Start holiday shopping with the best Black Friday air fryer deals available on Amazon right now.
This year's holiday shopping extravaganza is right around and the best Black Friday kitchen deals are already starting to go live right now. We’re seeing incredible Black Friday air fryer deals at Amazon's early sale with top-rated models steeply discounted. From Ninja to Cuisinart, Cosori and Instant Pot, you can save up to 56% on air fryers ahead of Thanksgiving.
When an air fryer is part of a kitchen's arsenal, the possibilities are nearly endless. You can cook up ultra-crispy foods without a heavy deep fry, roast yummy veggies to perfection, or complete a chicken tender recipe that rivals that of a local restaurant's.
Whether you're considering upgrading your own kitchen appliances or purchasing one as a holiday gift for a home chef on your list, these are some of the lowest prices for air fryers we’ve seen all year. Plus, with Amazon's super speedy shipping, you can even snag an air fryer just in time to serve up delicious squash, Brussels sprouts and even air fried turkey for your family.
Ahead, shop all the best Black Friday 2023 air fryer deals at Amazon now to prepare for all the cooking you'll be doing this holiday season.
Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals on Amazon
Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Reheat leftovers to their original glory (or better!) in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time, so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes.
Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer
This Philips Digital Air Fryer has 13 functions to whip up just about any dish you crave. The air fryer can do more than just fry; it also grills, roasts, bakes and even reheats.
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo
Get this best-selling, do-it-all appliance that can cook, stew, steam, fry and so much more. Plus, it comes with over a thousand free recipes, so you never have to wonder what's for dinner.
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
This air fryer is easy to clean and safe to use daily. With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will get the job done.
Cuisinart TOA-26 Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven
Get the best of both worlds with this toaster oven and air fryer combo from Cuisinart.
Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
This Cosori air fryer features nine one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.
Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt
You'll want this dual-basket air fryer in your kitchen. It's perfect for reheating leftovers or creating lighter versions of your favorite fried foods. The two baskets allow you to cook multiple items at different temperatures to cook your food even faster.
DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer
This air-fryer-slash-toaster-oven will save you when you want a quick and easy fried pick-me-up. Bake french fries, chicken wings, and other air-fried foods with this countertop appliance.
Ultrean Air Fryer
Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air-frying snacks and baked foods in this easy-to-clean device.
Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Cook up something special with this versatile, digital air fryer from Chefman. Its deep frying abilities allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie or roast all in one convenient appliance.
Nuwave Brio 15.5Qt Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven
This NuWave Brio air fryer features four rack positions and multi-purpose racks to make multi-layer cooking easier than ever before.
