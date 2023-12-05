Whether he's Dad, Pops, Grandpa or Papa, you're sure to find the perfect gift for the father figure in your life with this gift guide.
If you celebrate Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or Christmas, it's time to start thinking about gifts for your loved ones, and that includes Dad.
One great way to show your love and gratitude this holiday season is through a carefully chosen gift that reflects his unique interests and personality. Unless Dad has been dropping lots of hints, you may feel a bit lost while searching for a holiday gift that will remind him how much you care.
This year, we've searched far and wide across the internet to curate a collection of gift ideas that are sure to delight every type of dad out there. Whether he's a tech enthusiast up on the latest Apple products, a sports lover glued to NFL or college football games, a culinary aficionado ready to fire up the grill or a man with refined taste and style looking to update his wardrobe, our gift guide will help you find something truly fitting.
It's no secret that we love to shop, especially for the special parental figures in our lives, and we love passing along the great deals we find to you. Does Dad love luxury? Consider an elegant leather briefcase. Is he a Disney Dad? Try a Star Wars or Marvel-themed gift. Is Pops always dressed to impress? One up last year's tie with a stylish gift from Levi's. We even found perfect personalized gifts for a unique and one-of-a-kind present.
Here's hoping our gift guide inspires you to find the perfect gift that will bring a smile to his face. Ahead, search our picks for the best holiday gifts for Dad.
Fossil Men's Machine Quartz Stainless Steel and Leather Chronograph Watch
You can never go wrong with gifting Dad a classically cool watch — especially if it's a luxe style from Fossil.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
These green Apple AirPods Max headphones will keep your dad jamming from the gym to the airplane and everywhere in between.
The Landmark Project NWF 6-Panel Dad Hat
Not only does this purchase provide Dad with an awesome hat, but a portion of the proceeds are also given to the National Wildlife Federation for a gift that gives back.
Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum
Few scents compare to the wonderful fragrance of Le Labo's Santal 33.
Levi's Men's Sleek and Slim Trifold Minimalist Wallet
Wallets are one of those things that we actually need but rarely upgrade. Keep it simple and sleek with this chocolate Levi's wallet.
Lamson 4-Piece Tailgater Grill Tool Set
Is Pops the master of the grill at every tailgating event? Make his day with this grill set from Lamson.
Gerber Gear 15-in-1 Multitool Knife
This multitool pocket knife will help Dad whenever he's in a pinch. This helpful tool comes complete with a cross driver, small flathead, can opener, bottle opener, large flathead, wire stripper, serrated blade, tool lock, lanyard point and a pocket clip.
Uncommon Goods Whiskey Making Kit
This could be the perfect gift for the Whiskey-loving dad. This alcohol infusion kit contains wood chip blends, stainless steel whiskey ice cubes, and prep bottles so Dad can create a whiskey blend of his own.
Sofia's Findings Personalized Decanter Set
Add this personalized glass and decanter set to your dad's bar table. He'll get great use of them when he pours and takes a sip of his favorite drink.
Uncommon Goods College Cityscape Rocks Glasses (Set of 2)
A pair of rocks glasses with their alma mater etched onto the glass will make for a gift they'll always treasure.
AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
The food-loving dad in your life will have so much fun elevating his cooking with a fresh, homegrown touch — courtesy of the AeroGarden Harvest Hydroponic System, of course.
Mark & Graham Harvey Leather Briefcase
Upgrade his current briefcase to this sleek leather option that can be personalized with his initials.
Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager
This foot, ankle and leg massager uses a deep-kneading Shiatsu technique for deep relaxation after a long day. We're sure Dad will be grateful for this relaxing present.
Polo Ralph Lauren Plaid Recycled Wool Blend Scarf
He will be warm and stylish when wearing this wool blend scarf from Polo Ralph Lauren.
Sun Joe Electric High-Pressure Washer
The dad who is serious about lawn maintenance can tackle home cleaning and every other outdoor update with the help of this top-rated pressure washer, which boasts over 53,000 ratings on Amazon.
Kiehl's Fresh Start Men's Essentials Gift Set
This men's skincare set from Kiehl's can help revive and awaken skin. The set includes a scrub, lotion and face wash.
Bean Box World Coffee Tour Gift Basket
The Bean Box Specialty Coffee Gift Basket is ideal for all the dads who love their morning brew.
Lego Star Wars 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Millennium Falcon Starship
If your dad is a kid at heart who's obsessed with the Star Wars franchise, he'll love putting together this Millennium Falcon set.
Theragun Mini
Give those tired and sore muscles some love on the go with Therabody's ultra-portable massage gun.
Ultra Game NFL Unisex Beanie Knit Hat with Touch Screen Gloves
Help him stay warm while watching the game with this hat and glove set featuring his favorite team.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
