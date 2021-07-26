What's New on Netflix in August 2021
Netflix is bringing you some bingeable comedy to help beat the summer heat. On Aug. 1, 2021, the streaming service will release seasons 1-7 of 30 Rock as part of its monthly refresh, as well as a number of other movies and TV shows, including Friday Night Lights, Catch Me If You Can, Inception and more.
Later in the month, you can look forward to season 2 of Valeria, as well as Sparking Joy, Marie Kondo's follow-up show to Tidying Up, where the host will again utilize her gifts of organization to help transform people's lives.
Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in August. And be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform and the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream.
Aug. 1, 2021
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin's Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
Aug. 3, 2021
Pray Away
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
Aug. 4, 2021
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z: Season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Cooking With Paris
Aug. 6, 2021
Hit & Run
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
Aug. 8, 2021
Quartet
Aug. 9, 2021
Shaman King
Aug. 10, 2021
Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
Aug. 10, 2021
Untold: Malice at the Palace
Aug. 11, 2021
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
La diosa del asfalto (Misha and the Wolves)
Aug. 12, 2021
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
Aug. 13, 2021
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: Season 2
Aug. 15, 2021
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
Aug. 16, 2021
Walk of Shame
Aug. 17, 2021
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
Untold: Deal with the Devil
Aug. 18, 2021
The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of My League
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
Aug. 19, 2021
Like Crazy
Aug. 20, 2021
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl
Aug. 23, 2021
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
Aug. 24, 2021
Oggy Oggy
Untold: Caitlyn Jenner
Aug. 25, 2021
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Rainbow High: Part 2
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
Aug. 26, 2021
Edens Zero
Family Reunion: Part 4
Aug. 27, 2021
He’s All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High
Aug. 28, 2021
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
Aug. 31, 2021
Sparking Joy
Untold: Crime and Penalties
No Date Yet
Comedy Premium League
D.P.
Need more to stream? Check out our guides for what shows to watch on Amazon Prime and the best movies to watch on Disney+. Meanwhile, watch below for more of what's coming out on Netflix.
