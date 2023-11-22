Sales & Deals

Fenty Beauty's Black Friday Sale Has All Your Favorite Makeup and Skincare for 25% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Fenty Beauty Black Friday Deals
Fenty Beauty
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:34 AM PST, November 22, 2023

During this Cyber Week sale, you can score 25% off everything Rihanna's beauty brands have to offer.

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, which means the best Black Friday beauty deals are at your door. There's no better time to give your makeup bag and skincare routine a refresh, especially with Rihanna kicking off the Fenty Beauty Cyber Week Sale today.

Now through November 27, Fenty's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is taking 25% off sitewide to help you secure all the essentials from Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin. If you’ve been waiting to stock up on lipsticks, foundation, eyeliner, mascara, highlighters and other beauty favorites or skincare must-haves, get them for less.

Shop the Fenty Beauty Cyber Week Sale

Fenty Beauty is a go-to for versatile makeup that can create every type of look from an everyday, natural-looking glow to a head-turning glam showstopper. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone — Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades. 

Whether you want to kiss it better this holiday season with best-selling lip products or pick out the perfect stocking stuffers for beauty lovers on your list, the Fenty Beauty Black Friday deals have you covered. To save you time, we've rounded up the best skin care and makeup to add to your cart. Keep scrolling to save on some of the biggest Fenty Beauty bestsellers before the sale ends.

Best Fenty Skin Black Friday Deals

Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence

Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence
Fenty Skin

Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence

A dream team of hyaluronic acid and tamarind work to strengthen your skin's barrier for hydrated, plump skin.

$34 $26

Shop Now

Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask

Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask
Fenty Beauty

Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Pore Detox Face Mask

Fenty's 10-minute pore detox is made with whipped clay and charcoal to deeply purify pores and clear dirt, while leaving skin soft and conditioned.

 

$35 $26

Shop Now

Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser

Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser
Fenty Beauty

Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser

Get that fresh, clean feeling with Fenty's plush creamy cleanser that refines the look of pores and instantly washes away dirt, oil and impurities without leaving skin feeling tight.

$28 $21

Shop Now

Cherry Dub Superfine Daily Cleansing Face Scrub

Cherry Dub Superfine Daily Cleansing Face Scrub
Fenty Beauty

Cherry Dub Superfine Daily Cleansing Face Scrub

Bursting with Barbados Cherry, Fruit Enzymes and Caffeine, this gentle daily face scrub melts into a cushiony lather to get your skin brightened, energized and refined.

$28 $21

Shop Now

Best Fenty Beauty Black Friday Deals

Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner
Fenty Beauty

Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

Create Rihanna's signature cat eyes with this liquid liner, available in black or brown.

$24 $18

Shop Now

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
Fenty Beauty

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Offered in 25 adaptable, flexible shades, the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint is the perfect base product as the weather gets warmer. The lightweight sweat-resistant foundation is hydrating and helps even out the complexion and leave a smooth, blurring effect on the skin. 

$35 $26

Shop Now

Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara

Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara
Fenty Beauty

Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara

Turn heads thanks to this mascara's full-bodied formula that delivers a voluptuous and curvaceous lash effect.

$19 $14

Shop Now

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Fenty Beauty

Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color

This liquid lipstick delivers intense color and long-lasting staying power while feeling lightweight. Rihanna recently wore the shade Underdawg to the 2021 Met Gala.

$28 $20

Shop Now

Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation
Fenty Beauty

Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

Not only does Rihanna's foundation line have a shade for literally everyone, it also boasts a shine-free finish and pore-minimizing, imperfection-blurring formula. Plus, it has high-tech climate-adaptive technology, meaning it's resistant to sweat and humidity — so no more sliding, creasing foundation while smoothing out uneven skin.

$40 $30

Shop Now

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Rum

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Rum
Fenty Beauty

Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Rum

Shimmer Skinsticks lets you highlight and blush all in one. The longwear cream-to-powder highlighter stick is weightless and blendable.

$32 $13

Shop Now

Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint

Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint
Fenty Beauty

Body Sauce Body Luminizing Tint

Available in seven shades, this your secret sauce  for giving your skin a sunkissed, healthy-looking radiance.

$52 $26

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 25% on Every Augustinus Bader Product at this Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 25% on Every Augustinus Bader Product at this Black Friday Sale

Save 30% on Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber's Avène Skincare Faves

Sales & Deals

Save 30% on Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber's Avène Skincare Faves

Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Skincare at Kiehl's Black Friday Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Skincare at Kiehl's Black Friday Sale

Save Up to 30% on Must-Have Tarte Cosmetics for Black Friday

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 30% on Must-Have Tarte Cosmetics for Black Friday

The Best REN Skincare Black Friday Deals We're Adding to Our Carts

Sales & Deals

The Best REN Skincare Black Friday Deals We're Adding to Our Carts

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 30% On Beauty Kits

Sales & Deals

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday Deals: Save Up to 30% On Beauty Kits

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Has a BOGO Black Friday Deal

Sales & Deals

The Celeb-Loved Solawave Skincare Wand Has a BOGO Black Friday Deal

Save 30% On Peace Out Skincare Favorites for a Blemish-Free Holiday

Sales & Deals

Save 30% On Peace Out Skincare Favorites for a Blemish-Free Holiday

Tags: