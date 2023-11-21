Sales & Deals

Gwyneth Paltrow and Hailey Bieber’s Go-To French Skincare Brand Is Having a Major Black Friday Sale

Avene Black Friday Sale
Avene
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 6:56 AM PST, November 21, 2023

Celeb-loved skincare products from the French brand Avène are currently 30% off for Black Friday.

When a skincare brand found in French pharmacies has the approval of celebs like Gwyneth PaltrowSydney Sweeney, Irina Shayk and Angelina Jolie, the products have our full attention. A staple in many stars' cabinets, Avène is known for its highly effective products like skin-restoring moisturizers, award-winning eczema calming balms and facial cleansers — all of which are especially loved by those with sensitive skin.

Best of all? Right now through Saturday, November 25, Avène's Black Friday Sale is offering 30% off sitewide with code FRIDAY30. You can save on every cult-favorite product, including Avène Thermal Spring Water, and free shipping is included with all orders.

Shop the Avène Black Friday Sale

At the heart of Avène's high-grade skincare products is thermal mineral water hailing from Avéne Spring in the south of France. The dermatologist-backed brand has made a name for itself by promoting calming, soothing, and softening properties that comfort even the most irritated skin. Hailey Bieber even included Avéne face cream in her TikTok roundup of products she uses for "angry and irritated" skin. 

Ahead, get ready for winter and shop all the best skincare deals from the Avène Black Friday sale before the holidays arrive.

Avène Thermal Spring Water

Avène Thermal Spring Water
Avene

Avène Thermal Spring Water

Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Rita Ora praise this spring water spray's moisturizing and redness-reducing properties. 

$19 $13

with code FRIDAY30

Shop Now

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
Avène

Avène Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Hailey Bieber swears by this healing cream from French pharmacy brand Avene that soothes irritated skin.

$42 $29

with code FRIDAY30

Shop Now

Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream

Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream
Avene

Retrinal 0.1 Intensive Cream

Reduce the appearance of wrinkles to shave years off of your appearance. According to the brand, patented relastide is a pro-elastin peptide that fills in wrinkles and fine lines to tone and firm your complexion while vitamin E reflects free radical damage and protects against damaging sunrays. 

$79 $55

with code FRIDAY30

Shop Now

Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Balm

Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Balm
Avène

Tolerance Control Soothing Skin Recovery Balm

Avène's Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Balm is an ultra-rich, calming daily skincare for hydrating and restoring all hypersensitive, reactive, intolerant and allergic skin. 

$38 $27

with code FRIDAY30

Shop Now

Eau Thermale Avene Mineral High Protection Beige Tinted Compact

Eau Thermale Avene Mineral High Protection Beige Tinted Compact
Amazon

Eau Thermale Avene Mineral High Protection Beige Tinted Compact

Protect your skin from the sun's rays with SPF 50 while evening out your complexion.

$42 $29

with code FRIDAY30

Shop Now

XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream

XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream
Avene

XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream

According to Avène, the award-winning XeraCalm A.D Lipid-Replenishing Cream helps calm sensitive and itchy skin due to atopic dermatitis eczema. Based on a formula created around the active biotechnological innovation I-modulia, it reduces itching sensations from dryness and alleviates redness and inflammation due to hyper-reactivity. 

$36 $25

with code FRIDAY30

Shop Now

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday sales guide to the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, beauty and more.

