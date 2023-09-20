Building LEGO sets can be just as magical for adults as it is for kids. It's truly an activity the entire family can enjoy. Buying the best and most intricate LEGO sets to build can quickly add up, however. That doesn't mean you need to give up on the beloved pastime, because Amazon is here to help with some amazing LEGO set deals.

Whether shopping for yourself or your little one, Amazon should be your first stop when looking for LEGO sets. In anticipation of Amazon's October Prime Day, taking place on October 10 and 11, the retailer is offering early discounts on some of the best-rated LEGO products. Among Amazon's deals are the viral flower bouquet seen on Abbott Elementary and coveted Star Wars and Minecraft sets. There's even an autumn foliage centerpiece that makes it easy to showcase your LEGO set as fall home decor.

Below, we've rounded up the top-rated LEGO deals to shop at Amazon now.

LEGO Architecture Paris Skyline Amazon LEGO Architecture Paris Skyline Embark on a journey to Paris with this detailed LEGO Architecture interpretation of the Paris skyline. The set features famous landmarks like the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe, Louvre, and more. $50 $42 Shop Now

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set Amazon LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet Set The golden Thanos glove forever captures the captivating style of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. This set features a LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet with Infinity Stones, and a sturdy stand with a descriptive tablet. $80 $64 Shop Now

