Walmart's Black Friday sale for 2023 is live with epic deals on the latest tech, holiday gifts and more.
Walmart has officially kicked off the holiday shopping season with thousands of Black Friday deals on top-rated tech. From Samsung smart TVs to smartwatches and everything in between, a long list of tech from the biggest brands is majorly on sale now.
We've found the best tech deals from the second of Walmart's two Black Friday Deals events and gathered them here so you can start checking holiday gifts off your list — or grab something for yourself too, of course. Highlights include huge discounts on the Apple Watch Series 9, savings on an MSI gaming laptop, Samsung Frame TVs and Apple AirPods at their lowest price ever and much more.
Below, kickstart your shopping spree and shop the best Walmart Black Friday 2023 tech deals.
Best Walmart Black Friday Tech Deals
Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS)
The newly-discounted Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest of the Apple Watch lineup. Keep track of your fitness journey and health metrics right from your wrist and stay productive with your favorite apps while on the go. Plus, get a free three-month subscription to Apple Fitness+ with your purchase.
HP 15.6" FHD Laptop
Designed to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP laptop combines long-lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design. Enjoy comfortable computing with a flicker-free, anti-glare HD screen.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Now $80 off, the 2023 refresh of the classic AirPods Pro earbuds brings better battery life and high-quality sound that audiophiles will love.
Samsung 75" The Frame TV
This QLED TV doubles as both a fantastic-looking display that can show up to a billion colors, but it can turn into a personal art exhibit once you turn it off and switch to Art Mode, hence its "The Frame" moniker.
MSI GF63 15" Gaming Laptop
This affordable budget gaming laptop is a portable powerhouse with an NVIDIA RTA 3050 GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD to handle all the latest PC titles and more. You won't find a model less than $500 anywhere else right now.
Xbox Series S 512GB SSD Console w/ Two Wireless Controllers
Get an Xbox Series S console to enjoy all the hottest Xbox titles this season, complete with two additional controllers for you and a friend to play with. Pair it with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to play over 100 games for free.
Xbox Series X Diablo IV Bundle + Xbox Wireless Controller Carbon Black
Save $60 on the Xbox Series X bundle with two wireless controllers and a free copy of Diablo IV. Released this year, the game is the latest online-only installment in the long-running action RPG series.
TCL 55" 4-Series 4K Roku TV
This affordable TCL TV offers 4K resolution and HDR, as well as 4K upscaling, which means you'll get a great picture for a great price.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
This sleek smartwatch is a no-brainer for Android phone owners. It offers a wide variety of fitness and health tracking features and comes with a swath of phone and productivity features as well. Plus, it looks closer to an analog watch if you don't dig the Apple Watch look.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Whether you enjoy listening to music while on the go or while relaxing in your room, these Beats Studio3 headphones cancel out noise so you will be free of distractions.
Sony 55” Class BRAVIA XR X90L 4K HDR Full Array LED Smart Google TV
This Sony Bravia TV features Full Array LED and XR Contrast Booster to deliver heightened contrast and vibrant brightness for an enhanced viewing experience.
Lenovo IdeaPad 15.6" Laptop
This laptop comes rocking an AMD Ryzen 3 7230U processor, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 256GB M2 SSD. For the price, its impressive specs make it a viable portable PC for work or play.
LG 32" Ultra-Gear QHD (2560 x 1440) Gaming Monitor
This 2560x1440 QHD resolution monitor has a quick 165Hz refresh rate. Also, the LG Monitor is compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync, which will streamline your gaming experience.
Skullcandy Hesh ANC Noise Canceling On-Ear Wireless Headphones
These stylish on-ear headphones offer excellent noise canceling as well as thumping beats thanks to their 40mm drivers. They offer 22 hours of listening per full charge and three additional hours of juice after 10 minutes of charging.
RCA LCD Home Theatre Projector
Add some oomph to your home theater setup with this RCA 1080p projector. Thanks to its high contrast and dynamic brightness, movies and TV will feel more cinematic than ever.
