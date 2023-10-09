Get a jump on Christmas shopping with these steep savings during Walmart's Holiday Kickoff.
The retailer known for their rave-worthy rollbacks is helping customers prepare for the holiday season early with the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff sale. This shopping event arrives one day before Amazon's October Prime Day with unbeatable discounts for those looking to get started on their holiday shopping lists.
Starting today and running through Thursday, October 12, Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff features thousands of markdowns on popular brands like Apple, Samsung, LEGO, Keurig, Dyson, Sunday Riley and so many more. The great thing about this sale is that anyone can shop, so you don't have to be a Walmart+ member to save big now.
Shop Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff
With can’t-miss discounts across tech, clothing, home, kitchen and more, the Walmart sale is overflowing with best-selling products that friends and family will adore this holiday season. Whether you have a fashionista friend who loves all things designer, a little one who is dying for new Pokemon cards under the tree or an amateur chef brother who would be delighted to unwrap a Vitamix blender, this is your time to save on the hottest holiday gifts.
Ready to outgift Santa in 2023? We've gathered all the best deals from the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff that you'll want to grab before they're gone.
Best Walmart Tech Deals
Samsung 65" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV
On The Frame, see everything on the QLED 4K TV at 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot that saturates your screen with a billion colors. Switch on Art Mode and transform your TV into your own personal art exhibit.
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm
The Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent smartwatch that's worth the splurge. It's much more affordable than the top-of-the-line Apple Watch Ultra and has most of the capabilities of its Titanium-clad sibling.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Enjoy your go-to entertainment wherever you go with the AirPods Pro (Second Generation). With longer battery life and greater noise-canceling abilities, you'll be able to tune out surrounding noise in favor of your favorite song, podcast, movie or TV series.
Samsung 65” Class Q90T QLED 4K UHD Smart TV
Every detail bursts to life with the realistic contrast and brilliance the director intended — even in well lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV.
Samsung 55" Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The Terrace is also designed with Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare technology so you'll have a great view from any seat.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones deliver a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Canceling to actively block external noise, and real-time audio calibration to preserve clarity and range.
HP 14 inch FHD Display Laptop
Experience seamless productivity and entertainment on the HP 14 Laptop with long battery life, fast charging, a vibrant 14-inch FHD display, 16GB RAM, and a speedy 1TB PCIe SSD.
Best Walmart Home Deals
Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Not only is this Keurig coffee maker adorable, it allows the user to brew a cup of coffee with the touch of a button.
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This TikTok-famous portable upholstery and carpet cleaner sprays, scrubs and lifts away pet messes that don't call for a full-size carpet cleaning machine. It has powerful suction to easily remove dirty paw prints from carpets and stairs, plus it works on car interiors, too!
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
Shoppers love how light this Dyson cordless vacuum is, but they're shocked at just how much dirt and dust it picks up.
Vitamix 6500 Platinum
Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. The 64 oz. container is ideal for blending large batches for delicious family meals.
Beautiful 5.3QT Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
The perfect gift for the person in your life who loves to bake. Designed with 12 optimal speed settings, the Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can mix a variety of ingredients.
iRobot Roomba i1+
This Wi-Fi-connected, self-emptying robot vacuum can be scheduled to clean via voice command and smartphone app. Its brushes flex to adjust to different floor types, and it uses floor-tracking sensors to vacuum rooms in neat rows. The Roomba i1+ can clean for 60 days before you need to empty the clean base.
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan.
Best Walmart Beauty Deals
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra Gel Eye Patches
Hydrate and de-puff the eyes with these cooling Peter Thomas Roth eye gel patches.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream
This Sunday Riley skin care favorite is one of the best beauty deals. For dry skin, deeply moisturize your body with this CEO cream.
La Mer Crème de la Mer
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Stila All Eyes on You Magnum XXX Editiona Gift Set
Stila is known for their highly rated liquid eyeliners and this set includes their signature liner and a volumizing mascara.
Dyson Refurbished Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long
Save $200 on this advanced hair tool that comes with five detachable brushes, barrels and dryer — with intelligent heat control technology — for all hairstyling needs. Unlike a typical flat iron, you can use it on wet hair without any danger of sizzle or hair damage.
Coach New York Eau de Parfum
The light, lively blend of fruits, florals and woody notes is simply delightful.
Best Walmart Toy Deals
LEGO DC THE Batman Batmobile Tumbler 76240 Building Kit
The DC fan in your life will be delighted to receive this LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler Building Kit with over 2,000 pieces.
Barbie Doll Careers 6 Pack
This Barbie collection includes six different Barbies from a variety of careers.
Pokemon Trading Card Game: Holiday Calendar 2023
Countdown to the holiday season with a new daily Pokemon surprise using this Pokemon Trading Card Game: Holiday Calendar 2023.
Best Choice Products 6V Kids Ride-On Truck
You don't have to wait until they're 16 to get them a new ride with this parent remote-controlled car.
Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter
One of the coolest ways to get around as a kid (or an adult, if we're being honest) has to be the scooter. Now it's also electric!
