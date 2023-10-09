The retailer known for their rave-worthy rollbacks is helping customers prepare for the holiday season early with the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff sale. This shopping event arrives one day before Amazon's October Prime Day with unbeatable discounts for those looking to get started on their holiday shopping lists.

Starting today and running through Thursday, October 12, Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff features thousands of markdowns on popular brands like Apple, Samsung, LEGO, Keurig, Dyson, Sunday Riley and so many more. The great thing about this sale is that anyone can shop, so you don't have to be a Walmart+ member to save big now.

Shop Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff

With can’t-miss discounts across tech, clothing, home, kitchen and more, the Walmart sale is overflowing with best-selling products that friends and family will adore this holiday season. Whether you have a fashionista friend who loves all things designer, a little one who is dying for new Pokemon cards under the tree or an amateur chef brother who would be delighted to unwrap a Vitamix blender, this is your time to save on the hottest holiday gifts.

Ready to outgift Santa in 2023? We've gathered all the best deals from the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff that you'll want to grab before they're gone.

Best Walmart Tech Deals

Best Walmart Home Deals

BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner Walmart BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too! $123 $89 Shop Now

Vitamix 6500 Platinum Walmart Vitamix 6500 Platinum Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 64 oz. container is ideal for blending large batches for delicious family meals. $600 $350 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i1+ Walmart iRobot Roomba i1+ This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base. $469 $288 Shop Now

Best Walmart Beauty Deals

Dyson Refurbished Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Walmart Dyson Refurbished Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long Save $200 on this advanced hair tool that comes with five detachable brushes, barrels and dryer — with intelligent heat control technology — for all hairstyling needs. Unlike a typical flat iron, you can use it on wet hair without any danger of sizzle or hair damage. $600 $400 Shop Now

Best Walmart Toy Deals

