Dyson hair tools rarely go on sale, but the coveted Dyson Airwrap is $100 off at both Amazon and Sephora's Holiday Sale right now. On sale for $499, the Dyson Airwrap is discounted in two limited-edition colorways: Blue Blush and Ceramic Pop. Considering the Airwrap is one of the most in-demand hair tools and holiday gifts, you'll need to act fast to get the popular styling tool before it sells out.

Dyson Airwrap Amazon Dyson Airwrap The Dyson Airwrap comes with six different attachments to curl, shape, smooth, and hide flyaways with no extreme heat. $600 $499 Shop Now

Dyson unveiled the original Dyson Airwrap in 2018 and it has since been one of the most sought-after beauty tools. You've seen the Airwrap all over TikTok, but the price tag still stands in the way of getting your hands on one. The Dyson Airwrap is now 17% off, making it a little more affordable to snag one of your own.

Engineered for multiple hair types, lengths, and styles, the Airwrap comes with six attachments to style hair more efficiently. For a fast and efficient at-home blowout with precise shaping, now's the time to get the Dyson Airwrap and upgrade your hair care.

The new orange, pink and aqua colorway is a nod to Dyson’s G-Force cyclonic vacuum cleaner, which first launched in Japan in the 1980s. Combining Mandarin, Blush Pink and Verdigris, these new designs utilize a satin paint topcoat for a retro yet silky-smooth finish.

