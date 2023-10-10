Sales & Deals

Walmart’s Early Holiday Sale Has Can't-Miss Beauty Deals on Laneige, La Mer, Dyson and More

Walmart Beauty Glow-Up Event
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:25 PM PDT, October 10, 2023

Stay ahead of the holiday rush and save big on your beauty favorites from top brands at Walmart.

Now that the leaves are turning and the brisk fall air is settling in, it's the perfect time for a beauty supply refresh. Right now, Walmart is making that restock much more affordable, thanks to its Holiday Kickoff Sale. From luxury skincare products to iconic fragrances, Walmart is overflowing with beauty deals from some of the most coveted brands today through Thursday, October 12.

Shop Walmart's Beauty Deals

For the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff event, the retailer is offering over a thousand price cuts on must-haves from trending brands across its beauty department. From record-low prices on La Mer's moisturizer to TikTok-viral L'Oreal products and even the Dyson Airwrap, you're sure to save more than you spend on a total beauty glow up for the new season. 

With so many discounts on skin caremakeup, hair care and fragrances, we went ahead and gathered all the best deals to shop for Walmart's sale. You'll see savings on Sunday Riley, Marc Jacobs, Laneige, Peter Thomas Roth, Shark and so many more beloved brands to help you refresh your beauty routine for less.

Best Walmart Skincare Deals

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Anti-Aging Cleansing Gel

This cleanser helps to cleanse your skin of everyday grit and grime and all of the harsh elements you are exposed to. It also works wonders with removing makeup and will leave your skin feeling fresh and clean. 

$39 $25

Shop Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer

La Mer Crème de la Mer
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

$120 $102

1 oz.

Shop Now

$380 $179

2 oz.

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Walmart

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Perfect your pout with the Sydney Sweeney and TikTok-loved, nourishing, fruit-flavored Laneige lip sleeping mask.

$22 $17

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-gel Eye Patches

These revitalizing eye patches help hydrate, moisturize and improve the look of fine lines, crow's feet and under-eye darkness. 

 

$55 $35

Shop Now

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
Walmart

Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream

This Sunday Riley skin care favorite is one of the best beauty deals. For dry skin, deeply moisturize your body with this CEO cream.

$65 $53

Shop Now

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF 23

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF 23
Walmart

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF 23

Shiseido's best-selling, daily anti-aging moisturizer offers broad-spectrum SPF 23 sun protection, deep hydration and visible wrinkle correction.

$75 $48

Shop Now

Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
Walmart

Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

This fast-absorbing, oil-free, tinted moisturizer with SPF delivers powerful antioxidant benefits that help minimize the appearance of wrinkles and imperfections. Deeply hydrate your skin while a mineral-based SPF 30 protects you from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

$75 $60

Shop Now

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

La Mer The Eye Concentrate
Walmart

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

For dry, normal or combo skin types, La Mer The Eye Concentrate is a lightweight hydration cream used to help visibly diminish lines and wrinkles and improve dryness and dark circles.

$197 $150

Shop Now

Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm

Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm
Walmart

Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm

The Laneige Berry Lip Glowy Balm provides a glossy, silky, and nourished appearance to the lips, as if enveloping them in a moisturizing veil. At Walmart, this product's price competes with Amazon Prime Day deals.

$39 $30

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask

Pumpkin spice season will be here before we know it. Peter Thomas Roth's formula is infused with pumpkin enzymes that work to shed dead and dull skin cells while pumpkin puree provides antioxidants and fatty acids that calm and hydrate skin.

$60 $32

Shop Now

Best Walmart Makeup Deals

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing
Walmart

GrandeLash MD Serum Lash Enhancing

If your eyelashes need some love, GrandeLash MD Serum is here to the rescue. The enhancing lash serum will increase both the thickness and length of your eyelashes while still nourishing your lashes with vitamins and amino acids. 

$68 $36

Shop Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Walmart

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Create the brows of your dreams with the precision tip of the Brow Wiz. Anastasia Beverly Hills' No. 1-selling brow product is an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil ideal for outlining and detailing brows with professional-quality precision.

$21 $10

Shop Now

bareMinerals Original Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15

bareMinerals Original Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15
Walmart

bareMinerals Original Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15

The bareMinerals Original Foundation minimizes the appearance of pores, controls oil and establishes a barrier against sun damage.

$29 $18

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
Walmart

L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

Mimicking Drunk Elephant Bronzing Drops, the L'Oreal Lumi Glotion provides immediate hydration, resulting in a radiant and dewy complexion that emanates a fresh and natural glow.

$16 $13

Shop Now

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Refillable Lipstick

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Refillable Lipstick
Walmart

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Refillable Lipstick

Charlotte Tilbury lipsticks are a makeup bag essential — and this blushed berry-rose shade is particularly stylish.

$45 $35

Shop Now

Best Walmart Hair Care Deals

Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long - Refurbished

Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long - Refurbished
Walmart

Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler Complete Long - Refurbished

For a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, the Dyson Airwrap with a range of attachments is engineered for multiple hair types and styles.

$600 $400

Shop Now

Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer

Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer
Walmart

Shark HyperAIR Fast-Drying Hair Blow Dryer

Encourage more shine while drying your hair with the Shark Fast-Blowing Hair Dryer, made for all hair types.

$179 $149

Shop Now

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Walmart

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.

$28 $22

Shop Now

KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener

KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener
Walmart

KIPOZI Professional Negative Ion Hair Straightener

This 1-inch straightener has 15 heat settings and will help you achieve a frizz-free style.

$37 $24

Shop Now

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener
Walmart

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra Thin Flat Iron Hair Straightener

Create a gorgeous hairdo with this 2-inch straightening tool.

$140 $100

Shop Now

It's A 10 Plus Keratin Miracle Leave-In

It's A 10 Plus Keratin Miracle Leave-In
Walmart

It's A 10 Plus Keratin Miracle Leave-In

It's A 10 Plus Keratin Miracle Leave-In works to protect natural keratin within the hair while providing heat protection.

$43 $27

Shop Now

Best Walmart Fragrance Deals

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette
Walmart

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette

Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume.

$105 $35

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette
Walmart

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette

Save on a celebrated modern classic with Marc Jacobs Daisy. The bright, crisp women's fragrance was introduced in 2007 and became an instant best-seller.

$137 $67

Shop Now

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette
Walmart

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau de Toilette

Let Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue transport you to the vibrant atmosphere of a Sicilian summer, as this casual scent combines fruity and floral elements to create a refreshing and breezy fragrance.

$46 $40

Shop Now

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Ariana Grande Cloud Eau De Perfume

A blend of lavender, pear, bergamot, coconut, praline, vanilla orchid and cashmere, Ariana Grande's CLOUD is an uplifting floral scent.

$45 $35

Shop Now

Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum

Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum
Walmart

Burberry Classic Eau de Parfum

A Walmart store favorite, this Burberry perfume is a classic for everyday wear. You'll find fruity top notes with more woodsy scents at the base. 

$95 $40

Shop Now

