Meghan Markle to Executive Produce New Animated Series for Netflix

Meghan Markle has put her Hollywood hat back on. The Duchess of Sussex will executive produce a new animated series she created called Pearl, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

The series, which is being developed by Archewell Productions, will center on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.

Meghan will executive produce alongside David Furnish (Rocketman, Gnomeo & Juliet), Carolyn Soper (Sherlock Gnomes, Tangled), and Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus (I'll Be Gone in the Dark, What Happened, Miss Simone?), and Dan Cogan (Icarus, The Apollo). Amanda Rynda (DC Super Hero Girls, The Loud House) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," Meghan said in a statement. "I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

Pearl is the first animated series from Archewell Productions. The Meghan and Prince Harry-founded production company's first Netflix project, Heart of Invictus, was announced in April. That docuseries, produced in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, will showcase powerful stories of resilience and hope from competitors on their journey to Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022.

Meghan and Harry have also been in front of the camera. Harry collaborated with Oprah Winfrey on their mental health-focused docuseries The Me You Can't See, while Oprah just landed her eighth Primetime Emmy nomination for Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.

The explosive sitdown marked Harry and Meghan's first interview since leaving the royal family, and was seen by over 49.1 million viewers worldwide when it debuted in March. During the sit-down, the couple detailed the ins and outs of key moments in their marriage, as well as their decision to step back as senior royals and move the United States.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared Info About Baby Lilibet With Royal Family (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Oprah’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Special Scores Emmy Nomination

Meghan Markle and Harry's Former Employee Details Working for Them

Meghan Markle Bullying Investigation Delayed

Related Gallery