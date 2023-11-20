As the holidays approach, there's so much to celebrate — including all the best Black Friday beauty deals. Starting today, REN Skincare is offering major discounts on its clean and sustainable products designed for healthier-looking skin. From brightening sleeping cream and deeply hydrating moisturizers to exfoliating AHA toner, the REN Skincare Black Friday sale is filled with formulas to make your skin happy this season.

Shop the REN Skincare Sale

Until November 30, you can get 30% off clean effective skincare from REN Skincare's Black Friday Sale. One of our favorite deals is the Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream. According to REN, this powerhouse brightening eye cream is proven to instantly bring tired eyes back to life, lift, even skin tone and visibly reduce dark circles with the help of antioxidant rich Elderberry Flower Extract after just seven days.

REN Skincare is committed to creating high-quality clean skincare products for sensitive skin with a Zero Waste pledge, as well as being vegan and cruelty-free. Beauty with a side of environmental service makes skincare feel that much better upon application.

REN savings are rare, so hurry and stock up on all of your daily skincare must-haves while the discounts are here. Ahead, shop the top finds from the REN Skincare Black Friday event available now.

