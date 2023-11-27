Sales & Deals

NuFace's Celeb-Loved Skincare Devices and Gift Sets Are 30% Off for Cyber Monday

By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:13 AM PST, November 27, 2023

Shop the best Cyber Monday deals on celeb-loved NuFace devices, attachments and more skin care.

Cyber Monday 2023 is upon us, and truth be told, the beauty deals are looking bigger and better than ever. The NuFace Cyber Monday Sale is a good case in point. NuFace, the creator of celeb-loved microcurrent facial devices, is offering major discounts across all of its skincare tools and treatments.

For one last day today, NuFace is offering 30% off its entire site. No code is needed to save on effective tried-and-true favorites like the NuFace Trinity and NuFace Mini.

There's a reason why NuFace has received seals of approval from supermodels and actresses like Kate HudsonMiranda Kerr, and Bella Hadid. These little tools are the secret to giving your face a quick, spa-level lift and contour from the comfort of home. They harness the contouring and lifting powers of microcurrent technology, which helps to instantly smooth fine lines and wrinkles and deliver long-term anti-aging results. 

The NuFace Cyber Monday Sale not only includes serious discounts on the brand's facial toning devices and attachments, but there are tons of discounts on brightening, tightening, moisturizing microcurrent serums along with exclusive holiday gift sets for the beauty lover on your list.

Ahead, shop the best Cyber Monday NuFace deals to save on everything you need to lift, sculpt and smooth skin.

NuFace Mini Starter Kit

NuFace Mini Starter Kit
NuFace

NuFace Mini Starter Kit

For a 5-Minute Facial-Lift on the go, the NuFace Mini stimulates the larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrent to help improve facial contour, tone, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

$220 $154

Shop Now

NuFace Trinity Starter Kit

NuFace Trinity Starter Kit
NuFace

NuFace Trinity Starter Kit

Use the celeb-loved NuFace Trinity Starter Kit to give yourself a 5-minute face lift. Contour and rejuvenate your neck, jawline, cheeks, forehead and more. 

$350 $245

Shop Now

MINI+ and FIX Duo Holiday Kit

MINI+ and FIX Duo Holiday Kit
NuFace

MINI+ and FIX Duo Holiday Kit

Gift a brilliant lift and flawless finish anytime, anywhere with the limited-edition Petite Facial Kit. The MINI+ tones, lifts, and contours, while the FIX Line Smoothing Device instantly feathers away fine lines and plumps lips in minutes.

$330 $231

Shop Now

MINI+ Smart Device Holiday Kit

MINI+ Smart Device Holiday Kit
NuFace

MINI+ Smart Device Holiday Kit

The sleek MINI+ smart petite facial toning device is perfect for lifting on-the-go. This holiday kit includes a limited-edition luxe carrying case.

$250 $175

Shop Now

Limited-Edition MINI+ Microcurrent Skincare Regimen

Limited-Edition MINI+ Microcurrent Skincare Regimen
NuFace

Limited-Edition MINI+ Microcurrent Skincare Regimen

Pair the MINI+ with NuFace's hydrating Aqua Gel Activator to conduct microcurrent down to the facial muscles for party-ready skin all season long. This set includes a limited-edition Clean Sweep Brush and Skincare Travel Bag.

$245 $172

Shop Now

NuFace FIX Starter Kit

NuFace FIX Starter Kit
NuFace

NuFace FIX Starter Kit

Perfect for skin care on the go, the FIX instantly targets the look of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes, lips and forehead and has been clinically shown to help visibly firm, smooth, and tighten within 3 minutes.

$165 $116

Shop Now

NuFACE Trinity and Wrinkle Reducer

NuFACE Trinity and Wrinkle Reducer
NuFACE

NuFACE Trinity and Wrinkle Reducer

The red light attachment with this NuFACE Trinity Device stimulates collagen production and is said to minimize the look of lines and wrinkles around the eyes, mouth, and forehead.

$450 $315

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

