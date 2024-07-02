If you’re looking for the best deals on the T3 AireBrush Duo and the brand’s other coveted styling devices, right now is the time to shop and save. The T3 Micro Friends and Family sale is live with can't-miss discounts on top-rated hair tools to help you achieve salon-quality looks at home and feel your best all season long.

For a limited time, T3 is offering 25% off almost everything on its site, including highly effective blow dry brushes, hair dryers, curling irons and more hair care must-haves. Just use the code FF25 to save on bestsellers and celeb favorites.

T3's lightweight tools are how some of the most notable celebrity hairstylists have achieved their clients' iconic looks over the years. We're talking swoon-worthy, red carpet-worthy styles seen on the likes of Zendaya, Amal Clooney, Hailey Bieber and Ashley Graham. Zendaya's 2024 Oscars hairstyle was created using T3 Hot Rollers Luxe, which deliver long-lasting style to all hair types.

If you want to add one of T3's professional-grade tools to your collection, act quickly. This brand's sales don't come around often. Ahead, level up your styling routines and shop the best deals on T3 hair tools.

T3 AireBrush Duo T3 T3 AireBrush Duo The T3 AireBrush Duo gives you a salon-quality blowout right at home. This T3 hot brush comes with two interchangeable brush attachments and features 15 heat and speed combinations for every hair type. $190 $60 With code FF25 Shop Now

T3 Featherweight 3I T3 T3 Featherweight 3I Give your hair a proper, at-home blowout with the T3 Featherweight 3I Hair Dryer — hailed for its frizz-reducing technology. $250 $188 With code FF25 Shop Now

T3 Twirl Ceramic T3 T3 Twirl Ceramic With 5 customized heat settings and a smart microchip that — according to the retailer — helps to "keep temperature fluctuations in check," users can craft effortless curls with T3's high-tech curling iron tool. $160 $120 With code FF25 Shop Now

T3 Edge T3 T3 Edge T3's Edge is the ultimate all-in-one styling tool. Smooth strands, minimize static frizz, polish roots and more with the ceramic heated brush. $150 $112 With code FF25 Shop Now

