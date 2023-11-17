Sales & Deals

Black Friday Beauty Deals 2023: Shop the Best Discounts on Dyson, Kosas, NuFace and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Black Friday Beauty Deals 2023
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:33 PM PST, November 17, 2023

The best Black Friday beauty sales are here, including brands like NuFace, Soko Glam, Murad and more.

Black Friday 2023 technically isn't until November 24, but that hasn’t discouraged beloved beauty retailers from launching their sales early. The holiday is the best time to stock up on everyday beauty products at lower prices, but you don’t have to wait until after Thanksgiving to score major markdowns on luxury skin care and makeup, beauty Advent calendars and iconic perfumes. 

If you want to get a head start on your holiday gift shopping, there are plenty of Black Friday beauty sales and deals you can shop today. It's the best time of the year to restock your beauty routine on a budget. Celeb-loved brands like La Mer, NuFace, Kosas and Solawave are on sale along with everyday essentials from Pattern Beauty, Kiehl's and Paula's Choice.

These Black Friday deals are the perfect opportunity to save on popular beauty gifts for everyone on your list. Remember to bookmark this page, as we’ll be keeping it updated with more Black Friday beauty deals as soon as they roll in before the epic shopping weekend. 

Ahead, check out all the biggest Black Friday beauty deals you can take advantage of right now. Consider your holiday beauty shopping sorted.

Best Black Friday Beauty Deals of 2023

Kosas

Kosas
Kosas

Kosas

The Kosas Black Friday Sale is officially on! The cult-favorite makeup and skincare is taking 25% off all items sitewide.

25% Off Kosas

Shop Now

NuFACE

NuFACE
NuFACE

NuFACE

Save 25% on all of NuFace's microcurrent facial toning devices at SkinStore to lift and contour while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

25% off NuFACE

With code JOY

Shop Now

Kiehl's

Kiehl's
Kiehl's

Kiehl's

Save 25% on everything at Kiehl's to upgrade your routine with healthy skin essentials. 

25% Off Kiehl's

Shop Now

Murad

Murad
Murad

Murad

Use code BF2023 to get 30% off every single product at Murad's Black Friday Sale. From cleansers to eye masks, you can try something new or stock up on essentials for winter.

30% Off Murad

With code BF2023

Shop Now

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete
Amazon

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete

The Dyson Airwrap not only comes with six different attachments to create any hairstyle at home, but also a presentation case, travel pouch, and complimentary gift for a total value of $760.

$599 $480

Shop Now

T3 Micro

T3 Micro
T3 Micro

T3 Micro

Until November 26, T3 Micro is taking 25% off sitewide for huge savings on hair dryers, blow dry brushes, flat irons and curling irons.

25% Off T3 Micro

Shop Now

Soko Glam

Soko Glam
Soko Glam

Soko Glam

Soko Glam is the most trusted source for K-beauty products, curating the leading Korean skin care, cosmetics and makeup brands. For the entire month of November, you can take 35% off sitewide to save on all your favorite products.

35% Off Soko Glam

Shop Now

The Ordinary

The Ordinary
The Ordinary

The Ordinary

Skip the Black Friday rush and take 23% off every skincare, makeup, hair, and body product from The Ordinary all November long. 

23% Off The Ordinary

Shop Now

Peace Out Skincare

Peace Out Skincare
Peace Out Skincare

Peace Out Skincare

Peace Out Skincare focuses on creating 1-step solutions for skin concerns. Get 30% off all your brightening, tightening, blemish-busting faves.

30% Off Peace Out

Shop Now

FOREO

FOREO
FOREO

FOREO

For deep exfoliation and spa-quality at-home skin treatments, score up to 50% off FOREO's facial toning devices, eye massager, facial cleansing brushes, and more. 

Up to 50% Off FOREO

Shop Now

Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs
Pat McGrath Labs

Pat McGrath Labs

The more you buy, the more you save at Pat McGrath Labs' sale. Get up to 40% off some of beauty’s most wanted makeup essentials, iconic award-winners, luxe limited editions and exclusive kits.

Up to 40% Off Pat McGrath

Shop Now

SkinStore

SkinStore
SkinStore

SkinStore

Right now at SkinStore, use the code JOY to score up to 50% off bestselling brands like CosRX, Bioderma, NuFACE, Caudalie and more.

Up to 50% Off SkinStore

With code JOY

Shop Now

Pattern Beauty

Pattern Beauty
Pattern Beauty

Pattern Beauty

Save on curly, coily & tight texture essentials with Pattern Beauty's buy-two-get-one-free sale. Choose any three products you love and the free item will be the lowest priced product in your cart.

Buy 2, Get 1 Free

Shop Now

SolaWave

SolaWave
SolaWave

SolaWave

The celebrity-approved skincare brand is currently offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal for the entire month of November. This includes the Solawave Skincare Wand and the Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask.

Buy 1, Get 1 Free

Shop Now

Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice dropped four limited-edition holiday kits filled with bestsellers. You can save 25% on each gift set to unwrap your best skin this season.

25% Off Paula's Choice

Shop Now

Dr. Brandt

Dr. Brandt
Dr. Brandt

Dr. Brandt

Dr. Brandt's biggest sale of the year is here! Save 40% on the entire selection of cleansers, moisturizers, eye creams and more. Just use code BF23EARLY through November 8. 

40% off Dr. Brandt

With code BF23EARLY

Shop Now

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum
Amazon

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum

Chanel's timeless, legendary fragrance is soft, light, fresh, sweet, elegant and inviting all at once.

$174 $165

Shop Now

Spongelle

Spongelle
Spongelle

Spongelle

Care for your skin with Spongelle's rich moisturizers, gentle cleansers and body wash-infused buffers — now all 25% off exclusively for our readers with code ETONLINE.

25% Off Spongelle

With code ETONLINE

Shop Now

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
Amazon

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $14

Shop Now

La Mer Crème de la Mer

La Mer Crème de la Mer
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

$200 $60

1 oz.

Shop Now

$380 $166

2 oz.

Shop Now

Kérastase

Kérastase
Kérastase

Kérastase

Kérastase is offering 20% off all hair care and styling products. Orders of $100 of more will also come with 2 complimentary Deluxe Samples and an exclusive bag.

20% Off Kerastase

With code FRIENDSFAM23

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Cult Beauty's Biggest and Best Advent Calendar Yet

Beauty & Wellness

Shop Cult Beauty's Biggest and Best Advent Calendar Yet

Shop the Lookfantastic Beauty Advent Calendar Before It Sells Out

Gifts

Shop the Lookfantastic Beauty Advent Calendar Before It Sells Out

Shop Sephora's 2023 Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

Gifts

Shop Sephora's 2023 Holiday Gift Sets Before They Sell Out

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

Gifts

The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2023 You Can Shop Right Now

The Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar for 2023 Is Here

Gifts

The Space NK Beauty Advent Calendar for 2023 Is Here

Charlotte Tilbury's 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar Is Available Right Now

Gifts

Charlotte Tilbury's 2023 Beauty Advent Calendar Is Available Right Now

Tags: