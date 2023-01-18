If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are the places to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen with small ovens for as little as $20 and larger models for up to 60% off.

Controls: Some of the features ET editors have found to be important when purchasing your first air fryer include an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust cooking time, and temperature when using your air fryer oven to make your food turn out perfect.

Cooking function: There is a broad range of functions available among the various models from air fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil. Some of the high-end models can be used as an air fryer, pizza oven, toaster oven, rotisserie oven, convection oven, indoor grill, dehydrator, traditional oven, microwave and more.

Cooking capacity: The air fryer varies among each brand, so you'll need to consider the number of people you'll be serving.

If the final thing stopping you from buying this convenient little kitchen gadget is that health-conscious voice in the back of your head, it's important to note that an air fryer uses up to 85 percent less oil than standard deep-fry methods. There are plenty of healthy air-fry recipes ready for you to try regardless of the air fryer you purchase.

Shop our top picks for air fryers below and save now on this kitchen essential.

The Best Air Fryer Deals:

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL Amazon Philips Premium Airfryer XXL In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean, safe, and economical to use daily. With over 2,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done. $350 $210 Shop Now

Chefman Compact Air Fryer Amazon Chefman Compact Air Fryer This air fryer is cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability and has a 1-year warranty that Chefman provides. You can remove the basket and tray from the air fryer can be washed in the dishwasher. $50 $40 Shop Now

