What's New on Netflix in July 2021
Netflix is bringing some romcom power to your summer. July 2021 will see a number of new and returning movies and TV shows to the streaming service, including Love Actually. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Charlie's Angels and Boogie Nights are some other movies dropping on Netflix on July 1.
Later in the month, you can look forward to returning originals like I Think You Should Leave season 2 and Never Have I Ever's second season, as well as All Americanseason 3,Grey's Anatomy season 17 and The Strangers.
Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in July. And be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform and the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream.
July 1, 2021
Love Actually
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Charlie's Angels
Audible
Dynasty Warriors
Generation 56k
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
Young Royals
Air Force One
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
The Best of Enemies
Boogie Nights
Born to Play
Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1
Congo
Dennis the Menace
The Game
Hampstead
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
Kung Fu Panda
Kung Fu Panda 2
Life as We Know It
Mary Magdalene
Memoirs of a Geisha
Midnight Run
Mortal Kombat (1995)
No Strings Attached
Not Another Teen Movie
Ophelia
Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3
She's Out of My League
Spanglish
Star Trek
The Strangers
Stuart Little
Supermarket Sweep: Season 1
Sword of Trust
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What Dreams May Come
Why Do Fools Fall in Love
Zathura: A Space Adventure
July 2, 2021
The 8th Night
Big Timber
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Haseen Dillruba
Mortel: Season 2
Snowpiercer
July 3, 2021
Grey's Anatomy: Season 17
July 4, 2021
We The People
July 5, 2021
You Are My Spring
July 6, 2021
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2
July 7, 2021
Brick Mansions
Cat People
Dogs: Season 2
The Mire: '97
The War Next-door
Major Grom: Plague Doctor
This Little Love of Mine
July 8, 2021
Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness
July 9, 2021
Atypical: Season 4
Biohackers: Season 2
The Cook of Castamar
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
How I Became a Superhero
Last Summer
Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach
Virgin River: Season 3
July 10, 2021
American Ultra
July 13, 2021
Ridley Jones
July 14, 2021
A Classic Horror Story
The Guide to the Perfect Family
Gunpowder Milkshake
Heist
My Unorthodox Life
Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?
July 15, 2021
A Perfect Fit
BEASTARS: Season 2
Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo
My Amanda
Never Have I Ever: Season 2
July 16, 2021
The Beguiled
Deep
Explained: Season 3
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
Johnny Test
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
July 17, 2021
Cosmic Sin
July 20, 2021
Milkwater
July 21, 2021
Chernobyl 1986
The Movies That Made Us: Season 2
One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1
Sexy Beasts
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
July 22, 2021
Still Working 9 to 5
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop
July 23, 2021
A Second Chance: Rivals!
Bankrolled
Blood Red Sky
Kingdom: Ashin of the North
The Last Letter From Your Lover
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Sky Rojo: Season 2
July 24, 2021
Charmed: Season 3
Django Unchained
July 26, 2021
The Walking Dead: Season 10
Wynonna Earp: Season 4
July 27, 2021
All American: Season 3
Mighty Express: Season 4
The Operative
July 28, 2021
Bartkowiak
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 7
The Snitch Cartel: Origins
Tattoo Redo
Too Hot to Handle: Brazil
July 29, 2021
Resort to Love
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom
July 30, 2021
Centaurworld
Glow Up: Season 3
The Last Mercenary
Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean
Outer Banks: Season 2
July 31, 2021
The Vault
No Date Yet
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin
Feels Like Ishq
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3
Need more to stream? Check out our guides for what shows to watch on Amazon Prime, the best movies to watch on Disney+, and also how to watch the Oscar-winning films from this year's awards show.
Meanwhile, watch below for more of what's coming out on Netflix.
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch the Trailer For Netflix's Black Western 'The Harder They Fall'
Will Smith Set to Host, Produce New Variety Comedy Special for Netflix
Netflix's Newest Docuseries Chronicles America's Biggest Heists