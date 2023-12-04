The holiday season is not only a busy time of year but also a pricey one.

While it seems the cost of everything is on the rise this year, there's actually a wealth of great gift options available that don't cost an arm and a leg. Whether you're looking for a gift for a friend or in search of a unique stocking stuffer, $30 is a solid budget. We've found gift ideas they're sure to love for less than $30. And while they won't wear out your wallet, these gifts under $30 don't look cheap. In fact, these little luxuries might make your loved ones wonder how you scored such a great deal.

These gifts for him and her — no matter their age — embrace a variety of interests, from beauty to beer and coffee to books. Find beauty gift sets from Sephora (we see you, Olaplex), jewelry, sweets, fashion and so much more on this gift list. Many even ring up well below $30. There's no need to pass on name brands to find a gift under $30 that will wow, as we've included options from Laneige, Little Words Project, PopSockets, Marc Jacobs, Apple and more.

Below, shop our list of the best gifts under $30 to give this holiday season.

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. $29 $27 Shop Now

On-The-Go Kit Pattern Beauty On-The-Go Kit If you're looking to try new curly hair products or want to gift someone who's always traveling, this Pattern Beauty On-The-Go Kit is affordable. $30 Shop Now

