, known for their blend of durability, affordability, and cutting-edge tech, stand out in the sea of choices. And right now, thanks to Best Buy, you can save hundreds on a Dell laptop that fits your lifestyle.

Right now, there are dozens of Dell laptops at Best Buy on sale for up to a few hundred dollars off. From the Dell Inspiron line to the souped-up Dell XPS offerings, there's a little something for everyone. But not just for school or work. Best Buy's selection includes laptops designed for both play and relaxation, too.

No two tech users have the exact same needs. That's why we've sifted through all the options to highlight the best Dell laptops on sale at Best Buy with zippy speeds, expansive storage, eye-catching displays, and batteries that last longer than your coffee.

No matter what you're looking for right now, Best Buy's got you covered when it comes to Dell. Read on to check out our picks for some standout Dell laptop deals out of the entire bunch.

Best Dell Laptop Deals at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop Best Buy Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop The Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop combines style with performance. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, it's not about to let any task get in its way, even if you have media-centric work to complete. Its 360° hinge lets you switch between laptop and tablet modes smoothly, and its display's ComfortView Plus feature helps to reduce eye strain. $800 $650 Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop Best Buy Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop The Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 Touch Laptop is smaller than the 16-inch option on sale, but it's also sleek and efficient. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, it's still every bit as capable, too. The 14" FHD+ touch screen is crystal clear, and its 512GB SSD promises you've got plenty of space. When it's time, the 360° hinge makes it easy to go from tablet to laptop. $950 $700 Shop Now

Dell XPS 15 15-inch Touch Screen Laptop Best Buy Dell XPS 15 15-inch Touch Screen Laptop The Dell XPS 15 is a powerhouse in a sleek package, and it's great for gaming, too. It's powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor paired with 32GB DDR5 RAM. And its 1TB SSD combined with its super powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 guarantees you'll be playing the hottest new games this fall. $2,700 $2,400 Shop Now

Dell XPS 13 Plus Touch Screen Laptop Best Buy Dell XPS 13 Plus Touch Screen Laptop The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a compact version of the XPS 13 with a little less power. At its heart is a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM under the hood for effortless multitasking. It's portable without sacrificing performance, making it perfect for work or play on the go. $1,650 $1,304 Shop Now

Dell G15 15.6" Gaming Laptop Best Buy Dell G15 15.6" Gaming Laptop The Dell G15 is tailored to the needs of gaming enthusiasts, with a large, bright 15.6" 120Hz FHD display as well as a 13th Gen Intel Core i713650HX processor and 8GB of RAM. It also has an integrated 1TB NVMe M.2 PCIe SSD. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics with 6GB GDDR6 memory does all the heavy lifting. $1,150 $900 Shop Now

Dell XPS 9720 17" Touch Screen Laptop Best Buy Dell XPS 9720 17" Touch Screen Laptop The Dell XPS 9720 is an all-around excellent laptop for just about everyone. Its 17.0" UHD+ touch screen has an anti-reflective finish to minimize eyestrain and comes with a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, a 1 TB SSD, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 with 6GB GDDR6 memory. It's got all your bases covered, from work to gaming and everything in between. $2,800 $2,100 Shop Now

Dell Latitude 7000 14-inch Laptop Best Buy Dell Latitude 7000 14-inch Laptop The Dell Latitude 7000 14-inch laptop is all business, with a 14" anti-glare display and a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1245U Deca-core processor. It also touts an impressive 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD. For everyday tasks, Intel Iris Xe graphics deliver consistent and smooth performance. And at just 2.69 lbs, it's perfect as a desktop replacement or on-the-go workstation. $1,610 $1,190 Shop Now

Dell Precision 7000 17.3" Laptop Best Buy Dell Precision 7000 17.3" Laptop The Dell Precision 7000 17.3" Laptop is a powerhouse. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13850HX Icosa-core processor can tackle all the heavy lifting you need, while the NVIDIA RTX A1000 discrete graphics card can handle visuals. With a whopping 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, it's ready for anything, including virtual reality. $3,350 $3,060 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Walmart for the Best Back-to-School Deals

Back to School Supplies: Shop School Essentials All Under $100

Beats Studio 3 Headphones Are Still $190 Off After Amazon Prime Day

The Best Back-to-School Apple Deals: Save On MacBooks, iPads and More

The Best Deals to Shop Under $50 from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale