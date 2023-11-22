Thanksgiving is fast approaching, which means the best Black Friday beauty deals are at your door. There's no better time to give your makeup bag and skincare routine a refresh, especially with Rihanna kicking off the Fenty Beauty Cyber Week Sale today.

Now through November 27, Fenty's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale is taking 25% off sitewide to help you secure all the essentials from Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin. If you’ve been waiting to stock up on lipsticks, foundation, eyeliner, mascara, highlighters and other beauty favorites or skincare must-haves, get them for less.

Shop the Fenty Beauty Cyber Week Sale

Fenty Beauty is a go-to for versatile makeup that can create every type of look from an everyday, natural-looking glow to a head-turning glam showstopper. Rihanna prioritizes inclusivity in her brand and her products are offered in an expansive range of shades to fit every skin tone — Fenty foundations are always available in 50 shades.

Whether you want to kiss it better this holiday season with best-selling lip products or pick out the perfect stocking stuffers for beauty lovers on your list, the Fenty Beauty Black Friday deals have you covered. To save you time, we've rounded up the best skin care and makeup to add to your cart. Keep scrolling to save on some of the biggest Fenty Beauty bestsellers before the sale ends.

Best Fenty Skin Black Friday Deals

Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser Fenty Beauty Total Cleans'r Makeup-Removing Cleanser Get that fresh, clean feeling with Fenty's plush creamy cleanser that refines the look of pores and instantly washes away dirt, oil and impurities without leaving skin feeling tight. $28 $21 Shop Now

Best Fenty Beauty Black Friday Deals

Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint Offered in 25 adaptable, flexible shades, the Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint is the perfect base product as the weather gets warmer. The lightweight sweat-resistant foundation is hydrating and helps even out the complexion and leave a smooth, blurring effect on the skin. $35 $26 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

RELATED CONTENT: