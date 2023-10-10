Stay ahead of the holiday rush and save big on your beauty favorites from top brands at Walmart.
Now that the leaves are turning and the brisk fall air is settling in, it's the perfect time for a beauty supply refresh. Right now, Walmart is making that restock much more affordable, thanks to its Holiday Kickoff Sale. From luxury skincare products to iconic fragrances, Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals from some of the most coveted brands today through Thursday, October 12.
For the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff event, the retailer is offering over a thousand price cuts on must-haves from trending brands across its beauty department. From record-low prices on La Mer's moisturizer to TikTok-viral L'Oreal products and even the Dyson Airwrap, you're sure to save more than you spend on a total beauty glow up for the new season.
With so many discounts on skin care, makeup, hair care and fragrances, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals to shop for Walmart's sale. You'll see savings on Sunday Riley, Marc Jacobs, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, Shark and so many more beloved brands to help you refresh your beauty routine for less.
Best Walmart Skincare Deals
Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean.
La Mer Crème de la Mer
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Perfect your pout with the Sydney Sweeney and TikTok-loved, nourishing, fruit-flavored Laneige lip sleeping mask.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches
These revitalizing eye patches help hydrate, moisturize and improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
This Sunday Riley skin care favorite is one of the best beauty deals. For dry skin, deeply moisturize your body with this CEO cream.
Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF 23
Shiseido's best-selling, daily anti-aging moisturizer offers broad-spectrum SPF 23 sun protection, deep hydration and visible wrinkle correction.
Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
This fast-absorbing, oil-free, tinted moisturizer with SPF delivers powerful antioxidant benefits that help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and imperfections. Deeply hydrate your skin while a mineral-based SPF 30 protects you from harmful UVA and UVB rays.
La Mer The Eye Concentrate
For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.
Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm
The Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm provides a glossy, silky, and nourished appearance to the lips, as if enveloping them in a moisturizing veil. At Walmart, this product's price competes with Amazon Prime Day deals.
Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
Pumpkin spice season will be here before we know it. Peter Thomas Roth's formula is infused with pumpkin enzymes that work to shed dead and dull skin cells while pumpkin puree provides antioxidants and fatty acids that calm and hydrate skin.
Best Walmart Makeup Deals
GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here to the rescue. The enhancing lash serum will increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while still nourishing your lashes with vitamins and amino acids.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Create the brows of your dreams with the precision tip of the Brow Wiz. Anastasia Beverly Hills' No. 1-selling brow product is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil ideal for outlining and detailing brows with professional-quality precision.
bareMinerals Original Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15
The bareMinerals Original Foundation minimizes the appearance of pores, controls oil and establishes a barrier against sun damage.
L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
Mimicking Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops, the L'Oreal Lumi Glotion provides immediate hydration, resulting in a radiant and dewy complexion that emanates a fresh and natural glow.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Refillable Lipstick
Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks are a makeup bag essential — and this blushed berry-rose shade is particularly stylish.
Best Walmart Hair Care Deals
Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long - Refurbished
For a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, the Dyson Airwrap with a range of attachments is engineered for multiple hair types and styles.
Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer
Encourage more shine while drying your hair with the Shark Fast-Blowing Hair Dryer, made for all hair types.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.
KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener
This 1-inch straightener has 15 heat settings and will help you achieve a frizz-free style.
BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener
Create a gorgeous hairdo with this 2-inch straightening tool.
It's A 10 Plus Keratin Miracle Leave-In
It's A 10 Plus Keratin Miracle Leave-In works to protect natural keratin within the hair while providing heat protection.
Best Walmart Fragrance Deals
Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette
Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume.
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette
Save on a celebrated modern classic with Marc Jacobs Daisy. The bright, crisp women's fragrance was introduced in 2007 and became an instant best-seller.
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette
Let Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue transport you to the vibrant atmosphere of a Sicilian summer, as this casual scent combines fruity and floral elements to create a refreshing and breezy fragrance.
Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
A blend of lavender, pear, bergamot, coconut, praline, vanilla orchid and cashmere, Ariana Grande's CLOUD is an uplifting floral scent.
Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum
A Walmart store favorite, this Burberry perfume is a classic for everyday wear. You'll find fruity top notes with more woodsy scents at the base.
