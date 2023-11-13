Sales & Deals

Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Start Friday: Here's What to Know and the Best Early Sales to Shop Now

Amazon Black Friday Deals 2023
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:48 PM PST, November 13, 2023

Amazon is kicking off its Black Friday deals early this year. Check out all the details and start shopping now.

The holiday season is just around the corner, which means the biggest shopping days of the year are nearly here. Amazon is actually getting the party started earlier than ever this year, launching its official Black Friday sale this Friday. That mean shoppers will have at least 11 days to score some of the lowest prices of the year on top brands.

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or find something for everyone on you holiday gift list, everything from TVs and streaming devices to cookware, beauty, fashion and so much more will be on sale for as much as 70% off. To help you get ready for the shopping extravaganza, here's everything to know about Amazon's Black Friday event along with the best deals available right now.

When is Amazon's Black Friday sale?

Amazon’s Black Friday deals will start Friday, November 17 and last through Cyber Monday on November 27. 

According to Amazon, new Black Friday deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the sale event, so be sure to keep your eyes on this page to find new discounts on everything that might be on holiday shopping lists.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop Amazon's Black Friday deals?

Unlike Amazon Prime Day, the Amazon Black Friday sale is open to everyone. However, Prime members can now sign up for Invite-only deals on select products expected to sell out during the sale. From Citizen watches to Blink security cameras, there will be exclusive deals across a range of popular brands and categories.

Sign Up for Invite-Only Deals

What are the best Amazon Black Friday deals?

Last year's top Amazon Black Friday deals included all-time low prices on tech, furniture, kitchen appliances, clothing, beauty products and more. Amazon already has tons of Black Friday-level deals ahead of the official sale, so you can shop them now to avoid the weekend rush.

Below, we've gathered 50 early Amazon Black Friday deals worth adding to your cart now. 

Early Amazon Black Friday Home and Kitchen Deals

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt
Amazon

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 3.5 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light-colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor the cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$360 $240

Shop Now

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum
Amazon

Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Stick Vaccum

This vacuum cleaner features a digital display that displays run-time countdowns and maintenance alerts so that you can keep track of your clean-up. Aside from that, the vacuum cleaner has three different cleaning modes.

$720 $504

Shop Now

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.

$330 $270

Shop Now

All-Clad Specialty Stainless Steel Roaster with Nonstick Rack

All-Clad Specialty Stainless Steel Roaster with Nonstick Rack
Amazon

All-Clad Specialty Stainless Steel Roaster with Nonstick Rack

Planning to host Thanksgiving dinner? Ensure you're ready with the All-Clad Specialty Stainless Steel Roaster, known for its superior stick resistance and easy maintenance.

$160 $100

Shop Now

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single-serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $62

Shop Now

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
Amazon

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

This small, quiet space heater is perfect for your desk at work or a smaller room in your home.

$60 $27

Shop Now

Balsam Hill Prelit Classic Blue Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear LEDs

Balsam Hill Prelit Classic Blue Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear LEDs
Amazon

Balsam Hill Prelit Classic Blue Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear LEDs

Save $300 on one of the most popular Balsam Hill Christmas trees. The prelit tree includes 700 lights, a metal Christmas tree stand with rubber feet, storage bag, and gloves for fluffing.

$799 $499

Shop Now

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a fabulous deal for any home. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $40

Shop Now

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Amazon

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Reheat leftovers to their original glory (or better!) in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time, so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes. 

$130 $90

Shop Now

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs
Amazon

Vtopmart Airtight Food Storage Containers Set with Lids, 15 pcs

This 15 piece storage container set will give your pantry that aesthetically pleasing look. The set comes with 24 reusable labels to switch contents whenever needed. 

$39 $27

Shop Now

Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook

Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook
Amazon

Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker with Auto Warm Setting and Cookbook

One-pot cooking means there are fewer dishes to clean, plus the lid and removable stoneware are dishwasher safe. Throw in your leftover produce and favorite seasonings for a quick and easy meal.

$100 $75

Shop Now

Sweejar Porcelain Soup Bowls with Handle

Sweejar Porcelain Soup Bowls with Handle
Amazon

Sweejar Porcelain Soup Bowls with Handle

Filled with veggies and typically not too much work besides throwing things in a pot, soup is good for the soul. When you make your favorite stews and bisques this autumn, serve them in these deep green soup bowls with a handle to keep your hands from burning.

$35 $28

With Coupon

Shop Now

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)
Amazon

KitchenAid Gingham Mini Oven Mitt (2-Pack Set)

Less bulky than your traditional oven mitts, these mini oven mitts from KitchenAid make pulling hot pans out of the oven a breeze.

$21 $15

Shop Now

Early Amazon Black Friday Tech Deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple's earbuds boast up to three hours on a single charge, and are the perfect companion to your iPhone. They're also one of the best pairs around for enjoying your favorite bops and other media at an affordable price. 

$129 $99

Shop Now

75" Samsung The Frame TV

75" Samsung The Frame TV
Amazon

75" Samsung The Frame TV

Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. 

