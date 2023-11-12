Sales & Deals

The Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals to Shop at Amazon: Save Up to 56% on Ninja, Cosori and More

Ninja Air Fryer
Ninja
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:15 PM PST, November 12, 2023

Start holiday shopping with the best Black Friday air fryer deals available on Amazon right now.

This year's holiday shopping extravaganza is right around and the best Black Friday kitchen deals are already starting to go live right now. We’re seeing incredible Black Friday air fryer deals at Amazon's early sale with top-rated models steeply discounted. From Ninja to Cuisinart, Cosori and Instant Pot, you can save up to 56% on air fryers ahead of Thanksgiving.

When an air fryer is part of a kitchen's arsenal, the possibilities are nearly endless. You can cook up ultra-crispy foods without a heavy deep fry, roast yummy veggies to perfection, or complete a chicken tender recipe that rivals that of a local restaurant's. 

Whether you're considering upgrading your own kitchen appliances or purchasing one as a holiday gift for a home chef on your list, these are some of the lowest prices for air fryers we’ve seen all year. Plus, with Amazon's super speedy shipping, you can even snag an air fryer just in time to serve up delicious squash, Brussels sprouts and even air fried turkey for your family.

Ahead, shop all the best Black Friday 2023 air fryer deals at Amazon now to prepare for all the cooking you'll be doing this holiday season.

Best Black Friday Air Fryer Deals on Amazon 

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven
Amazon

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer Oven

Reheat leftovers to their original glory (or better!) in this kitchen counter device that can air fry, broil, roast, dehydrate, bake and reheat with little to no preheating time, so your food can go from cold to golden in minutes. 

$130 $90

Shop Now

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer
Amazon

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer

This Philips Digital Air Fryer has 13 functions to whip up just about any dish you crave. The air fryer can do more than just fry; it also grills, roasts, bakes and even reheats.

$180 $150

Shop Now

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly. 

$130 $90

Shop Now

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo
Amazon

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Ultimate Lid 13-in-1 Air Fryer and Pressure Cooker Combo

Get this best-selling, do-it-all appliance that can cook, stew, steam, fry and so much more. Plus, it comes with over a thousand free recipes, so you never have to wonder what's for dinner.

$230 $180

Shop Now

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Amazon

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

This air fryer is easy to clean and safe to use daily. With over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will get the job done.

$350 $153

Shop Now

Cuisinart TOA-26 Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven

Cuisinart TOA-26 Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven
Amazon

Cuisinart TOA-26 Compact Airfryer Toaster Oven

Get the best of both worlds with this toaster oven and air fryer combo from Cuisinart. 

$130 $100

Shop Now

Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt

Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt
Amazon

Cosori 9-in-1 Air Fryer, 5 Qt

This Cosori air fryer features nine one-touch cooking functions that allow you to choose from seven cooking presets, add shake reminders, adjust cooking time and more.

$100 $85

Shop Now

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt
Amazon

Chefman TurboFry Touch Air Fryer, XL 8-Qt

You'll want this dual-basket air fryer in your kitchen. It's perfect for reheating leftovers or creating lighter versions of your favorite fried foods. The two baskets allow you to cook multiple items at different temperatures to cook your food even faster. 

$120 $85

Shop Now

DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer

DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer
Amazon

DASH Deluxe Electric Air Fryer

This air-fryer-slash-toaster-oven will save you when you want a quick and easy fried pick-me-up. Bake french fries, chicken wings, and other air-fried foods with this countertop appliance.

$100 $81

Shop Now

Ultrean Air Fryer

Ultrean Air Fryer
Amazon

Ultrean Air Fryer

Save time and money with this electric air fryer. Try air-frying snacks and baked foods in this easy-to-clean device.

$96 $70

Shop Now

Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven

Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven
Amazon

Chefman Digital Air Fryer + Rotisserie, Dehydrator, Convection Oven

Cook up something special with this versatile, digital air fryer from Chefman. Its deep frying abilities allow you to air fry, bake, dehydrate, rotisserie or roast all in one convenient appliance. 

$150 $84

Shop Now

Nuwave Brio 15.5Qt Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven

Nuwave Brio 15.5Qt Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven
Amazon

Nuwave Brio 15.5Qt Air Fryer Rotisserie Oven

This NuWave Brio air fryer features four rack positions and multi-purpose racks to make multi-layer cooking easier than ever before. 

$190 $161

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

