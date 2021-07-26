What's New on Netflix in August 2021

Netflix is bringing you some bingeable comedy to help beat the summer heat. On Aug. 1, 2021, the streaming service will release seasons 1-7 of 30 Rock as part of its monthly refresh, as well as a number of other movies and TV shows, including Friday Night Lights, Catch Me If You Can, Inception and more.

Later in the month, you can look forward to season 2 of Valeria, as well as Sparking Joy, Marie Kondo's follow-up show to Tidying Up, where the host will again utilize her gifts of organization to help transform people's lives.

Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in August. And be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform and the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream.

Aug. 1, 2021

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin's Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 5-6

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

Aug. 3, 2021

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

Aug. 4, 2021

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z: Season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3

Cooking With Paris

Aug. 6, 2021

Hit & Run

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo

Aug. 8, 2021

Quartet

Aug. 9, 2021

Shaman King

Aug. 10, 2021

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

Aug. 10, 2021

Untold: Malice at the Palace

Aug. 11, 2021

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

La diosa del asfalto (Misha and the Wolves)

Aug. 12, 2021

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

Aug. 13, 2021

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria: Season 2

Aug. 15, 2021

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

Aug. 16, 2021

Walk of Shame

Aug. 17, 2021

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5

Untold: Deal with the Devil

Aug. 18, 2021

The Defeated

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of My League

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

Aug. 19, 2021

Like Crazy

Aug. 20, 2021

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

Aug. 23, 2021

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

Aug. 24, 2021

Oggy Oggy

Untold: Caitlyn Jenner

Aug. 25, 2021

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Rainbow High: Part 2

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

Aug. 26, 2021

Edens Zero

Family Reunion: Part 4

Aug. 27, 2021

He’s All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High

Aug. 28, 2021

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Aug. 31, 2021

Sparking Joy

Untold: Crime and Penalties

No Date Yet

Comedy Premium League

D.P.

