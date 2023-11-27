Sales & Deals

The Best KitchenAid Cyber Monday Deals at Amazon: Save Up to 54% on Stand Mixers, Attachments and More

KitchenAid Stand Mixer
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Published: 9:54 AM PST, November 27, 2023

Explore new recipes this holiday season and save up to 54% on KitchenAid's iconic stand mixers and appliances at Amazon.

Whether you’ve taken up baking as a new hobby or are looking for ways to save time while cooking during the holidays, it's the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen.

Fortunately, Amazon is currently offering major deals for Cyber Monday on KitchenAid mixers, attachments and more small kitchen appliances from the beloved brand. With Amazon's KitchenAid deals, you can save up to 54% on multipurpose kitchen powerhouses to reach your full Martha Stewart potential this fall. 

Home cooks and chefs worldwide swear by the effectiveness of KitchenAid mixers. Not only is a KitchenAid mixer a reliable baking and cooking assistant, but the quality of craftsmanship is what makes them so popular and long-lasting. Now shoppers can save on restaurant-quality appliances for Cyber Monday as well as a wide selection of attachments to take your KitchenAid Stand Mixer to the next level.

From Jennifer Garner's favorite hand mixer to a coffee maker with variable brew strengths, shop all the best Cyber Monday KitchenAid deals available at Amazon.

Best KitchenAid Stand Mixer Cyber Monday Deals

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Mix up to 8 dozen cookies in a single batch and easily add ingredients with the tilt-head design that allows for better access to the bowl.

$330 $240

Shop Now

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer

Up your culinary caliber for the new fall season with the iconic KitchenAid mixer — on sale at Amazon right now.

$460 $350

Shop Now

KitchenAid 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

KitchenAid 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid 7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

If you're shopping for a baker this holiday season, they'll love this KitchenAid mixer with 10 speeds that can gently knead or briskly mix whatever they create in the kitchen. 

$600 $500

Shop Now

Best KitchenAid Hand Mixer Cyber Monday Deals

KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment

KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer with Pro Whisk Attachment

With 7 different speeds and a Pro whisk attachment for light and fluffy mixtures, you can easily whip egg whites to fluffy peaks or heavy cream to whipping cream to top your favorite desserts.

$90 $70

Shop Now

KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer

KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer

Stir, mix, and whip all of your favorite fall recipes with 7 speeds - from slow stir for chunky ingredients, to medium for creaming butter & sugar, and high speed to whip egg whites and heavy creams.

$100 $80

Shop Now

KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer

KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer
Amazon

KitchenAid 5 Ultra Power Speed Hand Mixer

From mixing in nuts and chocolate chips at speed one, to whipping perfect meringues at speed five, this powerful KitchenAid hand mixer will make working in the kitchen much easier. 

$60 $45

Shop Now

KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II

KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II
Amazon

KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer with Turbo Beater II

Ideal for heavy mixing, this nine speed hand mixer has a slow start to reduce messy splatters.

$110 $80

Shop Now

Best KitchenAid Mixer Attachment Cyber Monday Deals

KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment

KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid Spiralizer Attachment

Get nearly 50% off this attachment that offers the versatility to peel, core, slice and spiralize a variety of fruits and vegetables.

$130 $70

Shop Now

KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment, Dicing Kit

KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment, Dicing Kit
Amazon

KitchenAid Food Processor Attachment, Dicing Kit

Dice, slice, shred and julienne your favorite fruits, vegetables and hard cheeses. The exclusive ExactSlice System allows you to slice from thick to thin with one slide of the lever.

$250 $160

Shop Now

KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment

KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid Gourmet Pasta Press Attachment

The Gourmet Pasta Press makes six different types of fresh pasta from scratch quickly and easily: Spaghetti, Bucatini, Fusilli, Rigatoni, Small Macaroni and Large Macaroni.

$220 $170

Shop Now

KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter

KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter
Amazon

KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter

The KitchenAid Vegetable Sheet Cutter features two blades to produce thinner or thicker sheets of your favorite fruits and vegetables.

$130 $60

Shop Now

KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment

KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment
Amazon

KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment

With the KitchenAid Shave Ice Attachment it's so easy to create light, fluffy and snow-like shaved ice to elevate a variety of desserts and drinks. 

$100 $75

Shop Now

Best KitchenAid Small Appliance Cyber Monday Deals

KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper

KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper
Amazon

KitchenAid 3.5 Cup Food Chopper

This compact and lightweight 3.5 Cup Food Chopper is ideal for everyday use and offers endless fresh options to quickly chop, mix and puree - whether you want to eat healthier, be more creative, or just save time on meal prep.

$60 $45

Shop Now

KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate

KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate
Amazon

KitchenAid Coffee Maker with Warming Plate

Brew delicious drip coffee and hold the temperature for up to 4 hours with the convenient programmable warming plate. This 12-cup coffee maker, with a spiral showerhead, evenly saturates coffee grounds for optimal extraction, producing an exceptionally flavorful cup of coffee. 

$140 $110

Shop Now

KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder

KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder
Amazon

KitchenAid 4 Oz. Blade Coffee Grinder

Enjoy coffee on winter mornings with this easy-to-use KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder.  

$40 $30

Shop Now

KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup

KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup
Amazon

KitchenAid Food Processor, 7 Cup

Designed with 3 Speed Options (High, Low and Pulse), you can chop, puree, shred and slice all kinds of foods with this Amazon deal.

$100 $80

Shop Now

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender
Amazon

KitchenAid Variable Speed Corded Hand Blender

Quickly blend ingredients for smoothies, milk shakes, soups, hummus and more with this hand blender.

$60 $45

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Cyber Monday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

