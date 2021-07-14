Meghan Markle to Executive Produce New Animated Series for Netflix
How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Shared Info About Baby Lilibe…
Meghan Markle Talks Father's Day and Prince Harry In First Inter…
Prince Harry Delivers a Touching Speech During 2021 Diana Awards
Prince Harry Arrives in the U.K. Ahead of Princess Diana Statue …
Bill Cosby Released From Prison, Allison Mack Sentenced To 3 Yea…
Princes Harry and William Unveil Diana Statue: Royal Expert and …
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Son George Catch Up With Davi…
Kate Middleton Rocks a Casual Look to Play With Kids at Natural …
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Prince William Joins Queen Elizabeth for Her First Solo Trip to …
Kate Middleton Is All Smiles at Wimbledon
Prince William Is Still 'Very Bitter' and 'Very Hurt' by Brother…
Prince William Hosts Tea Party as Wife Kate Middleton Self-Isola…
Prince William and Prince Harry Reunite for Unveiling of Statue …
2021 Primetime Emmy Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises
How Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Friends Feel About Their Re…
How Jennifer Lopez's Kids Feel About Her Rekindled Romance With …
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Spark Secret Wedding Rumors With …
Meet the Westminster Kennel Club’s 2021 ‘Best in Show’ Winner, W…
‘KUWTK’ Reunion: Kim Kardashian Reveals How Long She'll Continue…
Meghan Markle has put her Hollywood hat back on. The Duchess of Sussex will executive produce a new animated series she created called Pearl, Netflix announced on Wednesday.
The series, which is being developed by Archewell Productions, will center on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who is inspired by a variety of influential women from history.
Meghan will executive produce alongside David Furnish (Rocketman, Gnomeo & Juliet), Carolyn Soper (Sherlock Gnomes, Tangled), and Emmy-winning filmmakers Liz Garbus (I'll Be Gone in the Dark, What Happened, Miss Simone?), and Dan Cogan (Icarus, The Apollo). Amanda Rynda (DC Super Hero Girls, The Loud House) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.
"Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges," Meghan said in a statement. "I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."
Pearl is the first animated series from Archewell Productions. The Meghan and Prince Harry-founded production company's first Netflix project, Heart of Invictus, was announced in April. That docuseries, produced in partnership with The Invictus Games Foundation, will showcase powerful stories of resilience and hope from competitors on their journey to Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022.
Meghan and Harry have also been in front of the camera. Harry collaborated with Oprah Winfrey on their mental health-focused docuseries The Me You Can't See, while Oprah just landed her eighth Primetime Emmy nomination for Oprah With Meghan And Harry: A CBS Primetime Special.
The explosive sitdown marked Harry and Meghan's first interview since leaving the royal family, and was seen by over 49.1 million viewers worldwide when it debuted in March. During the sit-down, the couple detailed the ins and outs of key moments in their marriage, as well as their decision to step back as senior royals and move the United States.
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Oprah’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Special Scores Emmy Nomination
Meghan Markle and Harry's Former Employee Details Working for Them
Meghan Markle Bullying Investigation Delayed