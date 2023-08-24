The Best Face and Body Moisturizers for Smooth Skin This Fall — Laneige, Tatcha, La Mer and More
If the summer heat has left your skin feeling dry, you may be in search for a hydrating moisturizer to add to your fall skincare routine. To help you achieve glowing skin and combat dryness this season, we've rounded up the best moisturizers with hyaluronic acid for your face and body.
With so many lotions, creams and gels on the market, you might be confused about what to look for when picking out your holy grail face moisturizer. Luckily, we're here to make it easy for you with plenty of options that restore and protect your skin's barrier. If you've got sensitive skin or acne-prone skin, be sure to look for an unscented option with skin-soothing ingredients such as squalane, glycerin and vitamin E. If you have an oily skin type, opt for a gel-cream hybrid as opposed to a rich cream. And if glowing skin is your top priority, a vitamin C-infused hydrator can help you look luminous despite the cold.
No matter your budget or skin concern or skin type, we've found the best face and body moisturizers at every price point from our favorite brands: Laneige, Kiehl's, La Roche-Posay, Augustinus Bader and Cetaphil, just to name a few. Below, shop our favorite products for hydrated, healthy skin all fall long.
Best Face Moisturizers of 2023
Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture.
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Sydney Sweeney adores this lush cream moisturizer that replenishes dry skin with long-lasting hydration for up to 100 hours.
This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, it's also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time.
Apply 1-2 pumps of Barefaced's moisturizer to your face, neck and chest to help brighten, reduce redness, and soothe dull skin. We particularly like that there is a good concentration of niacinamide in this hydrating lotion to help strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier and fight photodamage.
Drench your skin with endless moisture. Peter Thomas Roth's 30% hyaluronic acid cream provides skin with intense hydration that lasts up to 72 hours.
Another wonderful budget-friendly option, Cetaphil is beloved by dermatologists for its gentle, unscented formula and intense hydration for ultra-dry skin.
Drunk Elephant's multifaceted cream works to replenish the skin's barrier through a "plant ceramide complex," and six African oils.
A dermatologist tested and approved gel-cream moisturizer clinically proven to increase your skin's hydration level 70%.
This cult-favorite French skincare brand infuses products with skin-soothing thermal water, and this shea butter-enriched moisturizer is ideal for nourishing sensitive skin.
This gel-cream applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream.
The Best Body Moisturizers of 2023
Try out the celeb-loved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
Infused with glycerin, a type of humectant, and emollient shea butter, this dermatologist-approved moisturizer is an affordable and effective solution to dry skin on both face and body.
This fragrance-free body lotion is nourishing on its own — but with the retinol-infused formula, blended with a number of antioxidants, the Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment also helps to rejuvenate the skin with anti-aging benefits.
Inspired by 30 years of research and innovation, this deeply moisturizing body cream promotes the appearance of firmer, toned, and more even skin. It is the perfect compliment to The Cream and The Rich Cream for a head-to-toe hydrating and rejuvenating experience.
Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated, especially during the dry months. This pouch carries 4 bottles worth of moisturizer so you can refill an empty bottle.
Combat dry skin this season using Hempz nourishing and hydrating body lotion.
This cruelty-free formula is crafted with pure retinol, cocoa butter and squalane — all ingredients which work to target dry skin at the source.
Those with ultra-sensitive skin may want to stick to an unscented, dermatologist-approved formula such as Cetaphil's hypoallergenic body lotion.
Drunk Elephant's Sili Body Lotion is formulated with nourishing plant oils and a blend of fruit-derived antioxidants to lock in hydration and restore moisture.
