The Instant Pot is one of the most useful kitchen appliances you can buy to save time in the kitchen. From slow-cooked meals made quickly to perfectly prepared rice, the Instant Pot is an absolute game-changer, especially on busy nights. If you've been considering getting an Instant Pot, Amazon has tons of early Black Friday deals on top-rated appliances.

Of course you can save on the most popular Instant Pot pressure cookers, but Amazon is also offering deep discounts on air fryers and toaster ovens. Whether you're looking to whip up some crispy snacks for fall game days or create a comforting chili for a holiday dinner, Instant Pot's cooking gadgets have got you covered.

To help you find the biggest early Black Friday savings on Instant Pot appliances and get you back in the kitchen this fall, we've gathered all the best deals available on Amazon below.

The Best Instant Pot Deals

The original Instant Pot pressure cooker is one of the most versatile tools you can have in your kitchen, offering the ability to steam, sautee, air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, and slow cook, to name a few of its numerous features. Some models offer up to 11 different cooking functions. Revolutionizing the cooking process, Instant Pots can take the stress out of pressure cooking — especially when preparing meals for large groups.

The Best Instant Air Fryer Deals

If you're looking for more ways to refresh your kitchen this season, Instant Pot also offers a large collection of air fryers that range in size and style. From compact air fryers to air fryer and toaster oven combos, there are plenty of great options that are affordable too.

