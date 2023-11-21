Samsung's The Frame is one of the few TV models on the market that is instantly recognizable for its sleek and stylish design. If you are looking to supercharge your home entertainment setup with a QLED 4K TV that doubles as wall decor, Samsung is currently offering Black Friday deals on The Frame TV. You can save up to $1,000 on the newest model of the Frame TV, depending on which size you choose.

Samsung TVs are known for delivering an immersive watching experience and that is no different on the stylish Frame TV. Right now, every size of the Frame TV is discounted during the Samsung Black Friday sale to save hundreds on the perfect screen for your space.

One size that stands out is the 55-inch Samsung Frame TV deal for under $1,000. Typically $1,500, you can take 35% off the TV and score it for $520 less. Ahead, shop all of the Black Friday deals on Samsung's Frame TV and don't miss your best chance to save big.

TVs can be one of your biggest tech investments for your home, so it's important to purchase one that has the features and image quality you'll love for many years to come. Featuring vibrant picture and sound that are both automatically optimized, the Samsung Frame TV utilizes Quantum Dot technology to present a gorgeous picture and lifelike color that always stays natural and true.

The 2022 Samsung Frame TV includes the same beloved features like crisp image quality, a slim fit, and a customizable bezel, but now the 4K TV has an updated user interface, which brings all your favorite content together — no matter what streaming service it lives on. An anti-reflection screen and the premium matte finish limit reduce the effects of glare so your shows will look as good in the morning as they do at night with the lights on.

The latest Samsung Frame TV model came out in April 2022 and Samsung introduced an anti-reflection matte display to the top-rated Frame TV that makes artwork almost look like canvas. It makes The Frame nearly unrecognizable as a TV while in art mode.

By switching to Art Mode, the Frame TV allows you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. Whenever you want to watch TV, it delivers stunning 4K picture quality and 100% color volume for a top-notch viewing experience. Along with a built-in brightness sensor that automatically adjusts to the lighting in any room, all sizes of the Frame TV come equipped with an anti-glare and low-reflection matte display, so it looks even more like a real work of art.

Samsung's smart TV also features 4K AI upscaling and Adaptive Sound+ technology to automatically adjust the TV's audio to enhance your favorite TV shows and Oscar-winning movies. This also makes the Frame TV perfect for watching sports like the 2023 NFL season.

