The Best Amazon Deals on Home and Kitchen Essentials: Save Up to 75% On Furniture, Appliances and More

Amazon Home and Kitchen Deals
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:44 PM PDT, September 8, 2023

Amazon is offering huge savings on everything you need to upgrade your space for fall.

The official start of fall is just two weeks away and Amazon is bringing tons of deals on home goods that will elevate any space just in time for the new season. Right now, you can score incredible deals on home and kitchen essentials to help you replace old, worn-out furniture and appliances at a fraction of the cost. From Ninja kitchen appliances to Dyson air purifiers, these appliance and kitchenware deals will help you refresh your home affordably for the upcoming fall.

Enjoying a sparkling home revealed with a deep cleaning is one of the best feelings. But when looking around your house after all your hard work, you may notice old furniture and decor looking a bit more drab than you remembered. Luckily, Amazon is offering deep discounts on everything you need to freshen up your home for the fall season — kitchen tools, storage containers, mattresses, vacuums and more. 

With savings of up to 75% off, there is no better time to make the most of your space than now. Whether you need a robot vacuum to do the cleaning for you, a veggie chopper that will save you time during meal prep or an air purifier to help you breathe easy, we've got you covered.

Ahead, shop the best deals on home and kitchen essentials at Amazon.

Best Amazon Kitchen Deals

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi
Amazon

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

This Nespresso machine comes with a milk frother that delivers silky smooth hot or cold milk froth for your coffee recipes in a few seconds. 

$199 $140

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids
Amazon

JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Containers with Lids

Whether you need containers for meal prep or to store your leftovers, this glass set is a great deal right now. The airtight containers even come with a 12-month warranty. 

$70 $36

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

At less than 5" wide, the incredibly slim and easy-to-use K-Mini single serve coffee machine makes anywhere perfect for great coffee.

$100 $79

$100 $92

K-Mini Plus

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer. 

$130 $90

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Amazon

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40 $24

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Carote Pots and Pans Set
Amazon

Carote Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with this limited-time deal from Carote. This 10-piece Pots and Pans Set includes a frying pan, a saucepan, a casserole pot, a saute pan and a matching silicone turner.

 

$150 $80

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers
Amazon

Vtopmart Airtight Storage Containers

Put your dry goods in these clear containers to upgrade your kitchen cabinets or pantry. The uniform look is more pleasing to the eye and since the containers are airtight, your food can stay fresh longer.

$53 $32

With Coupon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block
Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block

Cuisinart's 15-Piece Knife Set is currently deeply discounted. Don't miss this incredible deal. 

$160 $65

FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine

FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine
Amazon

FoodSaver V4400 2-in-1 Vacuum Sealer Machine

Savvy shoppers know the importance of never letting anything go to waste. This at-home vacuum sealer allows at-home chefs to preserve food longer.

$286 $168

With Coupon

Best Amazon Furniture Deals

Sauder Lux Coffee Table

Sauder Lux Coffee Table
Amazon

Sauder Lux Coffee Table

Add an elegant coffee table to your living room for a minimalist, simple style.

$175 $90

SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'

SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'
Amazon

SAFAVIEH Madison Collection Area Rug - 8' x 10'

Elevate any room in your home with this trendy, pet-friendly rug. Save big with this Amazon deal, as currently it's on sale for a whopping 77% off.

$640 $145

FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set
Amazon

FDW 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set

Enjoy a chilly fall morning by sipping coffee on the patio with this lovely, three-piece outdoor furniture set. 

$125 $93

Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand

Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand
Amazon

Walker Edison Saxon Mid Century Modern TV Stand

Looking to spruce up your living room space? This sleek, midcentury modern Walker Edison TV stand has the perfect amount of storage space for all of your essentials. 

$329 $184

Winsome William Folding Screen

Winsome William Folding Screen
Amazon

Winsome William Folding Screen

Add some privacy to a room or create a better flow with this gorgeous walnut folding screen. If you ever need to put it away, the screen folds down flat for easy storage.

$170 $112

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Amazon

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table

This Yaheetech lift top coffee table can be transformed into a workspace when sitting on your sofa. Plus, it features a hidden storage compartment for all of your items. 

$80 $60

JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond Indoor Area Rug

JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond Indoor Area Rug
Amazon

JONATHAN Y Moroccan Diamond Indoor Area Rug

This durable JONATHAN Y rug is perfect for families with kids. Plus, it is pet-friendly and easy to clean. 

$163 $88

Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table

Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table
Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Parellen Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Table

Host dinner parties and enjoy family meals with this casually cool dining room table from Signature Design by Ashley.

$364 $228

Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand

Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand
Amazon

Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand

The media center's retro aesthetic is a great addition to your living room.

$264 $142

Best Amazon Home Deals

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan
Amazon

Dyson Pure Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier and Fan

The Dyson Purifier Cool purifying fan combines intelligent sensing with an advanced, fully sealed filtration system. The smart air purifier and fan combo is engineered with two phases of purification so that what goes inside stays inside. 

$650 $499

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum
Amazon

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum

Keep things clean and stay connected with the iRobot Roomba i4 EVO robot vacuum. It connects to your wi-fi so that you can control the vacuum without lifting a finger. Well, maybe just one.

$400 $210

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399 $299

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Amazon

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

This cooling mattress topper is a game-changer for hot sleepers. It doesn't just cool, it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling. 

$113 $78

Bedsure Duvet Cover

Bedsure Duvet Cover
Amazon

Bedsure Duvet Cover

The duvet cover is made from 100% microfiber polyester and is machine washable. It also features a delicately brushed finish for extra snuggles.

$43 $26

Afloia Air Purifier

Afloia Air Purifier
Amazon

Afloia Air Purifier

Completely refresh your air with this Afloia air purifier that filters air 4x per hour within 220 sq feet. Plus, it features three different speed options and three timer settings so you can adjust it as you prefer.

$80 $48

With Coupon

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Shark AV753 ION Robot Vacuum

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum gets debris off every nook and cranny in your home. You can control it with the SharkClean app, Alexa or Google Assistant.

$230 $150

Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy

Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy
Amazon

Zenna Home Rust-Resistant Corner Shower Caddy

Organize your bath products with this corner shelving caddy that can be assembled without tools.

$46 $27

Hilife Steamer for Clothes

Hilife Steamer for Clothes
Amazon

Hilife Steamer for Clothes

A steamer is a great alternative to your traditional clothing iron. This will come in handy when you have an interview or need to smooth out a formal dress.

$39 $31

iRobot Roomba j7

iRobot Roomba j7
Amazon

iRobot Roomba j7

The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. 

$600 $423

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

