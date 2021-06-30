What's Leaving Netflix in July 2021
Netflix is saying goodbye to some popular TV shows and movies in July. The Princess and the Frog, Spotlight and The Croods are among the titles leaving the streaming service in July 2021, followed by Zombieland and The Little Rascals later in the month.
Several Chucky movies, My Best Friend’s Wedding and Step Up: Revolution will also depart the platform on July 31.
Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving in April. Be sure to check out everything coming to Netflix as well, and our guide to what new movies you can watch at home.
July 5, 2021
The Iron Lady
July 7, 2021
The Invitation
July 14, 2021
Holidays
July 15, 2021
The Princess and the Frog
July 19, 2021
Love Sick: The Series: Season 1
July 22, 2021
Oh My Ghost 2
Oh My Ghost 3
Oh My Ghost 4
July 28, 2021
The Croods
July 30, 2021
Spotlight
July 31, 2021
A Clockwork Orange
Bride of Chucky
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 3
Eat Pray Love
Four Christmases
Freak Show
Fred Claus
Friends with Benefits
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grand Designs: Season 10
Grand Designs: Season 15
Hardcore Henry
Hinterland: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Horns
Jupiter Ascending
King Arthur
Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1
The Little Rascals
Mad Max
My Best Friend’s Wedding
Nacho Libre
Nights in Rodanthe
The Patriot
Remember Me
Seed of Chucky
Step Up: Revolution
Your Highness
Zombieland
