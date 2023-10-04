It's starting to feel like fall outside, which means not only is it time to switch out your clothing and beauty products for the new season, but your perfume wardrobe could also use a serious update for the chillier days ahead. If you're on the hunt for a new signature scent in time for the colder months, you're in luck — Mugler Cosmetics is offering 20% off sitewide during its Friends & Family Sale.

Shop the Mugler Friends & Family Sale

Now through Monday, October 16, you can enjoy 20% off all of Mugler's best-selling fragrances, including TikTok-famous, Willow Smith-loved Alien Goddess and the iconic Angel Eau de Parfum. Plus, orders of $100+ receive a complimentary Mugler mini pouch and samples with any order.

Luxury French fashion label Mugler is beloved for its avant-garde designs, and the brand's fragrances are no different. Since 1992, Angel has remained one of the most popular scents on the market thanks to its intoxicating blend of citrus fruits, red berries, nutmeg and caramel. Its spicy-sweet scent profile makes it an especially great choice for fall and winter.

Not only can you shop these viral perfumes at a discount, but the sale also includes two new additions to the Mugler fragrance family: powerhouse ambery jasmine Alien Goddess Supra Florale and woodsy gourmand Angel Elixr.

Whether you're looking to expand your fall fragrance collection or secure a luxurious holiday gift at a discount, you won't want to miss this perfume sale. Below, shop some of our favorite perfume deals from the Mugler Friends & Family Sale.

Angel Eau de Parfum Mugler Angel Eau de Parfum Wrapped up amidst the jasmine, vanilla, caramel, berries and honey is an accord of patchouli that adds a grown-up edge to all that sweetness in this long-lasting perfume. $35-$185 $28-$148 Shop Now

Angel Eau de Toilette Mugler Angel Eau de Toilette Angel is known for being a powerhouse fragrance. So, if you prefer something a little more subtle, opt for the Eau de Toilette version of the beloved scent. $63-$132 $50-$106 Shop Now

Alien Goddess Intense Eau de Parfum Mugler Alien Goddess Intense Eau de Parfum "I have had over 100 perfumes in my collection. THIS is what I have been searching for in a signature scent," raved one reviewer. "It’s perfect to wear all year round. In the winter, the vanilla and benzoin come out more and in the summer, the coconut and jasmine are more prominent. The scent is addicting and anything but boring." $35-$180 $28-$144 Shop Now

