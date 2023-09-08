The official start of fall is just two weeks away and Amazon is bringing tons of deals on home goods that will elevate any space just in time for the new season. Right now, you can score incredible deals on home and kitchen essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. From Ninja kitchen appliances to Dyson air purifiers, these appliance and kitchenware deals will help you refresh your home affordably for the upcoming fall.

Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit more drab than you remembered. Luckily, Amazon is offering deep discounts on everything you need to freshen up your home for the fall season — kitchen tools, storage containers, mattresses, vacuums and more.

With savings of up to 75% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air purifier to help you breathe easy, we've got you covered.

Ahead, shop the best deals on home and kitchen essentials at Amazon.

Best Amazon Kitchen Deals

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi Amazon Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi This Nespresso machine comes with a milk frother that delivers silky smooth hot or cold milk froth for your coffee recipes in a few seconds. $199 $140 Shop Now

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids Amazon JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a great deal right now. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. $70 $36 Shop Now

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Amazon Ninja AF101 Air Fryer Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer. $130 $90 Shop Now

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $24 Shop Now

Carote Pots and Pans Set Amazon Carote Pots and Pans Set Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner. $150 $80 Shop Now

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers Amazon Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer. $53 $32 With Coupon Shop Now

FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine Amazon FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine Savvy shoppers know the importance of never letting anything go to waste. This at-home vacuum sealer allows at-home chefs to preserve food longer. $286 $168 With Coupon Shop Now

Best Amazon Furniture Deals

Sauder Lux Coffee Table Amazon Sauder Lux Coffee Table Add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style. $175 $90 Shop Now

SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10' Amazon SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10' Elevate any room in your home with this trendy, pet-friendly rug. Save big with this Amazon deal, as currently it's on sale for a whopping 77% off. $640 $145 Shop Now

FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set Amazon FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set Enjoy a chilly fall morning by sipping coffee on the patio with this lovely, three-piece outdoor furniture set. $125 $93 Shop Now

Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand Amazon Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand Looking to spruce up your living room space? This sleek, midcentury modern Walker Edison TV stand has the perfect amount of storage space for all of your essentials. $329 $184 Shop Now

Winsome William Folding Screen Amazon Winsome William Folding Screen Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage. $170 $112 Shop Now

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table Amazon Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table This Yaheetech lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items. $80 $60 Shop Now

JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond Indoor Area Rug Amazon JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond Indoor Area Rug This durable JONATHAN Y rug is perfect for families with kids. Plus, it is pet-friendly and easy to clean. $163 $88 Shop Now

Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table Host dinner parties and enjoy family meals with this casually cool dining room table from Signature Design by Ashley. $364 $228 Shop Now

Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand Amazon Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand The media center's retro aesthetic is a great addition to your living room. $264 $142 Shop Now

Best Amazon Home Deals

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan Amazon Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. The smart air purifier and fan combo is engineered with two phases of purification so that what goes inside stays inside. $650 $499 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum Keep things clean and stay connected with the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum. It connects to your wi-fi so that you can control the vacuum without lifting a finger. Well, maybe just one. $400 $210 Shop Now

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. $399 $299 Shop Now

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper Amazon Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper This cooling mattress topper is a game-changer for hot sleepers. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling. $113 $78 Shop Now

Bedsure Duvet Cover Amazon Bedsure Duvet Cover The duvet cover is made from 100% microfiber polyester and is machine washable. It also features a delicately brushed finish for extra snuggles. $43 $26 Shop Now

Afloia Air Purifier Amazon Afloia Air Purifier Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer. $80 $48 With Coupon Shop Now

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum Amazon Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app, Alexa or Google Assistant. $230 $150 Shop Now

Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy Amazon Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy Organize your bath products with this corner shelving caddy that can be assembled without tools. $46 $27 Shop Now

Hilife Steamer for Clothes Amazon Hilife Steamer for Clothes A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. This will come in handy when you have an interview or need to smooth out a formal dress. $39 $31 Shop Now

iRobot Roomba j7 Amazon iRobot Roomba j7 The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. $600 $423 Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

