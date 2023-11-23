Amazon's Black Friday sale for 2023 is live with serious price cuts on tech brands like Apple, Samsung, and more.
Black Friday is here. Luckily, you don't have to wait until tomorrow to shop Amazon's biggest and best tech deals. There are already plenty of discounts to fill up your cart with, with prices slashed on everything from iPads and Apple Watches to Samsung Frame TVs and Roku Express streaming sticks. If you're looking to beat the holiday rush this year, now's the time to bag some of the best Amazon Black Friday tech deals.
Shop Amazon's Black Friday Deals
Whether you're looking to bring home a new laptop or a smartwatch, there's something for just about everyone on your holiday gift list. And even if you're just ready to buy yourself a little treat, you can save hundreds on big-ticket items from some of the heaviest hitters in tech: Apple, Samsung, Bose, Lenovo, and many more.
You don't have to head out on the hunt to find everything worth bringing home, though. We've done all the work for you. Below, we've found Amazon's best Black Friday 2023 tech deals. By the time you've enjoyed a turkey dinner with your family, you can already have these gadgets home and wrapped up underneath the Christmas tree.
Best Amazon Black Friday TV Deals
75" Samsung The Frame TV
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV
Experience beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors — now even brighter, thanks to LG's 8 million self-lit OLED pixels.
Amazon Fire 55" 4K UHD TV
Bring home this display with a crisp, bright screen with vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR, and Dolby Digital Plus. It also supports Alexa integration for hands-free browsing.
Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Every detail bursts to life with the realistic contrast and brilliance the director intended — even in well-lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV.
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.
Best Amazon Black Friday Headphone Deals
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple's most popular earbuds come with a handy charging case, immersive sound with noise cancellation and great water and sweat resistance which means they're fantastic for regular workouts.
Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
AirPods are great for on-the-go listening or chatting on the phone, with an excellent charging case to keep them powered up with. They deliver a seamless listening experience that doubles as a way to go hands-free with your mobile device.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
These noise-cancelling earbuds can help to reduce unwanted outside sounds and elevated music quality. Plus, they offer up to 29 hours of listening time.
JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones
The Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat while keeping your headphones on.
JBL Tune 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Keep the noise out and enjoy your music with active noise cancellation. With Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Streaming, you can stream wirelessly from your device and even switch between two devices so that you don't miss a call.
JBL Tune 130NC Noise Cancelling Earbuds
If you're looking for headphones to give you bass boosted music, these JBL headphones will have you dancing all night long. Plus, you can adjust them to your size and comfort level.
Best Amazon Black Friday Laptop Deals
2023 15" Apple MacBook Air
This massive yet lightweight MacBook Air boasts an 18-hour battery life and is powered by the capable Apple M2 chip to make a fantastic portable workstation. It can handle intensive tasks but it's also great for a daily driver.
Lenovo 15" IdeaPad 3i Laptop
Take this workhorse of a laptop on the go for work or play. With an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GM RAM, and 1TB SSD, it's a great option for both casual and heavy users.
2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Max
Save on Apple's newest M2 MacBook Pro supercharged by the M2 Max chip with up to 96GB unified memory. With a Touchbar, Magic Keyboard and Touch ID, this laptop is secure and easy to use for studying, note-taking and more.
Best Amazon Black Friday Tablet Deals
Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
This is one fun iPad, and it comes in pink, blue, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor.
2022 Apple iPad Air (5th Gen + WiFi)
This is the thinnest and lightest of the iPad lineup, and well worth investing in for its powerful M1 chip as well. Clip the coupon for $50 off, making this a can't-miss deal.
2021 Apple iPad (9th Gen + WiFi)
Though it isn't the latest and greatest model, this iPad is still very much grabbing with its retina display, responsive touch screen, and ultra-wide front camera. It also has the ability to connect an Apple smart keyboard as well as Apple Pencil for improved productivity.
Amazon Fire HD 10
This affordable 10-inch tablet comes with a 12-hour battery, 3 GB RAM, and an octa-core processor. It's a great iPad alternative that can handle streaming, gaming and work with the best of them.
Best Amazon Black Friday Smartwatch Deals
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 8 is still an advanced piece of tech with a selection of health sensors and apps as well as the ability to take an ECG and measure heart rate and blood oxygen. It also includes Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking and advanced workout metrics to help you stay active while connected.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
This sleek smartwatch packs fitness tracking and phone-centric features into one attractive package. It's a no-brainer for Android phone owners.
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) with Graphite Milanese Loop
This model of the Apple Watch Series 8 includes all the same goodies the normal version does, but this one comes with an attractive Silver Milanese Loop for some extra flash on your wrist.
More Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals
Apple AirTag (4-Pack)
If you're prone to misplacing things or just need a little help finding your bag or keys now and then, AirTags can help. Drop them in your wallet, attach them to a pet collar, or anything precious to find it with your iPhone instantly.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Browse and enjoy your favorite streaming content in crisp 4K and with Dolby Atmos sound with this Amazon streaming device, with WiFi 6 support.
Fitbit Luxe
Save big on this attractive activity tracker with a color display. It can track steps, sleep, target heart rate, and more, all in a minimalistic package.
Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset
This versatile headset boasts up to 29 hours of battery life and 20 meter wireless range. Its mic filters make for clear voice chat and it's compatible with PS5, PS4, and Switch.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
