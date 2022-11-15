Shopping

Deck The Halls With The Best Holiday Decorations and Christmas Trees On Sale at Wayfair

By Lauren Gruber‍
Wayfair Christmas decor
With Thanksgiving around the corner, it's not too early to start thinking about holiday decor. To get your home ready for the holidays, the Wayfair Black Friday Sale has seasonal decor deals up to 80% off. Right now, you can save big on everything you need to deck out your home for the holidays. Score pre-lit Christmas trees you can use year after year for under $100, take over 50% off poinsettia and beaded berry-adorned faux fir wreaths, and enjoy major discounts on beloved ornaments and seasonal wreaths. 

Shop Christmas Decor Deals

In addition to all your other home essentials like furniture and appliances, Wayfair should also be a go-to spot for seasonal decorations. Whether you'll be hosting a festive gathering or just enjoy the cozy feel of stockings, Christmas lights, and wreaths, Wayfair's limited-time holiday steals will help fill your space with the right amount of cheer.  

Below, we've rounded up the 15 best Christmas decoration deals to shop from Wayfair's early Black Friday Sale before the sale ends on November 23. For more home decorating inspiration, check out Leslie Odom Jr.'s Nordstrom picks and our favorite decor for fall.

Wayfair Black Friday Christmas Decor Deals

320 Light Curtain String Lights
Wayfair
Give any room a magical glow with a curtain of string lights, available in warm white, cool white, or blue.

$59$32
Kellogg Faux Lighted Wreath
Wayfair
Frosted pine cones, holly berries, and 50 warm LED lights decorate this faux-pine wreath.

$66$51
2 Piece Polar Bear Lighted Display Set
Wayfair
How adorable is this pair of of polar bears? Made for indoor and outdoor use, this display is pre-lit with 150 LED bulbs.

$224$126
Genoa Metal Tree Collar
Wayfair
Any well-decorated tree deserves a tree collar just as regal.

$90$43
Lighted Display
Wayfair
Have the most festive front yard on the block with this lighted prancing horse.

$213$165
Martha Stewart Faux Lighted 24'' Wreath
Wayfair
Add a bright dose of color to your walls with this white wreath that lights up red, green, and blue.

$65$55
6' Gold Artificial Dogwood Glitter Garland
Wayfair
This glamorous gilded garland makes any space look luxe in an instant.

$48$38
3 Piece Deer Family Assortment Lighted Display Set
Wayfair
This trio of lighted deer will add an inviting glow to your yard or porch.

$417$320
Haggerty Ice Skates Pillow Cover & Insert
Wayfair
Make your home extra cozy for the holidays with this ice skate-adorned throw pillow.

$79$38

Wayfair Black Friday Artificial Christmas Tress Deals

Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Create a snowy atmosphere with this frosted faux spruce tree, decked out with plenty of warm-toned lights.

$132$94
Kingswood Fir Lighted Artificial Fir Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Make decorating for Christmas a breeze with this nine-foot-tall pre-lit faux Kingswood fir Christmas tree.

$188$120
Norwood Fir Lighted Artificial Spruce Christmas Tree
Wayfair
Bring the Christmas spirit to apartments and small spaces with this 4.5-foot lighted faux spruce tree.

$93$70

For more savings, be sure to check out our ultimate guide to this year's Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more. 

