If the summer heat has left your skin feeling dry, you may be in search for a hydrating moisturizer to add to your fall skincare routine. To help you achieve glowing skin and combat dryness this season, we've rounded up the best moisturizers with hyaluronic acid for your face and body.

With so many lotions, creams and gels on the market, you might be confused about what to look for when picking out your holy grail face moisturizer. Luckily, we're here to make it easy for you with plenty of options that restore and protect your skin's barrier. If you've got sensitive skin or acne-prone skin, be sure to look for an unscented option with skin-soothing ingredients such as squalane, glycerin and vitamin E. If you have an oily skin type, opt for a gel-cream hybrid as opposed to a rich cream. And if glowing skin is your top priority, a vitamin C-infused hydrator can help you look luminous despite the cold.

No matter your budget or skin concern or skin type, we've found the best face and body moisturizers at every price point from our favorite brands: Laneige, Kiehl's, La Roche-Posay, Augustinus Bader and Cetaphil, just to name a few. Below, shop our favorite products for hydrated, healthy skin all fall long.

Best Face Moisturizers of 2023

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Tatcha Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream Made with Okinawan algae and hyaluronic acid, this cream locks in moisture. It's full of hydrating plant-derived ingredients that are ideal for dry skin. The Dewy Skin Cream can be used on combination skin for those who prefer a moisturizer with a richer texture. $72 Shop Now

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Space Nk Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream This deeply hydrating daily moisturizer promises to leave the skin supple and smooth. Using the brand's trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), the bouquet of natural ingredients, which have been optimized for skin cell renewal, soak into your skin. If that's not enough to convince you, it's also won numerous awards including the highly coveted number one spot in WWD Beauty Inc.'s The Greatest Skincare of All Time. $180 Shop Now

Barefaced Hydrating Lotion Barefaced Barefaced Hydrating Lotion Apply 1-2 pumps of Barefaced's moisturizer to your face, neck and chest to help brighten, reduce redness, and soothe dull skin. We particularly like that there is a good concentration of niacinamide in this hydrating lotion to help strengthen your skin’s moisture barrier and fight photodamage. $115 Shop Now

The Best Body Moisturizers of 2023

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream Dermstore Augustinus Bader The Body Cream Inspired by 30 years of research and innovation, this deeply moisturizing body cream promotes the appearance of firmer, toned, and more even skin. It is the perfect compliment to The Cream and The Rich Cream for a head-to-toe hydrating and rejuvenating experience.

$185 Shop Now

