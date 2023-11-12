While pricey streaming options such as the Apple TV 4K do exist, you don’t need to spend a lot of money to watch Ted Lasso, The White Lotus, The Last of Us and all the other best shows streaming right now on your TV. For less than $30, you can upgrade an older TV with a Roku and get a better user interface with easy search functionality.

If you've been looking to upgrade your TV with one of Roku's top-rated streaming devices, Black Friday is the perfect opportunity to snag one for less. Both Roku and Amazon's early Black Friday sales are offering up to 40% off the streamers.

Roku Express 4K+ Amazon Roku Express 4K+ Among the streaming hardware giants, the Roku Express 4K+ boasts the most options and apps, including NFL-friendly streaming services such as Hulu, YouTubeTV and FuboTV. It's Apple AirPlay compatible as well, enabling you to connect your iPhone or iPad to the TV. (You can learn more about Roku here.) $40 $25 at Amazon Shop Now $40 $25 at Roku Shop Now

Roku makes it easy and affordable to watch your favorite TV, offering access to the top streaming services — including Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and more. Roku boxes and Roku streaming sticks also offer The Roku Channel app, with more than 190 linear streaming channels available.

Launched in 2021, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is faster, offers improved Wi-Fi performance, and adds support for Dolby Vision. The Dolby Vision and HDR10 for high dynamic range paired with Dolby Atmos for audio makes the 4K the Roku stick to buy.

Ahead, shop more of the best Black Friday Roku deals available right now to stream what you love all winter long.

Roku Express HD Amazon Roku Express HD The best option for people with older TVs that don’t support 4K, the Roku Express HD streaming box offers a basic 1080p Roku experience at a fantastic sub-$30 price. This easy-to-use, 4.8-star-rated streaming box doesn’t offer all the bells and whistles of more expensive Rokus, but older TVs won’t support some of these premium features anyway. $30 $24 Shop Now

Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro Amazon Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro Get the lowest price on the Roku Express 4K to stream in 4K HDR with sharp resolution and vivid color optimized for your TV. The included Roku Voice Remote Pro allows you to control your TV's power and volume and search for content completely hands-free. $50 $35 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

