The Best Memorial Day Monitor Deals: Save on Samsung, Dell, HP & More

By Wesley Horvath
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
There are a lot of great Memorial Day monitor deals happening now, so you can easily upgrade your current monitor or get a supplemental screen for your laptop. Memorial Day weekend is when many retailers discount big-ticket tech items, so there's no better time to revamp your work-from-home office space or upgrade your gaming experience with a new computer monitor. 

Monitors can be expensive, especially if you're looking for one with impressive features like a curved screen or vivid colors with the blackest blacks. But with Memorial Day discounts on TikTok-famous displays like Lepow's 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor, you can save quite a bit on your new screen. Since finding the best cheap monitor with the resolution that suits your needs can be tricky enough, we're here to walk you through decoding some basic terms and other information you need to know while shopping for a budget monitor. 

If you’ll be using your monitor to play video games, create art or edit any images or videos, then you’ll need a higher resolution that matches the size of the screen. Yes, the screen size needs to be compatible to be able to support a high resolution. If you'll be using the screen for more detailed graphical work, or if you’re looking at huge documents, a larger or curved monitor may be the way to go. 

Regardless of whether you need a monitor with a high resolution, a curved monitor or a curved monitor with really high resolution, shop ahead for the right Memorial Day monitor deal for you. 

The Best Memorial Day Monitor Deals

Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor
Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor
Amazon
Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

Save $100 on this ultra wide screen from Sceptre with smooth graphics and fast refresh rate. It also has reduced blue light which is said to help eye fatigue and strain.

$270$170
Lepow Z1 FHD USB Type-C 15.6" Portable Monitor
Lepow FHD USB Type-C 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor
Amazon
Lepow Z1 FHD USB Type-C 15.6" Portable Monitor

The portable monitor popularized by TikTok can be connected to your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone via USB-C or HDMI. Thanks to its smaller size, the FHD 1920x1080 resolution monitor is perfect for traveling. Its screen has built-in technology to help protect your eyes while you use the device, and the monitor comes with a protective magnetic cover.

$250$111
WITH COUPON
LG 34" IPS LED UltraWide FHD AMD FreeSync Monitor with HDR
LG 34" IPS LED UltraWide FHD AMD FreeSync Monitor with HDR
Best Buy
LG 34" IPS LED UltraWide FHD AMD FreeSync Monitor with HDR

Whether you're working from home or need more screen space for gaming, this ultrawide monitor is just what you need.

$330$300
HP V223ve FHD Monitor
HP V223ve FHD Monitor
Amazon
HP V223ve FHD Monitor

This everyday 21.5-inch monitor from HP has a full HD display for brilliant visuals.

$145$110
Samsung CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED 49" Gaming Monitor
Samsung CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED 49-Inch Gaming Monitor
Samsung
Samsung CRG9 Dual QHD Curved QLED 49" Gaming Monitor

The Samsung 49-Inch QHD Curved Dual QLED Gaming Monitor is one of the largest monitor models on our round-up. Thanks to the display's 120Hz refresh rate and substantial 5120x1440 Dual QHD resolution, there are very few monitors that can compete with this Samsung monitor's detailed and high-quality resolution. With its FreeSync compatibility and its curved screen, you can experience what it would feel like to play games and watch movies in a home-office-sized theater. 

$1,200$900
32” Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor
32” Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor
Samsung
32” Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

Whether you're grabbing a new screen for work or looking to update your gaming center, this monitor provides an immersive experience with a curved display and stunning picture quality thanks to quantum mini-LED.

$1,000$700
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor
Amazon
Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor

Upgrade your gaming set-up with the Samsung 32" Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor. It's curved for a better (and more comfortable) gaming experience.

$350$300
Samsung Smart M8 Monitor
Smart M8 Monitor
Samsung
Samsung Smart M8 Monitor

Perfect for work or play, this smart monitor doubles as a television that can stream your favorite shows. It even comes with a remote.

$700$580

 

