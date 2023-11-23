Sales & Deals

Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals 2023: The Best Savings on TVs, Headphones, Laptops and More

iPad Air
Apple
By Brittany Vincent
November 23, 2023

Amazon's Black Friday sale for 2023 is live with serious price cuts on tech brands like Apple, Samsung, and more.

Black Friday is here. Luckily, you don't have to wait until tomorrow to shop Amazon's biggest and best tech deals. There are already plenty of discounts to fill up your cart with, with prices slashed on everything from iPads and Apple Watches to Samsung Frame TVs and Roku Express streaming sticks. If you're looking to beat the holiday rush this year, now's the time to bag some of the best Amazon Black Friday tech deals. 

Shop Amazon's Black Friday Deals

Whether you're looking to bring home a new laptop or a smartwatch, there's something for just about everyone on your holiday gift list. And even if you're just ready to buy yourself a little treat, you can save hundreds on big-ticket items from some of the heaviest hitters in tech: Apple, Samsung, Bose, Lenovo, and many more. 

You don't have to head out on the hunt to find everything worth bringing home, though. We've done all the work for you. Below, we've found Amazon's best Black Friday 2023 tech deals. By the time you've enjoyed a turkey dinner with your family, you can already have these gadgets home and wrapped up underneath the Christmas tree.

Best Amazon Black Friday TV Deals

75" Samsung The Frame TV

75" Samsung The Frame TV
Amazon

75" Samsung The Frame TV

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$2,998 $1,998

Shop Now

LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV

LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV
Amazon

LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV

Experience beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors — now even brighter, thanks to LG's 8 million self-lit OLED pixels.

$1,500 $1,247

Shop Now

Amazon Fire 55" 4K UHD TV

Amazon Fire 55" 4K UHD TV
Amazon

Amazon Fire 55" 4K UHD TV

Bring home this display with a crisp, bright screen with vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and Dolby Digital Plus. It also supports Alexa integration for hands-free browsing.

$539 $340

Shop Now

Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Amazon

Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

Every detail bursts to life with the realistic contrast and brilliance the director intended — even in well-lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. 

$1,198 $890

Shop Now

50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV

50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Amazon

50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV

Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.

$450 $290

Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Headphone Deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple's most popular earbuds come with a handy charging case, immersive sound with noise cancellation and great water and sweat resistance which means they're fantastic for regular workouts. 

$249 $190

Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Amazon

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.

$379 $242

Shop Now

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

AirPods are great for on-the-go listening or chatting on the phone, with an excellent charging case to keep them powered up with. They deliver a seamless listening experience that doubles as a way to go hands-free with your mobile device. 

$129 $80

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

These noise-cancelling earbuds can help to reduce unwanted outside sounds and elevated music quality. Plus, they offer up to 29 hours of listening time. 

$239 $160

Shop Now

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat while keeping your headphones on.

$200 $100

Shop Now

JBL Tune 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones

JBL Tune 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon

JBL Tune 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Keep the noise out and enjoy your music with active noise cancellation. With Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, you can stream wirelessly from your device and even switch between two devices so that you don't miss a call.

$100 $50

Shop Now

JBL Tune 130NC Noise Cancelling Earbuds

JBL Tune 130NC Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Amazon

JBL Tune 130NC Noise Cancelling Earbuds

If you're looking for headphones to give you bass boosted music, these JBL headphones will have you dancing all night long. Plus, you can adjust them to your size and comfort level.

$100 $90

Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Laptop Deals

2023 15" Apple MacBook Air

2023 15" Apple MacBook Air
Amazon

2023 15" Apple MacBook Air

This massive yet lightweight MacBook Air boasts an 18-hour battery life and is powered by the capable Apple M2 chip to make a fantastic portable workstation. It can handle intensive tasks but it's also great for a daily driver. 

$1,099 $1,049

Shop Now

Lenovo 15" IdeaPad 3i Laptop

Lenovo 15" IdeaPad 3i Laptop
Amazon

Lenovo 15" IdeaPad 3i Laptop

Take this workhorse of a laptop on the go for work or play. With an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GM RAM, and 1TB SSD, it's a great option for both casual and heavy users.  

$649 $570

Shop Now

2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Max

2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Max
Amazon

2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Max

Save on Apple's newest M2 MacBook Pro supercharged by the M2 Max chip with up to 96GB unified memory. With a Touchbar, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID, this laptop is secure and easy to use for studying, note-taking and more.

$3,099 $2,280

Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Tablet Deals

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)

This is one fun iPad, and it comes in pink, blue, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor. 

$449 $349

Shop Now

2022 Apple iPad Air (5th Gen + WiFi)

2022 Apple iPad Air (5th Gen + WiFi)
Amazon

2022 Apple iPad Air (5th Gen + WiFi)

This is the thinnest and lightest of the iPad lineup, and well worth investing in for its powerful M1 chip as well. Clip the coupon for $50 off, making this a can't-miss deal. 

$549 $500

Shop Now

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)
Amazon

2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)

Though it isn't the latest and greatest model, this iPad is still very much grabbing with its retina display, responsive touch screen, and ultra-wide front camera. It also has the ability to connect an Apple smart keyboard as well as Apple Pencil for improved productivity. 

$329 $230

Shop Now

Amazon Fire HD 10

Amazon Fire HD 10
Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10

This affordable 10-inch tablet comes with a 12-hour battery, 3 GB RAM, and an octa-core processor. It's a great iPad alternative that can handle streaming, gaming and work with the best of them. 

$150 $75

Shop Now

Best Amazon Black Friday Smartwatch Deals

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is still an advanced piece of tech with a selection of health sensors and apps as well as the ability to take an ECG and measure heart rate and blood oxygen. It also includes Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics to help you stay active while connected. 

$429 $329

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

This sleek smartwatch packs fitness tracking and phone-centric features into one attractive package. It's a no-brainer for Android phone owners. 

$300 $229

Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) with Graphite Milanese Loop

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) with Graphite Milanese Loop
Amazon

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) with Graphite Milanese Loop

This model of the Apple Watch Series 8 includes all the same goodies the normal version does, but this one comes with an attractive Silver Milanese Loop for some extra flash on your wrist. 

$799 $684

Shop Now

More Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals

Apple AirTag (4-Pack)

Apple AirTag (4-Pack)
Amazon

Apple AirTag (4-Pack)

If you're prone to misplacing things or just need a little help finding your bag or keys now and then, AirTags can help. Drop them in your wallet, attach them to a pet collar, or anything precious to find it with your iPhone instantly. 

$99 $86

Shop Now

Roku Express

Roku Express
Amazon

Roku Express

$30 $28

Shop Now

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Browse and enjoy your favorite streaming content in crisp 4K and with Dolby Atmos sound with this Amazon streaming device, with WiFi 6 support. 

$50 $25

Shop Now

Fitbit Luxe

Fitbit Luxe
Amazon

Fitbit Luxe

Save big on this attractive activity tracker with a color display. It can track steps, sleep, target heart rate, and more, all in a minimalistic package. 

$130 $80

Shop Now

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset
Amazon

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset

This versatile headset boasts up to 29 hours of battery life and 20 meter wireless range. Its mic filters make for clear voice chat and it's compatible with PS5, PS4, and Switch.

$150 $110

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

