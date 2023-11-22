During this Cyber Week sale, you can score 25% off everything Rihanna's beauty brands have to offer.
Thanksgiving is fast approaching, which means the best Black Friday beauty deals are at your door. There's no better time to give your makeup bag and skincare routine a refresh, especially with Rihanna kicking off the Fenty Beauty Cyber Week Sale today.
Now through November 27, Fenty's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is taking 25% off sitewide to help you secure all the essentials from Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin. If you’ve been waiting to stock up on lipsticks, foundation, eyeliner, mascara, highlighters and other beauty favorites or skincare must-haves, get them for less.
Shop the Fenty Beauty Cyber Week Sale
Fenty Beauty is a go-to for versatile makeup that can create every type of look from an everyday, natural-looking glow to a head-turning glam showstopper. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone — Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades.
Whether you want to kiss it better this holiday season with best-selling lip products or pick out the perfect stocking stuffers for beauty lovers on your list, the Fenty Beauty Black Friday deals have you covered. To save you time, we've rounded up the best skin care and makeup to add to your cart. Keep scrolling to save on some of the biggest Fenty Beauty bestsellers before the sale ends.
Best Fenty Skin Black Friday Deals
Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence
A dream team of hyaluronic acid and tamarind work to strengthen your skin's barrier for hydrated, plump skin.
Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask
Fenty's 10-minute pore detox is made with whipped clay and charcoal to deeply purify pores and clear dirt, while leaving skin soft and conditioned.
Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser
Get that fresh, clean feeling with Fenty's plush creamy cleanser that refines the look of pores and instantly washes away dirt, oil and impurities without leaving skin feeling tight.
Cherry Dub Superfine Daily Cleansing Face Scrub
Bursting with Barbados Cherry, Fruit Enzymes and Caffeine, this gentle daily face scrub melts into a cushiony lather to get your skin brightened, energized and refined.
Best Fenty Beauty Black Friday Deals
Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
Create Rihanna's signature cat eyes with this liquid liner, available in black or brown.
Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
Offered in 25 adaptable, flexible shades, the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint is the perfect base product as the weather gets warmer. The lightweight sweat-resistant foundation is hydrating and helps even out the complexion and leave a smooth, blurring effect on the skin.
Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara
Turn heads thanks to this mascara's full-bodied formula that delivers a voluptuous and curvaceous lash effect.
Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
This liquid lipstick delivers intense color and long-lasting staying power while feeling lightweight. Rihanna recently wore the shade Underdawg to the 2021 Met Gala.
Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Not only does Rihanna's foundation line have a shade for literally everyone, it also boasts a shine-free finish and pore-minimizing, imperfection-blurring formula. Plus, it has high-tech climate-adaptive technology, meaning it's resistant to sweat and humidity — so no more sliding, creasing foundation while smoothing out uneven skin.
Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Rum
Shimmer Skinsticks lets you highlight and blush all in one. The longwear cream-to-powder highlighter stick is weightless and blendable.
Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint
Available in seven shades, this your secret sauce for giving your skin a sunkissed, healthy-looking radiance.
For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.
