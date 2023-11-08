Sales & Deals

Apple AirPods 2 Drop to Record-Low Price of $69 in Walmart's Black Friday 2023 Sale

AirPods Walmart Deal
Apple
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:00 AM PST, November 8, 2023

The Black Friday AirPods deal at Walmart is too good to pass up. Grab the second-gen AirPods for $60 off.

Black Friday season is here, which means it's officially the best time of year to score the hottest deals from all the top brands. If you're looking to get the greatest discount possible on AirPods, Walmart's Black Friday Sale has officially started and the savings are epic. 

Right now, Apple AirPods 2 are on sale for just $69. This Walmart Black Friday deal marks a new all-time low price for the popular earbuds, slashing $60 off. We expect this deal to sell out quickly, so snag a new pair of affordable AirPods before it's too late.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.

$129 $69

Shop Now

Originally released in 2019, Apple’s second-generation AirPods still hold up more than well to this day. The AirPods 2 have the same H1 chip found in the newer AirPods 3 for seamless connectivity with all your Apple devices. It also extends battery life up to 24 hours on a single charge.

Whether you are studying, working out, commuting to the office, or running errands, AirPods 2 deliver high-quality sound. These Apple AirPods with the lightning charging case combine convenience and advanced software features that make them one of the best sets of wireless earbuds out there.

The Walmart Black Friday Deals event kicked off at 3:00 p.m. ET today with Walmart Plus members getting early access at noon. Thousands of products across categories like tech, home and kitchen, beauty and more are discounted just in time to save on holiday gifts for everyone on your list. With this Black Friday AirPods deal, you can get one of the best stocking stuffers out there at an unbeatable price.

Shop Walmart's Black Friday Deals

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

