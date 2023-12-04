Gifts

The 15 Best Holiday Gifts Under $30: Thoughtful Gift Ideas That Only Seem Expensive

By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 9:25 AM PST, December 4, 2023

These gifts won't bust your budget.

The holiday season is not only a busy time of year but also a pricey one.

While it seems the cost of everything is on the rise this year, there's actually a wealth of great gift options available that don't cost an arm and a leg. Whether you're looking for a gift for a friend or in search of a unique stocking stuffer, $30 is a solid budget. We've found gift ideas they're sure to love for less than $30. And while they won't wear out your wallet, these gifts under $30 don't look cheap. In fact, these little luxuries might make your loved ones wonder how you scored such a great deal. 

These gifts for him and her — no matter their age — embrace a variety of interests, from beauty to beer and coffee to books. Find beauty gift sets from Sephora (we see you, Olaplex), jewelry, sweets, fashion and so much more on this gift list. Many even ring up well below $30. There's no need to pass on name brands to find a gift under $30 that will wow, as we've included options from Laneige, Little Words Project, PopSockets, Marc Jacobs, Apple and more.

Below, shop our list of the best gifts under $30 to give this holiday season. 

Microfiber Skincare Wristbands (Set of 4)

Amazon

These innovative wristbands keep water from soaking their pajama sleeves during their skincare routine. 

Partners Coffee Miracle on North 6th Street

Partners Coffee

Partners Coffee's holiday blend is here. Gift this high-quality coffee with notes of sweet orange, honey, cranberry and warm spice-mulled wine.

Olaplex Vibrant Shine Healthy Hair Kit

Sephora

Treat someone special to the gift of radiant, healthy hair with Olaplex's Vibrant Shine Healthy Hair Kit. This transformative kit effectively eliminates buildup and addresses breakage to leave the hair beautifully restored and revitalized.

$38 $29

Little Words Project Strength Bracelet

Little Words Project

Remind them of their inner strength with this adorable bracelet from Little Words Project, which comes in various sizes.

Marc Jacobs Daisy Drops Signature Eau de Toilette

Ulta

They can take these fun perfume capsules in Marc Jacobs' classic Daisy scent on the go. Just twist the capsule and apply.

Reber Mozart Kugeln

Amazon

Satisfy their sweet tooth with these classic Christmas chocolates from Austria filled with pistachio marzipan.

Dragon Glassware Upside Down Beer Glasses

Verishop

Your favorite beer drinker will love these trippy, upside-down glasses that will keep their beverage chilled. 

Laneige Holiday Hydration Gift Set

Amazon

Looking for the perfect gift for the skincare enthusiast in your life? Laneige's Heavenly Hydration Set features the brand's best-selling Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Cream Moisturizer, Water Sleeping Mask and Lip Sleeping Mask.

$33 $30

Uncommon Goods Scratch Map

Uncommon Goods

Here's a gift for the world traveler. They can scratch off everywhere they've been on this world map.

Apple AirTag

Amazon

Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. 

$29 $27

'The Woman in Me' by Britney Spears

Simon & Schuster

Spears shares never-before-heard details about her personal life in her new memoir. 

$33 $21

Amazon

$17

Apple

Uncommon Goods Whiskey Wedge and Glass

Uncommon Goods

This whiskey glass comes with a silicone mold that can freeze a mini glacier of ice for a cool effect.

On-The-Go Kit

Pattern Beauty

If you're looking to try new curly hair products or want to gift someone who's always traveling, this Pattern Beauty On-The-Go Kit is affordable. 

Voluspa Metallic Glow Mini Tin Candle Trio

Sephora

Voluspa's Metallic Glow Mini Tin Trio Set features three festive scents: Sparkling Cuvée, Noble Fir Garland and Cinnamon Woods — perfect for creating a warm and inviting atmosphere this winter.

PopSockets Tidepool Dreamy Whirl

PopSockets

This adorable PopSocket has glitter floating around a celestial scene. PopSockets make texting and taking photos so much easier.

$30 $22

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

Tags: