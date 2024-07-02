Shop
T3 Hair Tools Are 25% Off Right Now: Save on Celeb-Approved Hair Dryers, Curling Irons and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
T3 Micro Sale
T3 Micro
By Dania Nasib
Updated: 11:27 AM PDT, July 2, 2024

From best-selling flat irons, curling irons, and detangling brushes, save 25% on top-rated T3 hair tools.

If you’re looking for the best deals on the T3 AireBrush Duo and the brand’s other coveted styling devices, right now is the time to shop and save. The T3 Micro Friends and Family sale is live with can't-miss discounts on top-rated hair tools to help you achieve salon-quality looks at home and feel your best all season long.

For a limited time, T3 is offering 25% off almost everything on its site, including highly effective blow dry brushes, hair dryers, curling irons and more hair care must-haves. Just use the code FF25 to save on bestsellers and celeb favorites.

Shop the T3 Micro Sale

T3's lightweight tools are how some of the most notable celebrity hairstylists have achieved their clients' iconic looks over the years. We're talking swoon-worthy, red carpet-worthy styles seen on the likes of ZendayaAmal ClooneyHailey Bieber and Ashley Graham. Zendaya's 2024 Oscars hairstyle was created using T3 Hot Rollers Luxe, which deliver long-lasting style to all hair types.

If you want to add one of T3's professional-grade tools to your collection, act quickly. This brand's sales don't come around often. Ahead, level up your styling routines and shop the best deals on T3 hair tools.

T3 AireBrush Duo

T3 AireBrush Duo
T3

T3 AireBrush Duo

The T3 AireBrush Duo gives you a salon-quality blowout right at home. This T3 hot brush comes with two interchangeable brush attachments and features 15 heat and speed combinations for every hair type. 

$190 $60

With code FF25

Shop Now

T3 Featherweight 3I

T3 Featherweight 3I
T3

T3 Featherweight 3I

Give your hair a proper, at-home blowout with the T3 Featherweight 3I Hair Dryer — hailed for its frizz-reducing technology.

$250 $188

With code FF25

Shop Now

T3 Twirl Ceramic

T3 Twirl Ceramic
T3

T3 Twirl Ceramic

With 5 customized heat settings and a smart microchip that — according to the retailer — helps to "keep temperature fluctuations in check," users can craft effortless curls with T3's high-tech curling iron tool.

$160 $120

With code FF25

Shop Now

T3 Lucea Professional Straightening & Styling Iron

T3 Lucea Professional Straightening & Styling Iron
T3

T3 Lucea Professional Straightening & Styling Iron

T3's highly-rated Lucea 1.5” flat iron features wider CeraGloss ceramic plates to cover more area and provide frizz-free results.

$170 $127

With code FF25

Shop Now

T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe

T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe
T3

T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe

These hot rollers heat up quickly and are made to offer consistent heat transfer.

$140 $105

With code FF25

Shop Now

T3 Edge

T3 Edge
T3

T3 Edge

T3's Edge is the ultimate all-in-one styling tool. Smooth strands, minimize static frizz, polish roots and more with the ceramic heated brush. 

$150 $112

With code FF25

Shop Now

T3 Undone & Polished Curls Duo

T3 Undone & Polished Curls Duo
T3

T3 Undone & Polished Curls Duo

Create stunning mermaid waves or achieve polished curls with the T3 Convertible Collection.

$320 $240

With code FF25

Shop Now

