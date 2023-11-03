Gifts

The Best Affordable Stocking Stuffer Ideas for Everyone on Your Holiday Gift List — All Under $30

Christmas Stockings
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 10:51 AM PDT, November 3, 2023

Step up your stocking stuffer game this Christmas with sweet gifts under $30.

Getting ahead of your Christmas gift shopping can make the busy holiday season a little less hectic. While everyone loves unwrapping the presents under the tree, sometimes the most exciting treats are those found in the stockings hung by the fireplace.

Shopping for these little trinkets and knick-knacks is easier said than done — especially if you have a large stocking to stuff. The one thing you have to consider when shopping for stocking stuffers is the size. From there, you can let your gift-giving imagination run wild. With options for kids and adults, we've found a range of fun and practical stocking stuffers that are equal parts thoughtful and affordable.

Whether it's a sweet treat, a LEGO set or a celeb-loved face mist, there is a little something for everyone in our round-up. Below, shop the best stocking stuffers for the whole family. To help you get the best bang for your buck on Christmas morning 2023, we've organized these finds by stocking stuffers under $10, under $15 and under $30.

Stocking Stuffers Under $10

Tabasco Sauce Keychain with Mini Bottle of Hot Sauce

Tabasco Sauce Keychain with Mini Bottle of Hot Sauce

For those who like it hot, this little bottle of Tabasco and keychain are what they’re missing in their life.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rose Water

Mario Badescu's refreshing hydrating mist can be used anywhere anytime for a pleasant pick me up.

Body Back Scalp Massager

Body Back Scalp Massager

Calm their nerves with a relaxing head-tingling massage.

Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet

Minimalist Leather Slim Wallet

Small but mighty, this slim wallet is minimal but still has enough space for your ID, credit cards and of course some cash.

$13 $10

Jelly Belly Noel Jelly Bean Gift Box

Jelly Belly Noel Jelly Bean Gift Box

How cute are these festive Jelly Belly jelly beans? Perfect for the candy lovers.

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope

Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Envelope

Everyone can use an Amazon gift card. Add $25 on the dot, or any amount from $10 to $2,000.

Starting at $10

Cookies and Cream Pocky

Cookies and Cream Pocky

Make the holidays sweet with this popular twist on the classic flavor combination of cookies and cream.

Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set

Spatty Daddy Makeup Spatula Set

This product, seen on Shark Tank, helps get the last drop out of makeup and skincare containers.

$13 $10

Brach's Bobs Red & White Mint Canes

Brach's Bobs Red & White Mint Canes

Candy canes are the ultimate Christmas candy.

$7 $3

Stocking Stuffers Under $15

Burt's Bees Festive Fix Set

Burt's Bees Festive Fix Set

This festive set from Burt's Bees features lip balms inspired by delightful holiday flavors, such as Peppermint, Salted Caramel, Cranberry Spritz and Shortbread Cookie.

Lightsaber Chopsticks

Lightsaber Chopsticks

Bring the the Force to the dinner table. These battery-powered lightsaber chopsticks will make any meal memorable.

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family

L.O.L. Surprise! Mini Winter Family

L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls are all the rage every Christmas. This ball holds more than five surprises and opens into a playset.

Pez Christmas Candy Dispensers Gift Set

Pez Christmas Candy Dispensers Gift Set

Make it a throwback with the Pez Christmas Candy Dispensers Gift Set.

LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears

LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears

You can't go wrong filling their stocking with the LEGO Wintertime Polar Bears build.

Fsmiling Tortoise Hair Claw Clips (3-Pack)

Fsmiling Tortoise Hair Claw Clips (3-Pack)

It's always nice to have an extra hair clip on hand, especially when it looks as good as these.

$20 $14

Pinkiwine Christmas Building Block Toys (4-Pack)

Pinkiwine Christmas Building Block Toys (4-Pack)

The kiddos will have fun building these Christmas-themed objects.

Biib 9-in-1 Multitool Pen

Biib 9-in-1 Multitool Pen

This handy 9-in-1 pen works as a ballpoint pen, ruler, screwdriver, bottle opener, stylus, level and flashlight.

$16 $13

Stocking Stuffers Under $30

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

This Emily Ratajkowski-approved COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence consists of 96% snail secretion filtrate, which helps hydrate and revitalize dry, compromised skin and claims to reduce fine lines.

$25 $15

Apple AirTag

Apple AirTag

On the off chance you become separated from your luggage, keep an AirTag in your carry-on for security.

La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set

La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio Tin Gift Set

Impress with these luxurious hand creams that made Oprah’s Favorite Things List in 2018 and 2019.

Gaiam Cold Therapy Massage Roller Ball

Gaiam Cold Therapy Massage Roller Ball

A great gift for athletes or fitness fanatics, the ice therapy roller can help with inflammation, blood circulation, and help to soothe sore muscles for faster recovery.

$20 $16

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Gold, 6 Pairs)

Grace & Stella Under Eye Mask (Gold, 6 Pairs)

Treat the self-care enthusiast in your life to six pairs of cooling under-eye masks that work to diminish puffiness, bags and swelling.

Skillmatics Marvel Card Game: Guess in 10

Skillmatics Marvel Card Game: Guess in 10

Perfect for a wide range of ages, this Marvel-themed game will be something for the whole family to enjoy. Test your Marvel knowledge and see if you can guess a character with just 10 questions.

$20 $16

Agrimony Funny Food Burger Socks Box

Agrimony Funny Food Burger Socks Box

Here's a fun spin on the traditional sock Christmas present.

EverBrite 9-LED Flashlight 6-Pack

EverBrite 9-LED Flashlight 6-Pack

When it gets dark early on winter nights, it'll be nice to have these flashlights nearby.

$18 $15

Burt's Bees Grooming Essentials Kit

Burt's Bees Grooming Essentials Kit

Surprise a special man in your life with the Burt's Bees Men's Grooming Essential Kit, which features cooling skincare products formulated with nutrient-rich botanicals like aloe, hemp and peppermint oil.

MERSEA Cozy Cabin Faux Fur Mittens

MERSEA Cozy Cabin Faux Fur Mittens

These vegan faux-fur mittens feature exposed thumb holes, so you can stay warm and still be able to access your smartphone.  with 

$36 $27

$36 $27

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

