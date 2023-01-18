Shopping

The 14 Best Air Fryer Deals: Shop Ninja, Phillips, Cosori and More

By Danica Creahan
Air Fryer Deals
Amazon

If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are the places to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen with small ovens for as little as $20 and larger models for up to 60% off. 

Controls: Some of the features ET editors have found to be important when purchasing your first air fryer include an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust cooking time, and temperature when using your air fryer oven to make your food turn out perfect.

Cooking function: There is a broad range of functions available among the various models from air fry, broil, bake, roast, and reheat with little to no oil. Some of the high-end models can be used as an air fryer, pizza oven, toaster oven, rotisserie oven, convection oven, indoor grill, dehydrator, traditional oven, microwave and more.

Cooking capacity: The air fryer varies among each brand, so you'll need to consider the number of people you'll be serving.

If the final thing stopping you from buying this convenient little kitchen gadget is that health-conscious voice in the back of your head, it's important to note that an air fryer uses up to 85 percent less oil than standard deep-fry methods. There are plenty of healthy air-fry recipes ready for you to try regardless of the air fryer you purchase.

Shop our top picks for air fryers below and save now on this kitchen essential

The Best Air Fryer Deals:

Bella Pro Series - 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer with Dual Baskets
Bella Pro Series - 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer With Dual Baskets
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series - 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer with Dual Baskets

This air fryer is every multi-tasker's dream come true. With the Bella Pro Series - 8-Qt. Digital Air Fryer, you can cook two different foods simultaneously and have them ready at the same time. 

$150$61
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
Amazon
Philips Premium Airfryer XXL

In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean, safe, and economical to use daily. With over 2,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done.

$350$210
Chefman Compact Air Fryer
CHEFMAN Compact Air Fryer
Amazon
Chefman Compact Air Fryer

This air fryer is cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability and has a 1-year warranty that Chefman provides. You can remove the basket and tray from the air fryer can be washed in the dishwasher.

$50$40
Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven
Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-Quart Dual Basket Air Fryer Oven

This air fryer is designed with dual baskets, allowing you to cook 2 meals at once or cook larger batches while saving time. 

$220$180
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill
Ninja AG301 Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fry, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill

With the BTU cooking power of an outdoor grill, Ninja brings outdoor grill flavors conveniently to your countertop any day of the year.

$230$150
DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer
DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer
Amazon
DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer

The lightweight, compact Dash air fryer switches from oil to AirCrisp Technology, reducing fat by 70-80% without sacrificing flavor.

$60$40
Chefman Toast-Air 20L Dual Function Air Fryer + Oven
Chefman Toast-Air 20L Dual Function Air Fryer + Oven
Best Buy
Chefman Toast-Air 20L Dual Function Air Fryer + Oven

This air fryer + oven combo is an essential for your kitchen. Now you can fry, bake, broil, convection bake, toast, and more all with one single appliance. 

$200$100
Bella Pro Series 2-Qt. Digital Air Fryer
Bella Pro Series 2-qt. Digital Air Fryer
Best Buy
Bella Pro Series 2-Qt. Digital Air Fryer

Test out air frying with this $20 digital air fryer that saves you time by preheating 50% faster than a conventional oven.

$50$20
Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max Xl Large Cooker
Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max Xl Large Cooker
Amazon
Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo 5.8QT Max Xl Large Cooker

Help make meal prep easier with this dual air fryer, which comes with a cookbook filled with 100 recipes.

$130$120
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer, 4 Qt
Amazon
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

With Ninja's wide temperature range from 105 to 400 degrees, you can gently remove moisture or quickly cook and crisp any snacks you want. 

$130$90
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven
Amazon
Instant Pot Vortex Plus 6-Quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven

Instant Pot's Vortex Plus Air Fryer is built with an on-screen progress bar so you can see when to add and turn food. Also, you are able to easily monitor your food with the ClearCook window and internal light. 

 

$160$110
Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Air Fryer
Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Air Fryer
Amazon
Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Air Fryer

The Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Air Fryer features twelve one-touch cooking functions which include presets such as air fry, roast, bake, dehydrate, and more.

$99$79
Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer
Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer
Amazon
Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer

Short on time? Simply load the 4-qt capacity fryer basket, set the temperature and timer, and within minutes your food comes out crispy every time.

$90$85
Ultrean Air Fryer
Ultrean Air Fryer
Amazon
Ultrean Air Fryer

Whip up healthier fries, chicken wings, roasted veggies and more with this air fryer, now on sale for 15% off.

$70$59

