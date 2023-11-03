Getting ahead of your Christmas gift shopping can make the busy holiday season a little less hectic. While everyone loves unwrapping the presents under the tree, sometimes the most exciting treats are those found in the stockings hung by the fireplace.

Shopping for these little trinkets and knick-knacks is easier said than done — especially if you have a large stocking to stuff. The one thing you have to consider when shopping for stocking stuffers is the size. From there, you can let your gift-giving imagination run wild. With options for kids and adults, we've found a range of fun and practical stocking stuffers that are equal parts thoughtful and affordable.

Whether it's a sweet treat, a LEGO set or a celeb-loved face mist, there is a little something for everyone in our round-up. Below, shop the best stocking stuffers for the whole family. To help you get the best bang for your buck on Christmas morning 2023, we've organized these finds by stocking stuffers under $10, under $15 and under $30.

Stocking Stuffers Under $10

Stocking Stuffers Under $15

Lightsaber Chopsticks Amazon Lightsaber Chopsticks Bring the the Force to the dinner table. These battery-powered lightsaber chopsticks will make any meal memorable. $15 Shop Now

Stocking Stuffers Under $30

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag On the off chance you become separated from your luggage, keep an AirTag in your carry-on for security. $28 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

RELATED CONTENT: