When a skincare brand found in French pharmacies has the approval of celebs like Gwyneth Paltrow, Sydney Sweeney, Irina Shayk and Angelina Jolie, the products have our full attention. A staple in many stars' cabinets, Avène is known for its highly effective products like skin-restoring moisturizers, award-winning eczema calming balms and facial cleansers — all of which are especially loved by those with sensitive skin.

Best of all? Right now through Saturday, November 25, Avène's Black Friday Sale is offering 30% off sitewide with code FRIDAY30. You can save on every cult-favorite product, including Avène Thermal Spring Water, and free shipping is included with all orders.

At the heart of Avène's high-grade skincare products is thermal mineral water hailing from Avéne Spring in the south of France. The dermatologist-backed brand has made a name for itself by promoting calming, soothing, and softening properties that comfort even the most irritated skin. Hailey Bieber even included Avéne face cream in her TikTok roundup of products she uses for "angry and irritated" skin.

Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream Avene Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream Reduce the appearance of wrinkles to shave years off of your appearance. According to the brand, patented relastide is a pro-elastin peptide that fills in wrinkles and fine lines to tone and firm your complexion while vitamin E reflects free radical damage and protects against damaging sunrays. $79 $55 with code FRIDAY30 Shop Now

XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream Avene XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream According to Avène, the award-winning XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream helps calm sensitive and itchy skin due to atopic dermatitis eczema. Based on a formula created around the active biotechnological innovation I-modulia, it reduces itching sensations from dryness and alleviates redness and inflammation due to hyper-reactivity. $36 $25 with code FRIDAY30 Shop Now

