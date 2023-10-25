Sales & Deals

Save Up to 80% on Artificial Christmas Trees at Wayfair's Way Day Sale

Artificial Christmas Tree
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 3:40 PM PDT, October 25, 2023

Shop the best Way Day deals on artificial Christmas trees available at Wayfair through October 26.

And just like that—Christmastime is right around the corner. Whether you start decorating your home months in advance or you’re looking for ways to make the holidays more affordable this year, you're in luck: Wayfair's Way Day sale is back!

Way Day is taking place today, October 25, through October 26 and includes massive sitewide discounts on furniture, appliances, mattresses, and seasonal decor. There are tons of Christmas decorations on sale — including artificial Christmas trees marked down by as much as 80% off. 

Shop Wayfair's Christmas Tree Deals

Now is the perfect time to save big on the centerpiece of your holiday décor. The best artificial Christmas trees look just like the real thing, but without all the hassle that comes with live Christmas trees such as sweeping up the shedding branches and needles. And because you can reuse them, artificial Christmas trees are actually a great way to save money year after year.

To help you in your search for the most perfect tree — and avoid the stress of navigating increased prices and issues with limited stock later on in the holiday season — we've rounded up the best Way Day deals on artificial Christmas trees currently available at Wayfair. From pre-lit options to Christmas trees that you can light and decorate completely yourself, get a deal on your festive decor before the holidays arrive.

Best Way Day Deals on Artificial Christmas Trees

Newberry Spruce Green Realistic Artificial Cashmere Christmas Tree

Newberry Spruce Green Realistic Artificial Cashmere Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Newberry Spruce Green Realistic Artificial Cashmere Christmas Tree

Rock around the Christmas tree this holiday season with this green artificial tree. Lush spruce branches give you plenty of space for all your ornaments and lights.

$329 $138

Shop Now

Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Forget cleaning up pine needles this holiday season! This faux fir tree features lush green branches and a white snow-dusted effect that looks like freshly fallen snowflakes.

$370 $188

Shop Now

Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

Create a snowy atmosphere with this frosted faux spruce tree, decked out with plenty of warm-toned lights.

$131 $57

Shop Now

North Valley Lighted Artificial Spruce White Christmas Tree

North Valley Lighted Artificial Spruce White Christmas Tree
Wayfair

North Valley Lighted Artificial Spruce White Christmas Tree

White Christmas trees are here to stay, so if you've been dreaming of a white Christmas, now is the perfect time to get one.

$606 $290

Shop Now

Princeton Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Princeton Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Princeton Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Brightening your home with holiday cheer, this tree features integrated LED lights that can change from warm white to multicolor so you can mix up the look as it suits you.

$736 $364

Shop Now

Carolina Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree

Carolina Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Carolina Lighted Artificial Pine Christmas Tree

This artificial Christmas tree features cashmere branch tips and is trimmed with pinecones for a rustic addition to your holiday decor.

$432 $199

Shop Now

Dunhill Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Dunhill Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Dunhill Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

This artificial Christmas tree mimics the real thing, but without cleaning up pine needles. 

$573 $237

Shop Now

Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree

Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this 7-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.

$143 $67

Shop Now

Norwood Fir Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

Norwood Fir Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Wayfair

Norwood Fir Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree

Bring the Christmas spirit to apartments and small spaces with this 4.5-foot lighted faux spruce tree.

$123 $58

Shop Now

Once you've picked out your Christmas tree, count down the days until Christmas with this year's best beauty Advent calendars, coffee Advent calendars, and LEGO Advent calendars

