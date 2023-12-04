Sales & Deals

The Best Dyson Airwrap Deals: Save $100 Before the Popular Hair Tool Sells Out

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Dyson Airwrap Ceramic Pop
Dyson
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 2:45 PM PST, December 4, 2023

The viral Dyson Airwrap is on sale for the holidays. Grab the hair tool for $100 off before it sells out.

Dyson hair tools rarely go on sale, but the coveted Dyson Airwrap is $100 off at both Amazon and Sephora's Holiday Sale right now. On sale for $499, the Dyson Airwrap is discounted in two limited-edition colorways: Blue Blush and Ceramic Pop. Considering the Airwrap is one of the most in-demand hair tools and holiday gifts, you'll need to act fast to get the popular styling tool before it sells out.

Dyson Airwrap

Dyson Airwrap
Amazon

Dyson Airwrap

The Dyson Airwrap comes with six different attachments to curl, shape, smooth, and hide flyaways with no extreme heat.

$600 $499

Shop Now

Dyson Limited Edition Airwrap Multi Styler in Ceramic Pop

Dyson Limited Edition Airwrap Multi Styler in Ceramic Pop
Sephora

Dyson Limited Edition Airwrap Multi Styler in Ceramic Pop

The Ceramic Pop, a unique addition to the Dyson collection, is crafted to make a statement with its vibrant design and is equipped with six versatile attachments to cater to various hair types, lengths and styles.

$599 $499

Shop Now

Dyson unveiled the original Dyson Airwrap in 2018 and it has since been one of the most sought-after beauty tools. You've seen the Airwrap all over TikTok, but the price tag still stands in the way of getting your hands on one. The Dyson Airwrap is now 17% off, making it a little more affordable to snag one of your own.

Engineered for multiple hair types, lengths, and styles, the Airwrap comes with six attachments to style hair more efficiently. For a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, now's the time to get the Dyson Airwrap and upgrade your hair care

The new orange, pink and aqua colorway is a nod to Dyson’s G-Force cyclonic vacuum cleaner, which first launched in Japan in the 1980s. Combining Mandarin, Blush Pink and Verdigris, these new designs utilize a satin paint topcoat for a retro yet silky-smooth finish.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT:

Artificial Christmas Trees Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Artificial Christmas Trees Are Up to 60% Off at Amazon Right Now

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Tech Deals You Can Shop Now

The Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is on Sale for Cyber Monday

Sales & Deals

The Bissell Little Green Carpet Cleaner Is on Sale for Cyber Monday

The Best Early Cyber Monday Cordless Vacuum Deals on Amazon

Sales & Deals

The Best Early Cyber Monday Cordless Vacuum Deals on Amazon

The Best Cyber Monday Air Fryer Deals Available to Shop on Amazon Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Cyber Monday Air Fryer Deals Available to Shop on Amazon Now

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Advent Calendars to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals on Advent Calendars to Shop Now

The Best iPad Deals to Shop from Amazon's Early Cyber Monday Sale

Sales & Deals

The Best iPad Deals to Shop from Amazon's Early Cyber Monday Sale

Best Samsung Frame TV Cyber Monday Deals to Shop at Amazon Right Now

Sales & Deals

Best Samsung Frame TV Cyber Monday Deals to Shop at Amazon Right Now

Tags: