What's Leaving Netflix in July 2021

Netflix is saying goodbye to some popular TV shows and movies in July. The Princess and the Frog, Spotlight and The Croods are among the titles leaving the streaming service in July 2021, followed by Zombieland and The Little Rascals later in the month.

Several Chucky movies, My Best Friend’s Wedding and Step Up: Revolution will also depart the platform on July 31.

Read on for a complete list of what movies and TV shows are leaving in April.

July 5, 2021

The Iron Lady

July 7, 2021

The Invitation

July 14, 2021

Holidays

July 15, 2021

The Princess and the Frog

July 19, 2021

Love Sick: The Series: Season 1

July 22, 2021

Oh My Ghost 2

Oh My Ghost 3

Oh My Ghost 4

July 28, 2021

The Croods

July 30, 2021

Spotlight

July 31, 2021

A Clockwork Orange

Bride of Chucky

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Eat Pray Love

Four Christmases

Freak Show

Fred Claus

Friends with Benefits

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grand Designs: Season 10

Grand Designs: Season 15

Hardcore Henry

Hinterland: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Horns

Jupiter Ascending

King Arthur

Little Baby Bum: Nursery Rhyme Friends: S1

The Little Rascals

Mad Max

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Nacho Libre

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Remember Me

Seed of Chucky

Step Up: Revolution

Your Highness

Zombieland

