What's New on Netflix in July 2021

Netflix is bringing some romcom power to your summer. July 2021 will see a number of new and returning movies and TV shows to the streaming service, including Love Actually. Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Charlie's Angels and Boogie Nights are some other movies dropping on Netflix on July 1.

Later in the month, you can look forward to returning originals like I Think You Should Leave season 2 and Never Have I Ever's second season, as well as All Americanseason 3,Grey's Anatomy season 17 and The Strangers.

Read on below for everything new you can watch on Netflix in July. And be sure to check out what's leaving Netflix, as well as all our streaming guides, including new movies you can stream early, the best feel-good movies on every platform and the best movies and TV shows to stay in and stream.

July 1, 2021

Love Actually

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Charlie's Angels

Audible

Dynasty Warriors

Generation 56k

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

Young Royals

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Bureau of Magical Things: Season 1

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

She's Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Supermarket Sweep: Season 1

Sword of Trust

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Zathura: A Space Adventure

July 2, 2021

The 8th Night

Big Timber

Fear Street Part 1: 1994

Haseen Dillruba

Mortel: Season 2

Snowpiercer

July 3, 2021

Grey's Anatomy: Season 17

July 4, 2021

We The People

July 5, 2021

You Are My Spring

July 6, 2021

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2

July 7, 2021

Brick Mansions

Cat People

Dogs: Season 2

The Mire: '97

The War Next-door

Major Grom: Plague Doctor

This Little Love of Mine

July 8, 2021

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness

July 9, 2021

Atypical: Season 4

Biohackers: Season 2

The Cook of Castamar

Fear Street Part 2: 1978

How I Became a Superhero

Last Summer

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach

Virgin River: Season 3

July 10, 2021

American Ultra

July 13, 2021

Ridley Jones

July 14, 2021

A Classic Horror Story

The Guide to the Perfect Family

Gunpowder Milkshake

Heist

My Unorthodox Life

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía?

July 15, 2021

A Perfect Fit

BEASTARS: Season 2

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo

My Amanda

Never Have I Ever: Season 2

July 16, 2021

The Beguiled

Deep

Explained: Season 3

Fear Street Part 3: 1666

Johnny Test

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

July 17, 2021

Cosmic Sin

July 20, 2021

Milkwater

July 21, 2021

Chernobyl 1986

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2

One on One with Kirk Cameron: Season 1

Sexy Beasts

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

July 22, 2021

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop

July 23, 2021

A Second Chance: Rivals!

Bankrolled

Blood Red Sky

Kingdom: Ashin of the North

The Last Letter From Your Lover

Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Sky Rojo: Season 2

July 24, 2021

Charmed: Season 3

Django Unchained

July 26, 2021

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Wynonna Earp: Season 4

July 27, 2021

All American: Season 3

Mighty Express: Season 4

The Operative

July 28, 2021

Bartkowiak

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 7

The Snitch Cartel: Origins

Tattoo Redo

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil

July 29, 2021

Resort to Love

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom

July 30, 2021

Centaurworld

Glow Up: Season 3

The Last Mercenary

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean

Outer Banks: Season 2

July 31, 2021

The Vault

No Date Yet

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin

Feels Like Ishq

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3