$2,998 $1,998

Shop Now

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Amazon

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A backpack left in the classroom or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags. The trackers sync to the Find My app, making it easier to find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. 

$99 $86

With coupon

Shop Now

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Amazon

JBL Live 660NC Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Ambient Aware technology allows you to safely walk busy streets by increasing ambient sounds, while with TalkThru music is lowered and speech is amplified so you can easily chat while keeping your headphones on.

$200 $100

Shop Now

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

Apple iPad (10th Generation)
Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation)

They'll love the latest version of the classic iPad, which is refreshed and recharged with a gorgeous 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and A14 Bionic chip. 

$449 $399

Shop Now

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Amazon

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,500 $1,597

Shop Now

LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV

LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV
Amazon

LG C2 Series 55" OLED TV

Experience beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, deep black, and over a billion colors — now even brighter, thanks to LG's 8 million self-lit OLED pixels.

$1,500 $1,197

Shop Now

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
Amazon

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700

Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls.

$379 $279

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max
Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

Apple's best headphones may be pricey, but they're well worth the entry fee. With a knit mesh headband and impossibly comfortable earcups, they're perfect for longtime wear and booming bass with high treble. 

$549 $480

Shop Now

Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Amazon

Samsung 43" Class QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

Every detail bursts to life with the realistic contrast and brilliance the director intended — even in well-lit rooms with Quantum Matrix Technology on this 4K Smart TV. 

$1,198 $838

Shop Now

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
 

$130 $90

Shop Now

Early Amazon Black Friday Beauty Deals

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $15

Shop Now

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.

$174 $140

Shop Now

PMD Clean Mini

PMD Clean Mini
Amazon

PMD Clean Mini

Get a deeper clean with PMD's facial cleansing device that uses gently vibrating rubber bristles to exfoliate and tone skin.

$69 $55

Shop Now

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
Amazon

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

Keep your skin looking supple and hydrated every day. This unique water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst.

$13 $6

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33 $21

Shop Now

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light
Amazon

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

According to Crest, your teeth will be dramatically whiter when using the LED Accelerator Light and Whitestrips together compared to just the Whitestrips alone. With over 14,900 reviews and a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars, it seems like customers agree with the results. 

$70 $50

Shop Now

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid
Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Skincare 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

Infuse your skin with this 10% pure Vitamin C concentrate, recommended by dermatologists to keep your sensitive face vibrant and glowing.

$33 $18

Shop Now

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Give yourself a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss by sectioning off damp hair and wrapping it around the brush for fast drying, curling and volume. 

$70 $48

Shop Now

Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash

Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash
Amazon

Neutrogena Pink Grapefruit Oil-Free Acne Wash

Help treat breakouts while gently exfoliating your skin with Neutrogena's face wash. Designed for acne-prone skin, this foaming facial scrub helps to clear breakouts and blackheads.

$42 $29

Shop Now

Early Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals

Michael Kors Tote

Michael Kors Tote
Amazon

Michael Kors Tote

The signature Michael Kors tote crafted with saffiano leather is impressively roomy.

$198 $141

Shop Now

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Baleaf Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Perfect for cold weather, these fleece-lined leggings are comfortable for any activities outdoors during the winter season.

$40 $32

Shop Now

Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer

Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer
Amazon

Steve Madden Lawrence Loafer

Kick the Y2K trend up a notch with these patent leather-wrapped, chunky lugged loafers from Steve Madden.

$100 $70

Shop Now

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Perfect for anyone on the go, these best-selling leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items.

$30 $25

Shop Now

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag
Amazon

Marc Jacobs The Medium Tote Bag

Crafted from sturdy canvas and styled with bold block lettering, this classic The Marc Jacobs tote is a simple and spacious utilitarian design finished with a contrast black strap and the label's signature patch.

$195 $175

Shop Now

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Amazon

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

You can never have too many pullovers. 

$65 $44

Shop Now

UGG Classic Clear Mini

UGG Classic Clear Mini
Amazon

UGG Classic Clear Mini

Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one. 

$150 $90

Shop Now

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses
Amazon

Ray-Ban Elon Round Sunglasses

If you're going for retro vibes, the round Ray-Ban sunglasses will give you the style you're searching for. 

$171 $120

Shop Now

Tory Burch Blake Tote

Tory Burch Blake Tote
Amazon

Tory Burch Blake Tote

Elevate your style with this tote bag and wristlet set from Tory Burch.

$270 $219

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Runners will love the comfort and support provided by Adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.

$190 $89

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Energize your daily run with these men's Adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like Adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort. 

$190 Starting at $91

Shop Now

Adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe

Adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Men's Supernova+ Running Shoe

With an upper made of at least 50% recycled content, these running shoes from Adidas feature a hybrid midsole for a springy feel. 

$120 $69

Shop Now

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Amazon

Under Armour Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours. 

$25 $16

Shop Now

Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe
Amazon

Adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe

Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.

$70 $46

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

Tags: